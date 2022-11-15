Read full article on original website
The Most Dangerous Snake Found in Washington State
The Most Dangerous Snake Found in Washington State. As we officially approach wintertime in Washington state, snakes everywhere are hunkering down in their homes to hibernate for the winter. Some will take advantage of hibernation to hit up snake Tinder and begin their search for a mate to make some cute snake babies. Other snakes will simply take a nice long nap after enjoying a fun hot snake summer. Which one of the 12 species of snakes found in Washington is the most dangerous snake to be found here?
These 16 Deserted WA Pets Need Loving Home This Holiday Season
These 16 Lonely Older Pets in Washington Animal Shelters Need Your Love. We have found adorable older cats and dogs from all over Washington state living in animal shelters, looking for someone to give them a new fur-ever home. Older cats and dogs tend to be overlooked. It seems a lot of people want to scoop up all the cute kittens and puppies first, but what about those older cats and dogs? They need love, too!
Rare 42 M Mercer Island Waterfront Home for Sale Fit for Royalty
Want to Live in One of the Rarest Waterfront Properties on Mercer Island, WA?. Calling all celebrities, entrepreneurs, directors, philanthropists, and beyond. If a home is what you're searching for, why go simple when you can live in this breathtaking spot for sale located on the shores of Lake Washington? Featuring an open-concept kitchen and living room set-up you only see in movies, floor-to-ceiling windows, a fireplace in the library, an impressive outdoor cabana, and even an indoor basketball court this spot has everything one could need and more.
Curtailment of Colorado River Water and U.S. Sweet Potato Exports
**Federal officials may curtail flows into the Colorado River from Hoover Dam in Nevada and Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona if California and six other states can’t agree on a water-sharing plan to help the depleted reservoirs. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says officials are “committed to taking prompt and...
26 Freebies And Discounts List for Veterans in WA, OR, and CALIFORNIA
26 Freebies And Discounts List for Veterans in WA, OR, and CALIFORNIA. Veterans can get many freebies this Friday, November 11th at special locations in Washington, Oregon, and California. There are many national restaurant chains offering free meals and even travel and retail shops freebies to score! If you are a veteran, you should not be shy, please inquire at your favorite local stores to see if they will offer you a special Veterans Day discount, too. After all, we think you deserve it in our eyes; it's like a small token of our appreciation for your sacrifices and service to our country!
