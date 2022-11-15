ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

M. Brown

I hid from my nosey neighbor until my boyfriend finally told her the truth

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I lived in my apartment before I bought my house, I had a female neighbor who became obsessed with me, or at least that's how it felt to me. Almost every day she would either knock on my door or call my cell phone.
Complex

Future Says Getting Married Is ‘One of My Dreams,’ Talks Wanting to Become a Billionaire

Future might be crowned the “toxic king” by many of his fans, but he’s reiterated that he would eventually like to settle down. Earlier this year the I Never Liked You rapper said that he was eager to have more kids when he gets married, and in a new cover feature with Billboard, he’s provided a little more context on his hopes of tying the knot. “If I was married, at home with my kids, man, it’d be way different. That’s a life I never lived,” he said when asked what fatherhood would look like for him if he settled down. “It’s something you dream about. That’s one of my dreams.”
KevinMD.com

Leaving The House of God

To paraphrase Fat Man’s Law Number Three, “At a code, the first pulse you take is your own.”. Enduring advice, as true today as it was in the early ’70s when Roy G. Basch, MD, and his gang of hapless interns roamed the airless wards of The House of God, the mythical hospital in the infamous novel by Samuel Shem, although almost everything else about practicing medicine seems different now.
ComicBook

Jesus Christ Superstars In New Video Game Allowing You to Perform Miracles

I Am Jesus Christ is a new simulation game that'll allow players to play as Jesus Christ himself while performing miracles and playing through parts of the Bible, and soon, people will be able to go hands-on with the game. Developer SimulaM and publisher PlayWay announced this week plans for a free-to-play prologue that'll be out in December, a release which comes several years after this game was first announced. This prologue reveal was shared alongside a new trailer for the game as well as a reaffirmation of the 2023 release plans.

