Montpelier, VT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCAX

Burlington to consider tighter restrictions for vacant, unsafe buildings

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year. The proposed ordinance would encourage vacant and hazardous buildings to be torn down or fixed to allow for more housing.
BURLINGTON, VT
wamc.org

Plattsburgh’s mayor discusses city issues

The city of Plattsburgh’s credit rating just improved and redevelopment of the downtown core has been continuing with funds from New York state’s Downtown Redevelopment Initiative. Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest sat down Thursday evening with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley to discuss those issues, including a recent tour of projects that have been completed in the center city.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
VTDigger

After 4 resignations, Chelsea officials announce plan to rebuild Selectboard

After a chaotic week, Chelsea residents and officials agreed to get back on track with a plan to elect new Selectboard members. The town road foreman, whose disagreements with the board were at the center of the controversy, is said to have returned to duty. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 4 resignations, Chelsea officials announce plan to rebuild Selectboard.
CHELSEA, VT
NECN

Work Underway on Filling ‘The Pit,' Long an Eyesore in Vermont

Work is underway on a massive construction project in Burlington, Vermont, that has been stalled for the better part of five years, becoming a real eyesore in the city’s busy shopping and dining district popular with tourists. Just steps off Burlington’s iconic Church Street Marketplace, you’ll find another landmark...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

City of Plattsburgh to consider revising emergency snow policy

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — With the first snowfall of the season behind us, the city of Plattsburgh is looking to make a change to its snow emergency policy this week. The current policy states that if a snow emergency is declared, parking on city streets and in public lots is banned from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. in the morning.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Boston Globe

The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont

A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Defense for accused murderer in Burlington wants AG’s office thrown off case over ‘unethical conduct’

Louis Fortier is accused of stabbing and killing Richard Medina on Church Street in March 2017. His lawyer alleges the Vermont Attorney General’s Office improperly contacted a potential witness. The attorney general’s office calls the allegation “meritless.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Defense for accused murderer in Burlington wants AG’s office thrown off case over ‘unethical conduct’.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont minimum wage to increase in 2023

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of Vermont’s lowest-paid workers will get a raise starting in January 2023. The Vermont Department of Labor says the state’s minimum wage will increase from $12.55 an hour to $13.18 an hour. That’s a $0.63 increase. For tipped-wage employees, the rate will...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Killington to purchase new town administrative building

KILLINGTON TO PURCHASE NEW TOWN ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING ALLOWING FOR DEVELOPMENT OF A YOUTH & SENIOR CENTER IN CURRENT TOWN HALL. Killington vows to create a sense of place for visitors and community pride with new purchase. KILLINGTON, VT. (November 15, 2022) – As residents and visitors pull off Route 100...
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Town officials resign in Chelsea following heated town meeting

A plant that was believed to be extinct in Vermont has been found for the first time since 1908 atop Vermont’s highest peak. What does population milestone mean for tiny Vermont?. Updated: 8 hours ago. The world’s population will likely hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according...
CHELSEA, VT
WCAX

Vermont family looks for answers to long COVID

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue. Charles Vallee -- his family called him Charlie -- grew...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT

