(WOOD) GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Private snowplow services are feeling the pinch due to inflation and rising gas prices, so customers might as well. According to price increases for personal plowing, Cutting Edge Landscape Management’s Andrew Van Oostenbrugge of Hudsonville said, “I’ve heard prices all over the board.” “We increased by 10% to 15% on average, depending on the location. I am aware others rose much higher, while some remained the same. Knowing that everyone’s finances impact negatively by inflation, we try to raise only a little.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO