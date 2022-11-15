ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kevin O’Leary Says His FTX Trading Account Balances Went to Zero, Predicts Wave of Forced Liquidations in Next 10 Days

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 3 days ago
Hatrick
3d ago

Crypto currency was set up to be a giant scam, When there is no real product, Nothing you can hold in your hand, You're setting yourself up to be swindled! It really is a giant Ponzi scheme!🤔🤥💰💵🤭

Eric
3d ago

Warren Buffett once said, "Crypto Currency is a useless waste of investing your money, I don't see it lasting long and fulfilling it's duty as a legitimate investment"...

Rowdy Yates
2d ago

Coincidence that the story came out Right after the elections ? Coincidence that he was the 2nd largest donor to the democrats and nothing was done before the election. Coincidence that the covid "Vax" came out less than a week after the election ? Another example of the press trying to FIX ELECTIONS

