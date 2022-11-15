Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Father, Grandmother of Kidnapped Miami Boy Found in Canada Extradited to South Florida
The father and grandmother of Jorge "JoJo" Morales, the Miami boy with autism who was found last month in Canada after being kidnapped months before by his father, were extradited to South Florida to face charges in the incident. Jorge Gabriel Morales, 45, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Wednesday...
NBC Miami
Suspect Who Reportedly Shot at Officers During Chase in SW Miami-Dade in Custody
A suspect who reportedly shot at officers from a car during a police chase in southwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning was taken into custody. The chase began in Doral, after officers reportedly responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 36th Street. Officers spotted...
NBC Miami
Body Found Amid Search for Broward Woman Allegedly Murdered by Husband: Sheriff
Broward Sheriff's deputies have found a woman's body amid the search for a missing woman who they believe was murdered by her estranged husband, officials said. The body was found in a wooded area near the 5500 block of Northwest 204th Street in Miami-Dade County Wednesday, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.
NBC Miami
Family Seeking Answers in Death of Southwest Miami-Dade Man
Family members are hoping to find answers in the death of a man who collapsed in the shower of his southwest Miami-Dade apartment in early October. James Alston, 31, was pronounced dead October 7 in the hospital after being taken there three days before. His sister Trienice said he collapsed and his roommate called 911.
NBC Miami
Road Rage Suspect Shot at Officers During Chase in SW Miami-Dade: FHP
A road rage suspect who shot at another driver then opened fire on officers from a car during a police chase in southwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning was taken into custody, officials said. The incident began in Doral, when officers responded to a road rage call involving shots fired in the...
NBC Miami
Teen Driver in Oakland Park Crash That Left Woman Dead to Be Charged as Adult
A 15-year-old who was fleeing police in a stolen car when he caused a crash in Oakland Park that killed a mother of three will be charged as an adult. Prosecutors told a judge Wednesday that the case will be direct filed, meaning the teen will be charged as an adult, in the August 28 crash that killed 35-year-old Maria Tellez-Valderrabano.
NBC Miami
Person in Custody After Reportedly Shooting at Officers During Chase in SW Miami-Dade
A person inside a car reportedly shot at officers during a chase Thursday morning along several major roadways in southwest Miami-Dade. The chase began in Doral, where shots were fired out of a white Volvo before the car got on the Palmetto Expressway and traveled southbound. The car eventually went...
NBC Miami
Man Fatally Shot Outside McDonald's in Pompano Beach
Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot outside a McDonald's in Pompano Beach Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. outside the fast food restaurant in the 300 block of West Copans Road. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded and found the man suffering from a...
NBC Miami
Police Officer, Vehicle Reportedly Struck by Paintballs in NE Miami-Dade
Police are investigating after a police officer and her police vehicle were both reportedly struck by paintballs in northeast Miami-Dade Wednesday morning. Officers reportedly responded to the scene near Northeast 167th Street and 6th Avenue after a person was hit by a vehicle when another car opened fire with a paintball gun.
NBC Miami
MSD Commission Slams Broward County Government as Chairman Praises Cartwright
Broward County’s 911 communications system was front and center at Wednesday's meeting of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission. If that sounds familiar, it’s because that issue has been discussed repeatedly over the past four and a half years and it’s still not fixed. When someone dials 911 in Parkland, either Coral Springs first responders or the Broward Sheriffs Office responds, depending on the type of emergency. The communications systems used by those agencies don’t talk to each other, and the MSD Commission says unacceptable delays can occur.
NBC Miami
Woman Killed in Tamarac Hit-and-Run Crash: BSO
Police are investigating a morning hit-and-run crash Tuesday in Tamarac that left one woman dead and investigators searching for the driver who fled the scene. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m. near Commercial Boulevard and University Drive after reports of a crash. BSO and Tamarac...
NBC Miami
Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright ‘Shocked' by Firing
Speaking out for the first time since her stunning dismissal, Broward County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright was obviously disappointed and said she was shocked by the school board’s 5-4 termination vote Monday night. The vote came late at night after an all-day special meeting. There was no...
NBC Miami
‘Turkey Not Tickets' Program Providing Thanksgiving Treat in Miami Gardens
Miami Gardens Police completed a traffic safety initiative Thursday morning - but added a holiday twist. Officers stepped up patrols in high volume intersections, but drivers left with smiles instead of tickets. “I just want to say Happy Thanksgiving,” said Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt. As the chief handed out...
NBC Miami
Child Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Fort Lauderdale
A boy was in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle during a crash Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. A multi-vehicle crash happened after 3 p.m. in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 21st Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. The child, an 8-year-old boy, was...
NBC Miami
Person Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in Hollywood
One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash in Hollywood early Thursday morning. The crash took place just after 2:30 a.m. on Hollywood Boulevard just east of 17th Avenue, with the car rolling over and landing next to a nearby building. A passenger in the car was taken to nearby...
NBC Miami
‘A Beautiful Soul': Gulliver Prep Coach Remembers Slain UVA Football Player
The head football coach from Gulliver Prep remembered a University of Virginia football star from Miami who was killed in a campus shooting as "a beautiful soul" Wednesday. Coach Earl Sims and attorneys for the family of D'Sean Perry spoke with reporters for the first time since his killing. "He...
NBC Miami
Warm Tuesday Across South Florida Ahead of Arrival From Next Front in Area
The calendar may say the middle of November, but it will feel like the summer with temperatures reaching near record numbers in the coming days before the arrival of our next front. The weak front Tuesday has already lost its bite. We are looking at winds shifting to the southeast...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Commissioners Override Mayor's Veto of Urban Development Boundary Expansion
Miami-Dade commissioners have voted to override Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's veto on the expansion of the county's Urban Development Boundary, likely paving the way for a new industrial site on a piece of farmland near the Florida Everglades. The board had previously voted 8-4 to approve the South Dade Logistics...
