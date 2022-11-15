Read full article on original website
Schools In West Michigan Will Be Closed On Friday, November 18
Western Michigan Several West Michigan and Southwest Michigan school districts have announced closures for Friday, November 18, as a winter storm warning anticipates to last into early Saturday. Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools, and Rockford Public Schools are a few of the biggest in the region. Late Thursday,...
Gas Prices And Inflation Are Making Snowplow Services More Expensive
(WOOD) GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Private snowplow services are feeling the pinch due to inflation and rising gas prices, so customers might as well. According to price increases for personal plowing, Cutting Edge Landscape Management’s Andrew Van Oostenbrugge of Hudsonville said, “I’ve heard prices all over the board.” “We increased by 10% to 15% on average, depending on the location. I am aware others rose much higher, while some remained the same. Knowing that everyone’s finances impact negatively by inflation, we try to raise only a little.
