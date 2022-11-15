Read full article on original website
8 often-overlooked signs of autism that are most common in women, according to specialists
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is more difficult to identify in women than it is in men. This is because diagnostic criteria for autism was historically created with men in mind. Below, we've outlined the signs of autism in women and people assigned female at birth. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is...
Experimental Alzheimer's drug fails to slow cognitive decline in clinical trials
An experimental Alzheimer's drug failed to slow cognitive decline in a long-awaited trial, marking the latest disappointment in a research field that has been wrought with setbacks. Pharmaceutical giant Roche said Monday that its drug gantenerumab did not show any substantive cognitive and functional changes, including memory, problem-solving, and orientation...
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Imaging techniques reveal brain abnormalities from post-treatment Lyme disease
Brain imaging techniques can help scientists understand what is going on inside the heads of patient populations. In their recent study published in PLOS ONE, Dr. John Aucott and Cherie Marvel found that unexpected white matter activity in the brain, a symptom normally considered pathological, was found to be correlated with better outcomes in patients with post-treatment Lyme disease (PTLD).
2 Diabetes Drugs Linked to Lower Dementia Risk, Study Finds
A new study found that at least one year of treatment with certain kinds of oral diabetes medications was associated with a 22% reduced risk of developing all types of dementia in older adults. On the other hand, the study also found that another oral medication commonly used to treat...
MedicalXpress
Brain changes in autism are far more sweeping than previously known, study finds
Brain changes in autism are comprehensive throughout the cerebral cortex rather than just particular areas thought to affect social behavior and language, according to a new UCLA-led study that significantly refines scientists' understanding of how autism spectrum disorder (ASD) progresses at the molecular level. The study, published today in Nature,...
Autism and gender dysphoria are linked, according to a study
At first glance, it may not seem apparent that autism and gender dysphoria would be linked. Autism is a developmental disorder that, among other things, leads to difficulty with social interaction. Gender dysphoria, by contrast, involves a person experiencing mental health issues because their assigned sex does not match their gender identity. When describing autism and gender dysphoria in strictly clinical terms, they do not seem to inherently overlap.
hcplive.com
Comorbid Psychiatric Conditions Common for Adults With ADHD
The most frequent psychiatric disorder that appeared in patients with ADHD was substance use disorder, followed by mood disorders, anxiety disorders, and personality disorders. Adults with attention deficit/hyperactive disorder (ADHD) are more likely to have comorbid psychiatric conditions like mood and personality disorders than the general population. A team, led...
myscience.org
Study explains link between sleep apnoea and dementia
Researchers at The University of Queensland have discovered a link between obstructive sleep apnoea and an increased risk of developing dementia. Professor Elizabeth Coulson from UQ’s Queensland Brain Institute School of Biomedical Sciences and her team found a causal relationship between a lack of oxygen to the brain during sleep and Alzheimer’s disease in mice.
scitechdaily.com
How Exercise Protects Against Neurodegenerative Diseases Like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease
A special issue of the journal Brain Plasticity explores research on how exercise-induced activation of peripheral systems may improve cognitive function and delay or prevent the onset of neurodegenerative diseases. A growing body of research shows that exercise can enhance brain function and delay, or even prevent, the onset of...
Psych Centra
What Are the 3 Levels of Autism?
Three levels of autism exist to clarify the amount of support an autistic person might want or need. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental difference that can appear in many forms. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition, text revision (DSM-5-TR) outlines diagnostic criteria based on...
psychologytoday.com
Cannabis May Rescue Middle-Aged Brains From Cognitive Decline
Regular, daily cannabis use in older adults, particularly after retirement, has quadrupled. Cannabis affects human brains differentially across the lifespan. Younger brains are vulnerable while older brains may benefit from daily use. Cannabis consumption was associated with age-related improvement in brain connectivity, particularly between the hippocampus and cerebellum. Cannabis users...
Medical News Today
Alzheimer’s disease: New biomarker identified, may lead to earlier diagnosis
Dementia affects around 55 million people worldwide, the majority of whom are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Doctors are able to make a positive diagnosis of AD only when symptoms become severe. Earlier diagnosis would allow doctors to begin treatment when people are experiencing mild cognitive impairment (MCI), which...
psychologytoday.com
Cannabis May Benefit the Middle-Aged Brain
Regular, daily cannabis use in older adults, particularly after retirement, has quadrupled. Cannabis affects human brains differentially across the lifespan. Younger brains are vulnerable while older brains may benefit from daily use. Cannabis consumption was associated with age-related improvement in brain connectivity, particularly between the hippocampus and cerebellum. Cannabis users...
Today Explained: You Are One in Eight Billion
The global population has reached a record eight billion people, thanks to improvements in health care and high levels of fertility in some countries.
Healthline
What to Know about Schizophrenia in Kids
Schizophrenia is a serious mental health condition rarely seen in children. But when it does occur in kids, it’s known as early onset schizophrenia. Schizophrenia is a serious mental health condition that changes how you see reality. It affects around. around the world, but the condition is rare among...
MedicalXpress
Spermidine as a potential biomarker for Alzheimer's disease
In a recent study, an international team of researchers led by Prof. Agnes Flöel at University Medicine Greifswald has gained new insights into the role of the polyamine spermidine in brain aging. The study, published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia, is the first study investigating the role of spermidine blood level values across the lifespan in a community-based cross-sectional sample.
Psych Centra
Can You Prevent Schizophrenia?
There is no sure way to prevent schizophrenia — but there are ways to prevent or reduce symptoms, such as taking medication, avoiding substance use, and receiving therapy. Schizophrenia is a mental health condition that involves recurrent episodes of psychosis (a loss of contact with reality). There is no cure but various treatments can help you manage your symptoms.
MedicalXpress
Obesity medicine expert discusses the connection between metabolism and mental health
Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that more than 40% of American adults are classified as obese and 36% report symptoms of anxiety, depression or both. According to Shebani Sethi, MD, a clinical assistant professor in psychiatry and behavioral sciences, the two epidemics are closely linked.
spectrumnews.org
Autism genes converge on disruptions in social brain circuit
Atypical social behaviors are linked to dysfunction in a brain circuit connecting the prefrontal cortex and the thalamus, according to two unpublished studies of mouse models. This work adds to other evidence implicating cortico-thalamic circuits in social behavior and autism. Researchers from Hirofumi Morishita’s lab at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City presented the findings on Tuesday at Neuroscience 2022 in San Diego, California.
Medical News Today
Behind the counter: Combination therapies for schizophrenia
Doctors sometimes recommend combination therapies when monotherapy for schizophrenia has failed or when additional symptoms require treatment. Schizophrenia is a serious mental health condition that affects a person’s thought process, perception, and behavior. In this article, Dr. Yalda Safai answers some common questions about antipsychotic drugs, including their effects,...
