With the recent elections concluded, many of us are looking toward the future wondering what changes lay ahead. Here in Montpelier, we congratulate Mayor Anne Watson and City Council Member Conor Casey on their elections to the Vermont Senate and House, respectively. We will see how this plays out locally with regard to possible Council changes. We also congratulate Sens. Ann Cummings and Andy Perchlik on their re-election and congratulate Kate McCann for her election as a representative. Thanks to all the candidates for all of the seats – as always, a healthy democracy and government depend on people stepping forward to fill elected positions.

MONTPELIER, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO