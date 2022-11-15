Read full article on original website
'Not accurate': Liz Cheney and Jan. 6 committee fire back at Mike Pence after attack
The Jan. 6 committee countered former Vice President Mike Pence's disparagement of the panel as "partisan," insisting that it "respectfully" engaged with him.
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Mitch McConnell Votes Against Interracial Marriage Bill Despite Asian Wife
The Senate voted to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act with a bipartisan majority of 62 on Wednesday.
House Democrats look to a new generation of leaders after Pelosi's announcement
With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying she will step down as party leader after two decades at the top, House Democrats look to a new generation of leaders. A day after the midterm election results made it clear Republicans will control the House come January, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed her own political plans.
Republicans celebrate after reaching the threshold to win control of the House
For all of their disappointments in the midterm elections, Republicans now have one big gain. They captured control of the House of Representatives. This became clear when the Associated Press called a House race in California last night. Republican Representative Mike Garcia won reelection. Though counting continues, it now seems certain the party won at least 218 seats, the narrowest possible majority. About six races are still uncertain, but the Republican margin won't be much larger.
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Judge rejects former White House press secretary Jen Psaki's effort to quash subpoena
A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media. Psaki filed a motion in federal court in...
Oath Keeper Loses Cool On The Stand In Seditious Conspiracy Trial
Jessica Watkins took the stand in a surprise move this week.
Naomi Biden Urged Her Grandfather to Run Against Trump. Now She’s Getting Married at the White House
The President—or “Pop” as his grandkids call him—will attend his granddaughter’s wedding during a surge of optimism in his inner circle.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she'll end her run as the top House Democrat
Presidents have come and gone in recent times, and Nancy Pelosi has remained. She became speaker of the House during the administration of President George W. Bush. She guided the Affordable Care Act to passage in Barack Obama's time. She lost the gavel, then led her party back to the majority under Donald Trump and kept the majority under Joe Biden until now.
Results: Montanans reject LR-131, which would've established a law that makes any infant born alive a legal person
Residents in Montana rejected a statute that would've required medical providers to save any infant born alive.
News brief: Twitter resignations, who will replace Pelosi?, Ticketmaster criticism
There are mass resignations at Twitter after Musk's ultimatum. Pelosi's historic leadership will end — who's lining up to succeed her? Congress is involved in the Ticketmaster-Taylor Swift fiasco. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Even more employees are leaving Twitter after billionaire owner Elon Musk issued an ultimatum - commit to...
Democrats dissect why Stacey Abrams lost her bid for governor
For many Democrats, Georgia has come to symbolize the party's future. But last week one of its brightest stars, Stacey Abrams, lost her second bid for governor against Republican incumbent Brian Kemp. Only one statewide Democrat remained standing on election night, Senator Raphael Warnock. And he still has to win a runoff against Republican Herschel Walker. Now Democrats are starting to dissect what happened with that key race still looming. WABE's Sam Gringlas reports from Atlanta.
What it means that a special counsel is running the Trump investigations
The legal jeopardy former President Donald Trump faces in two federal criminal investigations took on a new tenor Friday with the appointment of a special counsel at the Justice Department.
White House climate advisor addresses the unresolved questions left after COP27
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with White House climate advisor Ali Zaidi about the U.S. role in addressing global climate change as the U.N. climate conference draws to a close. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. What is the U.S. role in addressing climate change? At this year's U.N. climate conference, known...
Former President Trump tweeted a classified satellite photo in 2019
A briefing slide obtained by NPR through the Freedom of Information Act shows that former President Trump tweeted a classified satellite photo in 2019. Back in 2019, then-President Donald Trump tweeted a classified image from a U.S. spy satellite. That revelation follows a Freedom of Information Act request by NPR to see the original intelligence documents. Geoff Brumfiel made that FOIA request for NPR. He's here now. Hey, Geoff.
With a nod to '1984,' a federal judge blocks Florida's anti-'woke' law in colleges
A federal judge in Florida partially blocked a law championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis designed to limit the discussion of racism and privilege in schools and workplace training. In a 139-page order issued Thursday, Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker excoriated the Republican-led bill and blocked it from taking effect in the state's public universities.
After crypto exchange FTX collapsed, Washington policymakers debate how to respond
Could the collapse of FTX finally prompt Congress to better regulate cryptocurrency? One of the world's leading crypto exchanges fell apart in a matter of days. NPR's David Gura reports on what could be done. DAVID GURA, BYLINE: Crypto companies have collapsed before. Cryptocurrencies have cratered. And by and large,...
The midterms lead to a number of firsts for transgender lawmakers
For the first time in U.S. history, this election season, at least one LGBTQ candidate has run for office in every state and Washington, D.C. And that has led to a number of other firsts, including the first out trans man ever elected to a state legislature, James Roesener of New Hampshire, and the election victory of Zooey Zephyr, the first out trans lawmaker elected to office in Montana. All of this at a time when legislation targeting the rights of LGBTQ people is being drafted and passed all around the country. Here today are James Roesener and Zooey Zephyr. Welcome and congratulations.
2 new Ted Kennedy biographies are not just for Boomers but for voters of all ages
Before the rise of Donald Trump or Barack Obama or Bill Clinton or Ronald Reagan, the definition of charisma in American politics was the Kennedys. Three Kennedy brothers were elected to the U.S. Senate and then ran for president. John Kennedy won and was assassinated. His brother Robert was running for president when he was assassinated. And Edward, known as Ted or Teddy Kennedy, was a senator and part of the Democratic Party conversation, as well as the national conversation, from the 1960s until he died almost four decades later. He served 46 years in the U.S. Senate and compiled an extraordinary record.
