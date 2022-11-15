Read full article on original website
1st candidate announces run for Burlington City Council
Jason Van Driesche will seek the Democratic nomination for the South District seat held by Joan Shannon during the party’s caucus in December. Shannon said she intends to seek reelection. Read the story on VTDigger here: 1st candidate announces run for Burlington City Council.
WCAX
Burlington to consider tighter restrictions for vacant, unsafe buildings
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year. The proposed ordinance would encourage vacant and hazardous buildings to be torn down or fixed to allow for more housing.
wamc.org
Plattsburgh’s mayor discusses city issues
The city of Plattsburgh’s credit rating just improved and redevelopment of the downtown core has been continuing with funds from New York state’s Downtown Redevelopment Initiative. Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest sat down Thursday evening with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley to discuss those issues, including a recent tour of projects that have been completed in the center city.
After 4 resignations, Chelsea officials announce plan to rebuild Selectboard
After a chaotic week, Chelsea residents and officials agreed to get back on track with a plan to elect new Selectboard members. The town road foreman, whose disagreements with the board were at the center of the controversy, is said to have returned to duty. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 4 resignations, Chelsea officials announce plan to rebuild Selectboard.
NECN
Work Underway on Filling ‘The Pit,' Long an Eyesore in Vermont
Work is underway on a massive construction project in Burlington, Vermont, that has been stalled for the better part of five years, becoming a real eyesore in the city’s busy shopping and dining district popular with tourists. Just steps off Burlington’s iconic Church Street Marketplace, you’ll find another landmark...
Nichols appointed to lead South Burlington schools
Violet Nichols had been serving as the district's interim superintendent since July 1.
Plan would convert defunct White River Junction hotel to affordable apartments
New zoning changes in Hartford are facilitating a proposal to convert a defunct hotel off Route 5 into affordable housing for people with middle to low incomes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Plan would convert defunct White River Junction hotel to affordable apartments.
Moran FRAME debuts on Burlington’s ‘post-industrial northern waterfront’
The former J. Edward Moran Municipal Generating Station has been repurposed into a public space.
Washington Examiner
Burlington defunded its police department. You’ll never guess what happened next
Maybe it isn’t news that the liberal town that launched Bernie Sanders's political career defunded its police department in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. And maybe it isn’t news that crime got worse in Burlington, Vermont, immediately after the police force was forced to cut jobs.
mynbc5.com
City of Plattsburgh to consider revising emergency snow policy
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — With the first snowfall of the season behind us, the city of Plattsburgh is looking to make a change to its snow emergency policy this week. The current policy states that if a snow emergency is declared, parking on city streets and in public lots is banned from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. in the morning.
Boston Globe
The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont
A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
Defense for accused murderer in Burlington wants AG’s office thrown off case over ‘unethical conduct’
Louis Fortier is accused of stabbing and killing Richard Medina on Church Street in March 2017. His lawyer alleges the Vermont Attorney General’s Office improperly contacted a potential witness. The attorney general’s office calls the allegation “meritless.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Defense for accused murderer in Burlington wants AG’s office thrown off case over ‘unethical conduct’.
WCAX
Vermont minimum wage to increase in 2023
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of Vermont’s lowest-paid workers will get a raise starting in January 2023. The Vermont Department of Labor says the state’s minimum wage will increase from $12.55 an hour to $13.18 an hour. That’s a $0.63 increase. For tipped-wage employees, the rate will...
Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café
Burlington's Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. Not only is it the place to eat when visiting the Queen City — just ask President Joe Biden — but it also has a tight-knit family both behind the counter and in front of it.
happyvermont.com
Snowsville to Lost Nation: Vermont Place Names Offer a Glimpse into Local HistoryNovember 18, 2022
If you spend enough time in any Vermont town, you’ll likely come across Vermont place names like Maple Corner in Calais, Snowsville in Braintree, and Hortonville in Mount Holly. These places are not official villages but rather unincorporated areas that are deeply rooted in the fabric of these communities.
mynbc5.com
What goes into making award winning cheese? NBC5 goes behind the scenes with 2 Vermont farms
WAITSFIELD, Vt. — In our region, we get to appreciate how good our local cheeses are on a regular basis. And now, the rest of the world agrees that Vermont cheese are among the best out there. Six Vermont farms and creameries are celebrating after winning medals at the...
VTDigger
Killington to purchase new town administrative building
KILLINGTON TO PURCHASE NEW TOWN ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING ALLOWING FOR DEVELOPMENT OF A YOUTH & SENIOR CENTER IN CURRENT TOWN HALL. Killington vows to create a sense of place for visitors and community pride with new purchase. KILLINGTON, VT. (November 15, 2022) – As residents and visitors pull off Route 100...
WCAX
Town officials resign in Chelsea following heated town meeting
A plant that was believed to be extinct in Vermont has been found for the first time since 1908 atop Vermont’s highest peak. What does population milestone mean for tiny Vermont?. Updated: 8 hours ago. The world’s population will likely hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according...
mynbc5.com
Church Street Marketplace Christmas Tree heads to its destination in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Church Street Marketplace has a tree chosen for the annual tree lighting ceremony. The hard part now is getting the tree to the top of Church Street. That's where Barrett's Tree Services of South Burlington comes into play. They act as the "middle man" between...
WCAX
Vermont family looks for answers to long COVID
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue. Charles Vallee -- his family called him Charlie -- grew...
