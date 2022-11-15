Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
The Biden administration’s electric vehicle gambit is illegal and costly
Congress has repeatedly rejected radical climate change policies that would increase the price of energy. Now, President Joe Biden is circumventing the legislative branch by moving to force people into using electric vehicles . This plan would impose the costliest regulatory burden ever inflicted on the public. The vast majority...
Driving Electric Cars Produces Little Carbon. Making the Batteries Produces a Lot.
Electric cars sales are up 66 percent this year. President Joe Biden promotes them, saying things like, "The great American road trip is going to be fully electrified" and, "There's no turning back." To make sure we have no choice in the matter, some left-leaning states have moved to ban...
Herschel Walker: U.S. should keep 'gas-guzzling cars' that produce 'good emissions'
Campaigning in Georgia on Sunday, Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker said that the United States was not ready to implement policies like the Green New Deal that were designed to address climate change. Instead, Walker suggested the country needed to "keep having those gas-guzzling cars" that produce "good emissions." "If...
Tesla Semis Will Need More Electricity Than A Small Town To Charge
Right now, barring the sudden and unexpected production of the Cybertruck, the Semi is the only industrial truck made by Tesla. The brand's freight rigs are much larger and thirstier than the elusive Cybertruck, and a new study says that may be a problem, elusive Cybertruck, and a new study says that may be part of a problem, and not just for Tesla.
Electric Cars Keep Bursting Into Flames In Florida
After Hurricane Ian, an unexpected inferno of EVs. What's going on?
WMUR.com
The hidden costs behind charging an electric vehicle
PITTSBURGH — While gas prices are easing as we head into the winter months, the United States continues to see a boom in electric vehicle sales. What you may not realize while shopping is the start-up cost to make sure you can charge your electric car quickly at home.
globalspec.com
The range of electric vs gas-powered cars
While electric vehicle (EV) ownership has increased in the U.S. during the last decade, range anxiety — the concern about how far an EV can drive on a full charge — remains an issue for current as well as prospective EV owners. Ongoing improvements in battery technology have...
theevreport.com
Morand launches unprecedented energy storage solution with 72-second vehicle recharge
Able to recharge system to 80% capacity in 72 seconds for rapid turnaround. Vuadens, Switzerland – Swiss technology start-up Morand has launched a breakthrough energy storage technology, Morand eTechnology, that can recharge a small electric vehicle in 72 seconds. The unique hybrid system combines the characteristics of an ultracapacitor with that of a chemical battery to create a durable and ultra-fast energy pack that can be usefully recharged in seconds.
Phys.org
Study shows full decarbonization of US aviation sector is within grasp
Everyday, 45,000 planes fly across the United States, carrying some 1.7 million passengers. Aviation dominates a frequent traveler's individual contribution to climate change, and yet is one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonize. The United States is the largest contributor to aviation carbon dioxide emissions in the world, and...
Utah company aims to make waves creating lithium-ion batteries
With the electric vehicle market booming, one Utah County company is looking to help the U.S. gain a foothold in the lithium-ion battery business. According to the International Energy Agency, sales of electric cars hit 6.6 million in 2021 — more than tripling their market share from two years earlier. That growth isn’t projected to slow down anytime soon.
Canada charges electric vehicle battery researcher with espionage for China
Canada’s federal police have charged an electric vehicle battery researcher at Quebec’s power utility with espionage, alleging the worker was covertly sending trade secrets to China. The arrest of Yuesheng Wang, 35, comes as Canada grapples with a barrage of accusations of Chinese interference, including allegations of meddling...
ScienceBlog.com
Turning concrete into a clean energy source
Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
US Can Reach 100% Clean Power by 2035, DOE Finds, but Tough Reliability and Land Use Questions Lie Ahead
By Herman K. Trabish (Utility Dive) New aggressive planning is needed to identify the long-duration storage technologies and find the land to grow enough resources to reach Biden net zero emissions goals, a DOE national lab reports. — Four major viable paths to a net zero emissions “clean electricity” power system by 2035 “in which benefits exceed costs” are detailed in an August study by the Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory, or NREL.
Electric Cars Are Good, but We Still Need Fossil Fuels
Politicians praise electric cars. If everyone buys them, they say, solar and wind power will replace our need for oil. Here is the rest of my list of "inconvenient facts" about electric cars. "The future of the auto industry is electric," says President Joe Biden. He assumes a vast improvement...
India seeks COP27 deal to 'phase down' all fossil fuels - sources
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 12 (Reuters) - India wants countries to agree to phase down all fossil fuels at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, rather than a narrower deal to phase down coal as was agreed last year, two sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters on Saturday.
insideevs.com
Ford Is One Of First US Automakers To Partner With Manufacture 2030
Earlier this week, Ford announced a new strategic partnership with Manufacture 2030 (M2030). The Big Three automaker is among the first to join up with the organization, which aims to help Ford's suppliers meet carbon emissions requirements. According to Ford's official press release, it has already included its global supply...
CNET
Do Blackouts Affect Homes With Solar Panels? Sometimes
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. Blackouts happen. They can be a minor inconvenience, a serious health concern or something in between, but most people would rather avoid them, especially if they're unprepared. The rise in rooftop solar panel installations might suggest more and more people are leaving blackouts behind, but even rooftop solar panels aren't immune.
US News and World Report
U.S. Aims for Zero-Emissions Heavy-Duty Vehicles by 2040
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States aims to only sell and produce zero-emissions medium- and heavy-duty vehicles like school buses and tractor trailers by 2040, the U.S. energy secretary agreed at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Thursday. The non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) sets a target for 30%...
globalspec.com
China goes big on compressed air energy storage
The 100 MW compressed air energy storage system in Zhangjiakou, China. Source: Chinese Academy of Sciences. On the heels of activating the world's largest flow battery system with an initial capacity of 400 MWh and output of 100 MW, China now lays claim to the largest and most efficient clean compressed air energy storage (CAES) system.
Comments / 1