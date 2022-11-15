ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

swimswam.com

Le Clos Joins Domestic Talent At 2022 German Short Course Championships

SCM (25m) The 2022 German Short Course Championships kick off on Thursday, with several key domestic athletes welcoming foreign stars into the competitive mix. Although start lists are thus far only published for day one, we know that Marco Koch, Lisa Hopink, Lucas Matzerath, Angelina Kohler, Zoe Vogelmann, Annika Bruhn, Ramon Klenz and Ole Braunschweig are among the German racers ready to descend upon the Schwimmoper Wuppertal pool.
swimswam.com

Ruta Meilutyte Named To Lithuanian SC World Championships Roster

On-fire Ruta Meiltutye is one of four swimmers named to the Lithuanian roster for this year's FINA Short Course World Championships. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. The Lithuanian Swimming Federation has confirmed its 4-swimmer lineup for the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships. Despite saying in October that Melbourne was...
swimswam.com

Noe Ponti Heads Up Entrants For 2022 Swiss Short Course Championships

SCM (25m) The 2022 Swiss Short Course Championships begin tomorrow, Thursday, November 18th, with some of the nation’s top talent set to descend upon the city of Sion. Among the competitors is Olympic bronze medalist Noe Ponti. Ponti is coming off of the FINA World cup stop in Berlin,...
ESPN

Vincenzo Grifo nets twice as Italy beat Albania in friendly

Freiburg winger Vincenzo Grifo scored a pair of goals for Italy in a routine 3-1 win friendly win over Albania on Wednesday night. Numerous second-choice players were given a chance to play alongside some of Roberto Mancini's regulars with Italy having missed out on the 2022 World Cup. - Stream...
The Independent

Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
tennismajors.com

Casper Ruud qualifies for last four at ATP Finals with dramatic win over Taylor Fritz in Turin

Casper Ruud edged Taylor Fritz in a third-set tiebreak on Tuesday evening in Turin, paving his way to the top of the Green Group at the Nitto ATP Finals. The Norwegian, already a two-time Grand Slam finalist in 2022, notched a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) triumph over the American to ensure qualification for the semi-finals for the second consecutive season.
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: England train for first time in Qatar as Nkunku out of France squad

World champions France have suffered a blow with the news Christopher Nkunku will miss the World Cup through injury after limping out of training.Didier Deschamps’ side have already been stung by injuries, including N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Presnel Kimpembe, and the Leipzig star is the latest talent to pull out of the showpiece event.England meanwhile have touched down in Qatar, with Gareth Southgate getting his first look at his squad in training on Wednesday with injury concern over James Maddison, who was substituted for Leicester at the weekend. Each team has now finalised their squads for Qatar 2022...
Yardbarker

Danilo reveals Juventus has made him a better defender

Juventus star Danilo has admitted he became a better defender when he joined the club. The Brazilian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, when he moved to the club in exchange for Joao Cancelo. The deal has favoured both clubs, with Cancelo also delivering some fine performances at...
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: United could end Ronaldo's contract

Manchester United may end 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, but they will wait until they have seen his full interview with Piers Morgan before making a decision. (Telegraph - subscription, external) Ronaldo and his agent held talks with Bayern Munich last week. (Mail), external. The 37-year-old could go to...
swimswam.com

Midseason Madness – Who Will Remain Undefeated?! | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

We discuss week 1 of the NCAA Midseason meets, the potential of an ISL return, and David Poopovici's SCM outing at Romanian Nationals Current photo via Courtesy of Fabio Cetti. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss week 1 of the NCAA Midseason meets, the potential of an ISL return, and David Poopovici’s SCM outing at Romanian Nationals. See full list of topics below:
swimswam.com

Kristof Milak Posts 100 Free Personal Best On Day 1 Of Hungarian SC Championships

SCM (25m) The 2022 Hungarian Short Course Championships kicked off today with World Record holder Kristof Milak making his presence known right off the bat. Competing in the men’s 100m freestyle, Milak posted a super quick time of 46.72 to beat the field, coming within striking distance of the national record in the process.
brytfmonline.com

Ball – Ronald de Boer believes Brazil will be champions… after beating Portugal in the final (World Cup 2022)

In remarks EFE AgencyFormer Dutch international Ronald de Boer predicted Brazil would win the World Cup in Qatar, in the final against Portugal. The former Ajax and Barcelona midfielder believes his country will do well in the competition, but he puts the Netherlands in third place. “As a Dutchman, I was very happy with this draw. It gives me great pleasure to be in the same group as hosts Qatar, having lived in Doha for seven years. I think my country and Senegal are the favorites to advance in the competition,” said de Boer.

