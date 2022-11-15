In a contentious Town of Middlebury Selectboard meeting in late August, wherein several town residents gave public comment about issues related to off-campus student housing, mostly regarding noise and parties, some residents argued that the definition of student housing as having “four or more people” in the April 2022 Amendments to the Zoning & Subdivision Regulations should apply to the entire structure rather than per unit.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO