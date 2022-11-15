Read full article on original website
WCAX
Burlington to consider tighter restrictions for vacant, unsafe buildings
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year. The proposed ordinance would encourage vacant and hazardous buildings to be torn down or fixed to allow for more housing.
WCAX
St. Johnsbury schools looking into a homeless student policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Northeast Kingdom community is considering adopting a policy that would protect and support homeless students. This comes after Saint Johnsbury’s Development Review Board recently voted that the Fairbanks inn was violating town zoning rules. The DRB says the hotel has been operating as a “temporary overnight shelter.” Town manager Chad Whitehead says they want the best for those living there, but this isn’t sustainable.
Middlebury Campus
Selectboard considers changing noise ordinance to ease town-gown tensions
In a contentious Town of Middlebury Selectboard meeting in late August, wherein several town residents gave public comment about issues related to off-campus student housing, mostly regarding noise and parties, some residents argued that the definition of student housing as having “four or more people” in the April 2022 Amendments to the Zoning & Subdivision Regulations should apply to the entire structure rather than per unit.
NECN
Work Underway on Filling ‘The Pit,' Long an Eyesore in Vermont
Work is underway on a massive construction project in Burlington, Vermont, that has been stalled for the better part of five years, becoming a real eyesore in the city’s busy shopping and dining district popular with tourists. Just steps off Burlington’s iconic Church Street Marketplace, you’ll find another landmark...
Nichols appointed to lead South Burlington schools
Violet Nichols had been serving as the district's interim superintendent since July 1.
happyvermont.com
Snowsville to Lost Nation: Vermont Place Names Offer a Glimpse into Local HistoryNovember 18, 2022
If you spend enough time in any Vermont town, you’ll likely come across Vermont place names like Maple Corner in Calais, Snowsville in Braintree, and Hortonville in Mount Holly. These places are not official villages but rather unincorporated areas that are deeply rooted in the fabric of these communities.
The Deeper Dig: What keeps Vermonters together across a widening income divide?
A look at Facebook data, a Northeast Kingdom general store and “a geography to connectedness.” Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: What keeps Vermonters together across a widening income divide?.
Plan would convert defunct White River Junction hotel to affordable apartments
New zoning changes in Hartford are facilitating a proposal to convert a defunct hotel off Route 5 into affordable housing for people with middle to low incomes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Plan would convert defunct White River Junction hotel to affordable apartments.
WCAX
Vermont minimum wage to increase in 2023
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of Vermont’s lowest-paid workers will get a raise starting in January 2023. The Vermont Department of Labor says the state’s minimum wage will increase from $12.55 an hour to $13.18 an hour. That’s a $0.63 increase. For tipped-wage employees, the rate will...
WCAX
1st-of-its kind program to help feed Muslims in Burlington area
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Muslim Vermonters now have the chance to access the food they need in an easy way. For the first time, the Vermont Foodbank is trying out a distribution of halal chicken in the Burlington area. A small chicken farm in Colchester trying to fill a growing...
mountaintimes.info
Rutland’s own Emerald City
The region’s civic leaders, community advocates, business owners, nonprofit professionals, and others representing the innumerable talents of the Killington-Rutland community gathered Monday evening, Nov. 14, to celebrate the much-anticipated grand opening of The Hub CoWorks in downtown Rutland. For this former Manhattanite to compare the buzz of anticipation in...
WCAX
Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate assets
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A compounding pharmacy in Colchester caught in hot water over the summer is liquidating all its assets through an online auction next month. Starting Dec. 1, Edge Pharma is selling various equipment-- like scales, tables, mixers, pumps, carts, dishwashers, even telephone headsets and storage bins-- through orbitbid.com. The starting bid on most of the products is $5.
Barton Chronicle
Irasburg kids shift schools
BROWNINGTON — There is a vacancy in the Irasburg Village School (IVS) middle school starting at the end of November that the administration at IVS and the Orleans Central Supervisory Union (OCSU) have been unable to fill. The opening has led to a dramatic and unprecedented proposal. That critical...
Boston Globe
The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont
A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
Middlebury Campus
New Hires at Porter Medical Center
Porter Medical Center announced nine recent hires in the Primary Care sector of the hospital this past August, in an effort to better meet community health needs. Based on the Addison County Community Needs Assessment and Porter’s Community Health Improvement Plan, it was determined that there needed to be a shift from a crisis-based approach to a preventive care approach. This shift includes new providers and new technology.
After 4 resignations, Chelsea officials announce plan to rebuild Selectboard
After a chaotic week, Chelsea residents and officials agreed to get back on track with a plan to elect new Selectboard members. The town road foreman, whose disagreements with the board were at the center of the controversy, is said to have returned to duty. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 4 resignations, Chelsea officials announce plan to rebuild Selectboard.
mynbc5.com
Burlington's issues of public safety featured in national publication
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A New York Times article released over the weekend featured the city of Burlington and many of the issues people have been dealing with over the past few years, including specifically the increased bike thefts but it also touched on the issue of drug use and policing as well.
mynbc5.com
What goes into making award winning cheese? NBC5 goes behind the scenes with 2 Vermont farms
WAITSFIELD, Vt. — In our region, we get to appreciate how good our local cheeses are on a regular basis. And now, the rest of the world agrees that Vermont cheese are among the best out there. Six Vermont farms and creameries are celebrating after winning medals at the...
Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café
Burlington's Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. Not only is it the place to eat when visiting the Queen City — just ask President Joe Biden — but it also has a tight-knit family both behind the counter and in front of it.
WCAX
Town officials resign in Chelsea following heated town meeting
CHELSEA, Vt. (WCAX) - The small town of Chelsea is in disarray after most of the select board quit after a contentious town meeting. It all started when the Chelsea town foreman verbally quit following a letter of possible termination sent to him by the former select board. Townsfolk were angry and took out their frustrations during a town meeting last week. So four of the five select board members quit.
