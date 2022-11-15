Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Overflow Shelter May Happen in Montpelier After All
If all goes well, Montpelier will have an emergency winter overflow shelter for the unhoused as soon as Dec. 1, despite concerns that it might not happen this year. Approvals and grant-funding are not yet final, but according to leadership at Another Way in Montpelier and the Good Samaritan Haven in Barre, it’s highly probable that Christ Church will again be hosting a 10-bed overflow winter shelter with trained staff and volunteers.
Turkey Supply Down but Thanksgiving Meals Still Offered
It might be hard to get a turkey from the food shelf, but there are at least two free Thanksgiving meals happening this month in central Vermont. One meal is to-go by pickup or delivery in Montpelier, and the other is a free sit-down meal hosted by St. Monica’s Parish in Barre. At the same time, the Montpelier Food Pantry (Just Basics) will not be able to give away as many turkeys as in prior years.
Heard on the Street, Nov. 16, 2022
Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools District Board member Amanda Garces has resigned, effective immediately. Board Chair Jim Murphy announced this week that the board seeks an appointee to fill the position until Town Meeting Day in March. At that time an elected person will fill the remainder of Garces’ term, through March 2024, with the option to run for an open 3-year term. Send letters of interest by December 5 to jimmurphy@mpsvt.org.
‘Clara’s Garden:’ New Memory Care Wing Under Construction
You might have noticed a chain link fence around a construction site at 149 Main Street in Montpelier. The Gary Residence, a fixture in Montpelier for the aging community, has kicked off construction for a new memory wing. The new wing will offer 15-units with 18 bedrooms in all, per the zoning application filed in March. The addition is planned to be 11,300-square-feet, and will include an improved parking area, a new patio/sitting area, and new water/sewer connections.
Pet of the Week: Nygel
Nygel has come to us with his brothers and is looking for a loving home to call his own. Nygel is a typical older puppy, fun and active, and he also loves couch snuggles. He was fostered with older children, a cat, and other dogs, and gets along with everyone. He would probably prefer not to be in a home with loud, boisterous young children. He is potty trained, and even rings a bell next to the door when he wants to go out.
Community and Business News in Brief, Nov. 16, 2022
The Montpelier Department of Public Works has a new leadership team. Interim director Kurt Motyka will become the department’s new director, and operations manager/engineer Zach Blodgett will become the new deputy director of Public Works, according to a press release from city manager Bill Fraser. “We look forward to...
History Corner: The First (Tragic) Thanksgiving in the Settlement
The first Thanksgiving in Montpelier on Dec. 3, 1791, ended in tragedy according to Daniel P. Thompson in “History of Montpelier.” Thompson wrote, “the most melancholy event that ever transpired here, and became doubly memorable in all this region by its saddening character, and its association with the first Thanksgiving ever held in the settlement.”
In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students
Brian Kippen of Tunbridge founded KAD Models and Prototypes in California before expanding the advanced manufacturing business to Randolph. Now, he’s teaching manufacturing and fabrication at the Randolph Technical Career Center, hoping to encourage young people to enter the field. Read the story on VTDigger here: In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students.
The Way I See It: The Cannons on the Lawn
Symbols change us. When you learn what something represents, you begin seeing the meaning behind it, instead of the thing itself. So how can I see a memorial as just a memorial? How can I see an eagle as just an eagle?. This is where I end up, as I...
Boston Globe
The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont
A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
RSV Hits Local Communities as Winter Approaches
As local schools work toward normalcy post-COVID-19, the road remains rocky as other respiratory viruses affect children. One such virus, RSV, has roared to the forefront in central Vermont communities. “We’re seeing high rates of RSV among children in the community,” Central Vermont Medical Center Pediatric Primary Care Physician Dr....
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Swanton, Vermont
SWANTON, Vt. — In Franklin County, Vermont, sits the town and village of Swanton, Vermont — two separate governmental entities. Town Administrator Brian Savage is born and raised in Swanton and spent nearly 30 years volunteering with the Swanton Fire Department. Though he's nearing the end of his...
WCAX
Vermont minimum wage to increase in 2023
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of Vermont’s lowest-paid workers will get a raise starting in January 2023. The Vermont Department of Labor says the state’s minimum wage will increase from $12.55 an hour to $13.18 an hour. That’s a $0.63 increase. For tipped-wage employees, the rate will...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Medical Society elects new officers, presents awards and scholarship
At the annual meeting of the Vermont Medical Society(link is external) Nov 5 in Stowe, the 2,400-member physician advocacy organization elected a new slate of executive committee officers, awarded the Mildred Reardon Medical Student Scholarship and honored 2022 VMS Leadership awardees. Newly elected board officers are Dr Ryan Sexton (pictured),...
This Spot in Vermont is Among The Most Romantic Small Towns in the Country
Do you recognize it? Nestled in a valley east of the Green Mountains of Vermont, Stowe’s beauty is impeccable. Honored several times as one of the best small-town destinations in the country, most recently as one of the top romantic small towns by Trips to Discover, Stowe is one-of-a-kind.
A Message from City Hall: Looking Toward the Future
With the recent elections concluded, many of us are looking toward the future wondering what changes lay ahead. Here in Montpelier, we congratulate Mayor Anne Watson and City Council Member Conor Casey on their elections to the Vermont Senate and House, respectively. We will see how this plays out locally with regard to possible Council changes. We also congratulate Sens. Ann Cummings and Andy Perchlik on their re-election and congratulate Kate McCann for her election as a representative. Thanks to all the candidates for all of the seats – as always, a healthy democracy and government depend on people stepping forward to fill elected positions.
City Council Roundup, Nov. 16, 2022
Montpelier Parks Director Alec Ellsworth called for more public process as the City Council discussed the “recreation economy” and acquiring new parks land at its Nov. 9 meeting. Councilors also addressed allegations regarding the City’s handling of open meetings and public records, and went into executive session to consider a proposal to purchase approximately 60 acres of land and two building sites on Gould Hill Road, for an unspecified amount.
GlobalFoundries warns employees of job cuts
The company is not saying whether employees at its Essex Junction plant will be affected. Read the story on VTDigger here: GlobalFoundries warns employees of job cuts.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Rep. John Palasik dies
MILTON, Vt. — Two-term state Rep. John Palasik has died. Palasik, who grew up in Milton, served as a police officer in Milton and Winooski for decades as well as in the National Guard. He had been ill for several months and died in hospice this morning, according to...
Vermont police announce holiday safety initiative
Vermont law enforcement will be cracking down on impaired driving and people not wearing seatbelts this Thanksgiving holiday.
