It might be hard to get a turkey from the food shelf, but there are at least two free Thanksgiving meals happening this month in central Vermont. One meal is to-go by pickup or delivery in Montpelier, and the other is a free sit-down meal hosted by St. Monica’s Parish in Barre. At the same time, the Montpelier Food Pantry (Just Basics) will not be able to give away as many turkeys as in prior years.

MONTPELIER, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO