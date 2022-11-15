City of Irvine Now Accepting Letters to Santa

Santa is going digital this holiday season, and would love to hear from his friends in Irvine! Starting November 14, parents can use the City’s magic online mailbox to send their children’s letters and teachers can send letters on behalf of their classrooms.

All letters will receive email responses. Allow one week for responses. In-person drop-off and pick-up of handwritten letters will not be available. Letters will be accepted until December 12.

Visit cityofirvine.org/letterstosanta to learn more.