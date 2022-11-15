ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Motorists hope new traffic project eases congestion on Freedom Dr. in Charlotte

By Will Lewis
Queen City News
Queen City News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Upi3G_0jC3CPE500

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two miles of road on Freedom drive from West Morehead Street to Bradford Drive, seven lights, and a few headaches.

🚗 Track issues along your commute with the QCN Traffic Interactive Map

“It’s always busy,” said Chris James as he stops at Pinky’s Westside Grill for lunch. “Some people don’t know how to drive but traffic is different everywhere you go.”

Some said it’s really different on Freedom Drive, so Queen City News tested the theory.

Driving eastbound into the city towards uptown Charlotte it seemed to take a little longer, around an average of six minutes and stopping at least two lights in the three trips.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Going west out of the city, that time drops to around three and a half minutes, and on one trip we made the full two miles without stopping.

Of course, this doesn’t count for vehicles breaking down, or rush hour.

“I drive a big truck,” said David Boyce, after driving up from Union County. “So it gets sort of hairy sometimes when there is a lot of traffic passing through.”

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

Charlotte City Council approved a $675,544.20 road project, called the Freedom Drive Intelligent Transportation System. The project calls for the installation of fiber optic cable along Freedom Drive and the cable will help regulate traffic signals and monitor the flow of traffic.

City workers will also be able to remotely adjust traffic signals to improve congestion.

“Stagger the flow, so it stays pretty consistent,” said Boyce. “I think it would definitely help.”

Once complete, the new system should lead to fewer accidents and possibly less congestion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A significant step forward in a plan to build more toll lanes along Interstate 77 could come Wednesday night. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is set to discuss the proposal, which would put toll lanes from uptown Charlotte south to the South Carolina border, during Wednesday night’s meeting.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Low tire pressure? How the cold weather affects your tires

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why does your tire pressure light come on as soon as temperatures take a dip?. AAA says the cold causes the air inside your tires to get denser, which means it takes up less space inside the tire. The condition is temporary though-since driving around will heat up the tire and the air will expand again.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte's CATS Bus System: 15 WBTV Investigations In 1 Minute

Henrietta Goode decided to fight back against the hospital garnishing her tax refund to collect on alleged unpaid medical bills. Republican lawmakers refuse to approve the tax hike, pointing to the continued failed bus system. Human remains found in rural Gaston County. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 14

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 4-10: La Victoria Cocina Mexicana, 16801 Caldwell Creek Drive – 96.5. Lake Norman Residence Inn, 16830 Kenton Drive – 96.5. Mandarin Restaurant, 9548 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – 98.5. Metro Diner, 14211...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Killed In Double Shooting In Northwest Charlotte Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A homicide investigation is underway in Northwest Charlotte. CMPD responded to the 1800 block of Griers Cove Road around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Medic says a second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Monroe approves incentives for up to $100M of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe appears to be positioning itself to land more investment from one of its top employers. At a special meeting on Monday, Monroe City Council approved incentives for Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, which has long operated a large plant there. The incentives are tied to an investment under the codename Project Endurance that would reach up to $100 million over the next 10 years.
MONROE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

63K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy