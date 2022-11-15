ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

Family Seeking Answers in Death of Southwest Miami-Dade Man

Family members are hoping to find answers in the death of a man who collapsed in the shower of his southwest Miami-Dade apartment in early October. James Alston, 31, was pronounced dead October 7 in the hospital after being taken there three days before. His sister Trienice said he collapsed and his roommate called 911.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Road Rage Suspect Shot at Officers During Chase in SW Miami-Dade: FHP

A road rage suspect who shot at another driver then opened fire on officers from a car during a police chase in southwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning was taken into custody, officials said. The incident began in Doral, when officers responded to a road rage call involving shots fired in the...
DORAL, FL
NBC Miami

Man Fatally Shot Outside McDonald's in Pompano Beach

Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot outside a McDonald's in Pompano Beach Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. outside the fast food restaurant in the 300 block of West Copans Road. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded and found the man suffering from a...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

MSD Commission Slams Broward County Government as Chairman Praises Cartwright

Broward County’s 911 communications system was front and center at Wednesday's meeting of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission. If that sounds familiar, it’s because that issue has been discussed repeatedly over the past four and a half years and it’s still not fixed. When someone dials 911 in Parkland, either Coral Springs first responders or the Broward Sheriffs Office responds, depending on the type of emergency. The communications systems used by those agencies don’t talk to each other, and the MSD Commission says unacceptable delays can occur.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Killed in Tamarac Hit-and-Run Crash: BSO

Police are investigating a morning hit-and-run crash Tuesday in Tamarac that left one woman dead and investigators searching for the driver who fled the scene. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m. near Commercial Boulevard and University Drive after reports of a crash. BSO and Tamarac...
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright ‘Shocked' by Firing

Speaking out for the first time since her stunning dismissal, Broward County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright was obviously disappointed and said she was shocked by the school board’s 5-4 termination vote Monday night. The vote came late at night after an all-day special meeting. There was no...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Child Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Fort Lauderdale

A boy was in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle during a crash Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. A multi-vehicle crash happened after 3 p.m. in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 21st Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. The child, an 8-year-old boy, was...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Person Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in Hollywood

One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash in Hollywood early Thursday morning. The crash took place just after 2:30 a.m. on Hollywood Boulevard just east of 17th Avenue, with the car rolling over and landing next to a nearby building. A passenger in the car was taken to nearby...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

