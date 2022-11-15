Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees the Dow surging 2,000 points once the Fed pivots to cutting rates - and says the US can still escape a recession
US stocks look cheap, and could soar once the Fed starts cutting interest rates, Jeremy Siegel said. He said the US can escape recession if the Fed pivots from raising rates to lowering them by summer. Falling asset prices, lower shipping costs, and layoffs suggest inflation is waning, he said.
Stock Market Today: Markets End an Up Month on a Down Note
Equities closed out an otherwise strong October in the red on Monday, as a rise in bond yields and declines in some big technology stocks weighed on the major indexes. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.4% to finish at 32,733, while the broader S&P 500 fell 0.7% to 3,872. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.0% to close at 10,988.
How Low Could Inflation Go in 2023? Here Are 4 Expert Predictions
After inflation data came in better than expected last week, investors celebrated and stocks had their best day since 2020. Investors and shoppers will have more to celebrate if inflation falls even further next year, like many experts are forecasting. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates for months...
Stocks could rally 20% before the end of the year on a Republican victory in Congress and a cooler October inflation report, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Stocks could see a major rally by year-end on a Republican victory in Congress and cooler inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. He pointed to expectations of lower inflationary spending if Republicans took the majority in Congress. If midterm results are met with a cooler October inflation report, that could spark...
moneyweek.com
US inflation drops to 7.7%
US inflation slowed in October. The consumer price index rose 7.7% year on year in October, the smallest annual increase since the start of the year. The figure is below the 8% forecast by economists and down from 8.2% last month. This reading suggests inflation might have peaked, taking pressure...
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. dollar surges as traders say markets overreacted to U.S. inflation data
LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against the euro and sterling on Monday, after sliding to multi-months high, as expectations of a less aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike faded with traders saying market overreacted to a modest miss on U.S. inflation. Last week, the dollar index fell 4%,...
3 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy in a Fed-Induced Bear Market
These highly profitable, time-tested companies make for genius buys with the stock market plunging.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, Nasdaq jumps 1.5% amid optimistic inflation data
U.S. stocks gained Tuesday amid another cooler-than-expected inflation report, even as fresh geopolitical tension threw a wrench into the rally midday. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed higher by 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) inched higher by 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) jumped 1.5% higher, for its best close since September.
msn.com
What to Expect Next After Stocks' Best Day Since 2020
Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services. Investors just got some much-needed excitement. Stocks experienced their biggest one-day rally since...
US stocks fall as investors weigh solid retail sales data against Target's warning of weaker holiday spending
US stocks fell on Wednesday as investors digested retail sales data and Target's quarterly earnings. Retail sales jumped 1.3% in October, ahead of estimates for a 1% gain, as consumers remain on solid footing. Third-quarter earnings from Target disappointed investors as the retailer warned of a murky holiday shopping season.
msn.com
Gold prices settle at highest since mid-August
Gold prices settled at their highest since mid-August on Monday, with prices shaking off pressure from strength in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields to inch higher, extending last week’s rise of more than 5%. Price action. December gold rose $7.50, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,776.90 per ounce...
money.com
Stocks Just Had Their Best Day in Over 2 Years. Here's What Investors Can Expect Next
Investors just got some much-needed excitement. Stocks experienced their biggest one-day rally since 2020 on Thursday. The S&P 500 jumped 5.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 3.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 7.4%. "After a huge October gain for stocks, November is living up to its bullish...
kitco.com
Gold prices holding within striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. retail sales rise 1.3% in October
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to solid gains and remains in striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. consumers went on a significant shopping spree last month. U.S. retail sales rose 1.3% last month following a roughly unchanged reading in September, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. The data significantly beat expectations. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 1.0% in last month's headline number.
CNBC
Dollar loses ground after economic data boosts risk appetite
The U.S. dollar lost ground to other currencies after U.S. economic data provided further evidence that inflation was starting to ease. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday echoed weekend comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller that interest rates need to keep rising to battle inflation. The U.S. dollar lost...
msn.com
Dow falls slightly as U.S. stocks open lower after retail sales report
U.S. stocks opened lower as investors assess fresh retail sales data that came in slightly above expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.9%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday that sales at retailers rose 1.3% in October. That's slightly above the 1.2% increase forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. The Federal Reserve has been trying to cool the economy and bring down inflation through monetary tightening.
msn.com
Dow, S&P 500 end lower as investors hit pause on stock- market rally, Target results disappoint
U.S. stocks finished lower Wednesday following a big profit miss at Target heading into the holiday season and as strong October retail sales revived concerns about the Federal Reserve’s likely pace of interest rate hikes. How stocks traded. S&P 500 fell 32.94 points, or 0.8%, ending at 3,958.79, near...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink as retail sales beat, Target earnings miss
U.S. stocks fell in a lackluster session Wednesday as Wall Street weighed an earnings warning from retail bellwether Target against government data on retail sales that showed robust consumer spending ahead of the key holiday season. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) shed 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was...
kitco.com
Gold price rallies following another cooler U.S. inflation report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, following another U.S. inflation report that came in a bit cooler than expected. Gold prices hit a three-month high and silver prices a five-month high today. December gold was last up $12.90 at $1,788.90 and December silver was up $0.102 at $22.21.
Detroit News
Stocks gain ground after wholesale inflation eases in US
The S&P 500 index rose 1.5% as of 11:54 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 224 points, or 0.7%, to 33,764 and the Nasdaq rose 2.5%. Technology stocks and retailers had some of the biggest gains. Apple jumped 3.1%. Walmart surged 7.5% after reporting strong financial results, raising its profit forecast and announcing an opioid settlement.
