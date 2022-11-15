Read full article on original website
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo involved in bizarre training ground incident with Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo were involved in a bizarre training ground incident after linking up with Portugal for the World Cup. After recent events, you could forgive any Manchester United players for being a little hostile with Ronaldo, but you wouldn’t expect a player from rivals Manchester City to behave in this way.
Le Clos Joins Domestic Talent At 2022 German Short Course Championships
SCM (25m) The 2022 German Short Course Championships kick off on Thursday, with several key domestic athletes welcoming foreign stars into the competitive mix. Although start lists are thus far only published for day one, we know that Marco Koch, Lisa Hopink, Lucas Matzerath, Angelina Kohler, Zoe Vogelmann, Annika Bruhn, Ramon Klenz and Ole Braunschweig are among the German racers ready to descend upon the Schwimmoper Wuppertal pool.
Ruta Meilutyte Named To Lithuanian SC World Championships Roster
On-fire Ruta Meiltutye is one of four swimmers named to the Lithuanian roster for this year's FINA Short Course World Championships. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. The Lithuanian Swimming Federation has confirmed its 4-swimmer lineup for the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships. Despite saying in October that Melbourne was...
Noe Ponti Heads Up Entrants For 2022 Swiss Short Course Championships
SCM (25m) The 2022 Swiss Short Course Championships begin tomorrow, Thursday, November 18th, with some of the nation’s top talent set to descend upon the city of Sion. Among the competitors is Olympic bronze medalist Noe Ponti. Ponti is coming off of the FINA World cup stop in Berlin,...
Vincenzo Grifo nets twice as Italy beat Albania in friendly
Freiburg winger Vincenzo Grifo scored a pair of goals for Italy in a routine 3-1 win friendly win over Albania on Wednesday night. Numerous second-choice players were given a chance to play alongside some of Roberto Mancini's regulars with Italy having missed out on the 2022 World Cup. - Stream...
World Cup 2022: Portugal's Bernardo Silva backs Cristiano Ronaldo after explosive interview
There are a lot of polarizing opinions across the greater soccer landscape when it comes to Cristiano Ronaldo, especially after the bombshell interview he just did with Piers Morgan. But his fellow countrymen appear to still have his back, as Portugal national football team midfielder Bernardo Silva expressed ahead of...
Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG, Chelsea consider Cristiano Ronaldo amid Manchester United fury over interview
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: PSG, Chelsea consider Ronaldo...
Casper Ruud qualifies for last four at ATP Finals with dramatic win over Taylor Fritz in Turin
Casper Ruud edged Taylor Fritz in a third-set tiebreak on Tuesday evening in Turin, paving his way to the top of the Green Group at the Nitto ATP Finals. The Norwegian, already a two-time Grand Slam finalist in 2022, notched a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) triumph over the American to ensure qualification for the semi-finals for the second consecutive season.
Bruno Fernandes just about shakes Ronaldo’s hand in an awkward exchange at Portugal’s World Cup camp
As all the club players were released this week and won’t be back with their clubs again until the 26th of December. Portugal teammates and Manchester Untied teammates Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo met up in what looked like a small bit of an awkward exchange of after Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan and the huge controversy it’s causing.
Tennis-Djokovic downs Tsitsipas, Rublev overcomes Medvedev at ATP Finals
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic continued his dominance over Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 6-4 7-6(4) win after Andrey Rublev battled back to defeat fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-7(7) 6-3 7-6(7) in group stage play at the ATP Finals in Turin on Monday.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: England train for first time in Qatar as Nkunku out of France squad
World champions France have suffered a blow with the news Christopher Nkunku will miss the World Cup through injury after limping out of training.Didier Deschamps’ side have already been stung by injuries, including N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Presnel Kimpembe, and the Leipzig star is the latest talent to pull out of the showpiece event.England meanwhile have touched down in Qatar, with Gareth Southgate getting his first look at his squad in training on Wednesday with injury concern over James Maddison, who was substituted for Leicester at the weekend. Each team has now finalised their squads for Qatar 2022...
Danilo reveals Juventus has made him a better defender
Juventus star Danilo has admitted he became a better defender when he joined the club. The Brazilian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, when he moved to the club in exchange for Joao Cancelo. The deal has favoured both clubs, with Cancelo also delivering some fine performances at...
Transfer news: United could end Ronaldo's contract
Manchester United may end 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, but they will wait until they have seen his full interview with Piers Morgan before making a decision. (Telegraph - subscription, external) Ronaldo and his agent held talks with Bayern Munich last week. (Mail), external. The 37-year-old could go to...
FINA Confirms $2.1 Million Prize Money Pool For 2022 Short Course World Championships
SCM (25 meters) There will be more than $2.1 million (USD) up for grabs at next month’s Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, a decrease compared to the $2.8 million that was on the line last year in Abu Dhabi. Prize money will be distributed to the top eight...
Midseason Madness – Who Will Remain Undefeated?! | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN
We discuss week 1 of the NCAA Midseason meets, the potential of an ISL return, and David Poopovici's SCM outing at Romanian Nationals Current photo via Courtesy of Fabio Cetti. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss week 1 of the NCAA Midseason meets, the potential of an ISL return, and David Poopovici’s SCM outing at Romanian Nationals. See full list of topics below:
Kristof Milak Posts 100 Free Personal Best On Day 1 Of Hungarian SC Championships
SCM (25m) The 2022 Hungarian Short Course Championships kicked off today with World Record holder Kristof Milak making his presence known right off the bat. Competing in the men’s 100m freestyle, Milak posted a super quick time of 46.72 to beat the field, coming within striking distance of the national record in the process.
Bayern Munich maintain stance on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer
Bayern Munich will not be making a move for wantaway Man Utd superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 90min understands.
Ball – Ronald de Boer believes Brazil will be champions… after beating Portugal in the final (World Cup 2022)
In remarks EFE AgencyFormer Dutch international Ronald de Boer predicted Brazil would win the World Cup in Qatar, in the final against Portugal. The former Ajax and Barcelona midfielder believes his country will do well in the competition, but he puts the Netherlands in third place. “As a Dutchman, I was very happy with this draw. It gives me great pleasure to be in the same group as hosts Qatar, having lived in Doha for seven years. I think my country and Senegal are the favorites to advance in the competition,” said de Boer.
Brazil’s full World Cup team in training as Marquinhos joins
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Brazil coach Tite had all 26 of his players available for training for the first time in the team’s preparations for the World Cup after defender Marquinhos joined in Wednesday’s session. Marquinhos had arrived to the training camp with a minor muscle problem...
