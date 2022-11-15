ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCAX

Burlington to consider tighter restrictions for vacant, unsafe buildings

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year. The proposed ordinance would encourage vacant and hazardous buildings to be torn down or fixed to allow for more housing.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

St. Johnsbury schools looking into a homeless student policy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Northeast Kingdom community is considering adopting a policy that would protect and support homeless students. This comes after Saint Johnsbury’s Development Review Board recently voted that the Fairbanks inn was violating town zoning rules. The DRB says the hotel has been operating as a “temporary overnight shelter.” Town manager Chad Whitehead says they want the best for those living there, but this isn’t sustainable.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
Middlebury Campus

Selectboard considers changing noise ordinance to ease town-gown tensions

In a contentious Town of Middlebury Selectboard meeting in late August, wherein several town residents gave public comment about issues related to off-campus student housing, mostly regarding noise and parties, some residents argued that the definition of student housing as having “four or more people” in the April 2022 Amendments to the Zoning & Subdivision Regulations should apply to the entire structure rather than per unit.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
NECN

Work Underway on Filling ‘The Pit,' Long an Eyesore in Vermont

Work is underway on a massive construction project in Burlington, Vermont, that has been stalled for the better part of five years, becoming a real eyesore in the city’s busy shopping and dining district popular with tourists. Just steps off Burlington’s iconic Church Street Marketplace, you’ll find another landmark...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont minimum wage to increase in 2023

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of Vermont’s lowest-paid workers will get a raise starting in January 2023. The Vermont Department of Labor says the state’s minimum wage will increase from $12.55 an hour to $13.18 an hour. That’s a $0.63 increase. For tipped-wage employees, the rate will...
VERMONT STATE
mountaintimes.info

Rutland’s own Emerald City

The region’s civic leaders, community advocates, business owners, nonprofit professionals, and others representing the innumerable talents of the Killington-Rutland community gathered Monday evening, Nov. 14, to celebrate the much-anticipated grand opening of The Hub CoWorks in downtown Rutland. For this former Manhattanite to compare the buzz of anticipation in...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate assets

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A compounding pharmacy in Colchester caught in hot water over the summer is liquidating all its assets through an online auction next month. Starting Dec. 1, Edge Pharma is selling various equipment-- like scales, tables, mixers, pumps, carts, dishwashers, even telephone headsets and storage bins-- through orbitbid.com. The starting bid on most of the products is $5.
COLCHESTER, VT
Barton Chronicle

Irasburg kids shift schools

BROWNINGTON — There is a vacancy in the Irasburg Village School (IVS) middle school starting at the end of November that the administration at IVS and the Orleans Central Supervisory Union (OCSU) have been unable to fill. The opening has led to a dramatic and unprecedented proposal. That critical...
IRASBURG, VT
Boston Globe

The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont

A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
BURLINGTON, VT
Middlebury Campus

New Hires at Porter Medical Center

Porter Medical Center announced nine recent hires in the Primary Care sector of the hospital this past August, in an effort to better meet community health needs. Based on the Addison County Community Needs Assessment and Porter’s Community Health Improvement Plan, it was determined that there needed to be a shift from a crisis-based approach to a preventive care approach. This shift includes new providers and new technology.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

After 4 resignations, Chelsea officials announce plan to rebuild Selectboard

After a chaotic week, Chelsea residents and officials agreed to get back on track with a plan to elect new Selectboard members. The town road foreman, whose disagreements with the board were at the center of the controversy, is said to have returned to duty. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 4 resignations, Chelsea officials announce plan to rebuild Selectboard.
CHELSEA, VT
WCAX

Town officials resign in Chelsea following heated town meeting

CHELSEA, Vt. (WCAX) - The small town of Chelsea is in disarray after most of the select board quit after a contentious town meeting. It all started when the Chelsea town foreman verbally quit following a letter of possible termination sent to him by the former select board. Townsfolk were angry and took out their frustrations during a town meeting last week. So four of the five select board members quit.
CHELSEA, VT

