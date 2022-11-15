Read full article on original website
World leaders met all week to address global issues. Putin appears to no longer have a seat at the table
The three major summits of world leaders that took place across Asia in the past week have made one thing clear: Vladimir Putin is now sidelined on the world stage.
Despair, lack of progress at climate talks, yet hope blooms
Things can look pretty bleak at international climate talks in Egypt
Fears 1.5C target in danger as Cop27 negotiations overrun – live
After two weeks of negotiations, talks have been extended with countries unable to reach agreement on Friday
FTX's collapse could be crypto's dot-com crash moment – with the industry struggling to ever regain investors' trust
It could take years for crypto to shed its association with Sam Bankman-Fried's bankrupt exchange, analysts told Insider.
