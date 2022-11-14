ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to Get a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving

November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ's, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.
LivingCheap

Where to buy Thanksgiving dinner to go in 2022

If spending the day in the kitchen isn’t your idea of a holiday, be thankful that you might not have to prepare your own meal this Thanksgiving. Consider ordering a cooked Thanksgiving dinner from a grocery store or restaurant if you want some extra time to spend with those close to you.
HAWAII STATE
CBS Philly

Turkey shortage, rising grocery costs affect this Thanksgiving

(CBS/CNN) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture says turkeys are 23% more expensive compared to last year. The spread of bird flu has hit some turkey farms and lowered the supply. The average price of a whole frozen turkey is currently $2.45 per pound, an increase of about $0.70 per...
morningbrew.com

Thanksgiving dinner will cost more this year

If the portions Aunt Sally serves look a little skimpier than usual this Thanksgiving, blame inflation (and maybe bird flu). The average cost of a typical Thanksgiving meal is up 20% from last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s yearly survey. It’s on track to be the costliest turkey dinner since the survey started 37 years ago.
WHNT News 19

Which foods are unsafe to feed my pets on Thanksgiving?

(WHNT) – While enjoying Thanksgiving dinner, it’s tough not to share table scraps with our adorable four-footed family members. But some traditional Thanksgiving dishes can be dangerous for dogs and cats. Here are key tips for what we can feed our furry friends provided by the American Kennel...
iheart.com

This Thanksgiving , Instead Of Eating A Turkey You Can Cuddle A Turkey

An animal sanctuary called the Gentle Barn , with locations in California, Missouri, and Tennessee is offering you the opportunity to cuddle with a turkey this Thanksgiving. The Gentle Barn introduces their special event, called A Gentle Thanksgiving, "We are inviting you on Thanksgiving Day to cuddle our turkeys, feed them treats, join us for pie, and games, and celebrate life, love, and liberty with our majestic turkeys who should have been cherished throughout history for their intelligence, affection, and dynamic personalities."
CALIFORNIA, MO
iheart.com

Thanksgiving Fun-Facts

Here are some Thanksgiving Fun-Facts that can make for good conversation with your family and friends:. - American Thanksgiving is largely modeled on a 17th century harvest feast shared by the English settlers and the Wampanoag tribe. - Canadians celebrate Thanksgiving on the second Monday of October. It is based...
FLORIDA STATE
News Channel 25

Walmart’s best grocery deals under $10 for your Thanksgiving dinner

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. There’s no getting around it — Thanksgiving dinner is going to...
KITV.com

Get ready for a spending slowdown this holiday season

American shoppers continue to defy gravity against the backdrop of persistently elevated inflation. Retail sales surged by 1.3% in October. That's the biggest monthly gain since February and better than the 1% economists had expected. But a look under the hood tells a different story. Both Walmart (WMT) and Target...
KITV.com

Target warns of a weak holiday season. Shares are tumbling

Target's profit plunged 52% in the third quarter and the retailer warned of a sluggish holiday. Target blamed inflation and a deteriorating economic outlook for its miserable quarter — and also lowered its outlook for the rest of the year. That sent shares down more than 12% in premarket trading.
24/7 Wall St.

16 Things You Should Know About Thanksgiving This Year

U.S. inflation hit a 40-year-high in the summer of 2022, and though recent readings suggest that it is starting to cool, the impact of rising costs of goods and service will be detrimental to  this year’s Thanksgiving holiday for most American households.   According to the market research firm IRI, the typical Thanksgiving meal will cost […]
ARIZONA STATE
SPY

The Best Turkey Roasting Pans for Thanksgiving 2022

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. While the turkey may not make or break your Thanksgiving get-together, a succulent, crispy-skinned showpiece can certainly gain you a lot of admiration from guests. This is especially useful if you’re looking to establish yourself as the undisputed host of Thanksgiving. But what is the most reliable way to cook a turkey? Well, one key piece of gear you’ll definitely want at your disposal this Thanksgiving is a turkey roasting pan. We won’t say that it’s easy to cook a turkey. Even with...

