How to Get a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving
November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ's, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.
Turkey on Thanksgiving may not be as popular as you think: Here are the most hated Thanksgiving Day foods
It's a holiday known for the meal. Yet, the Thanksgiving Day dinner may not be all it's cooked up to be in the minds of some.
Where to buy Thanksgiving dinner to go in 2022
If spending the day in the kitchen isn’t your idea of a holiday, be thankful that you might not have to prepare your own meal this Thanksgiving. Consider ordering a cooked Thanksgiving dinner from a grocery store or restaurant if you want some extra time to spend with those close to you.
Food Stamps 2022: Items You Can Buy for Thanksgiving This Year
Thanksgiving in America is always celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November, and this year it falls on the 24th. With the big day only a short time away, it's time to start planning for your...
Turkey shortage, rising grocery costs affect this Thanksgiving
(CBS/CNN) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture says turkeys are 23% more expensive compared to last year. The spread of bird flu has hit some turkey farms and lowered the supply. The average price of a whole frozen turkey is currently $2.45 per pound, an increase of about $0.70 per...
morningbrew.com
Thanksgiving dinner will cost more this year
If the portions Aunt Sally serves look a little skimpier than usual this Thanksgiving, blame inflation (and maybe bird flu). The average cost of a typical Thanksgiving meal is up 20% from last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s yearly survey. It’s on track to be the costliest turkey dinner since the survey started 37 years ago.
Rising food costs take a bite out of Thanksgiving dinner
In early November, Hays Culbreth’s mother sent a poll to a few family members. She said she could only afford to make two sides for their group of 15 this Thanksgiving and asked them each to vote for their favorites. Culbreth guesses green beans and macaroni and cheese will...
Which foods are unsafe to feed my pets on Thanksgiving?
(WHNT) – While enjoying Thanksgiving dinner, it’s tough not to share table scraps with our adorable four-footed family members. But some traditional Thanksgiving dishes can be dangerous for dogs and cats. Here are key tips for what we can feed our furry friends provided by the American Kennel...
iheart.com
This Thanksgiving , Instead Of Eating A Turkey You Can Cuddle A Turkey
An animal sanctuary called the Gentle Barn , with locations in California, Missouri, and Tennessee is offering you the opportunity to cuddle with a turkey this Thanksgiving. The Gentle Barn introduces their special event, called A Gentle Thanksgiving, "We are inviting you on Thanksgiving Day to cuddle our turkeys, feed them treats, join us for pie, and games, and celebrate life, love, and liberty with our majestic turkeys who should have been cherished throughout history for their intelligence, affection, and dynamic personalities."
KITV.com
Home Depot customers are spending more, but that's mainly due to inflation
Good news for home improvement retail giant Home Depot: Sales were up nearly 6% from a year ago, topping Wall Street's forecasts. Earnings were better than expected, too. Now for the bad news: Home Depot reported fewer customer transactions again.
The Real Deal: Shop for Thanksgiving dinner without spending too much cash
News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman gives us The Real Deal on how we can shop for Thanksgiving dinner.
iheart.com
Thanksgiving Fun-Facts
Here are some Thanksgiving Fun-Facts that can make for good conversation with your family and friends:. - American Thanksgiving is largely modeled on a 17th century harvest feast shared by the English settlers and the Wampanoag tribe. - Canadians celebrate Thanksgiving on the second Monday of October. It is based...
News Channel 25
Walmart’s best grocery deals under $10 for your Thanksgiving dinner
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. There’s no getting around it — Thanksgiving dinner is going to...
KITV.com
Get ready for a spending slowdown this holiday season
American shoppers continue to defy gravity against the backdrop of persistently elevated inflation. Retail sales surged by 1.3% in October. That's the biggest monthly gain since February and better than the 1% economists had expected. But a look under the hood tells a different story. Both Walmart (WMT) and Target...
KITV.com
Target warns of a weak holiday season. Shares are tumbling
Target's profit plunged 52% in the third quarter and the retailer warned of a sluggish holiday. Target blamed inflation and a deteriorating economic outlook for its miserable quarter — and also lowered its outlook for the rest of the year. That sent shares down more than 12% in premarket trading.
KITV.com
Oahu SPCA looking for short-term pet foster families over Thanksgiving holiday
WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Oahu SPCA is helping pets receive some extra love this holiday season. And you can help by fostering a cat or dog over Thanksgiving, to give them a break from the kennel. If you are on the fence about adoption, fostering can be the perfect...
16 Things You Should Know About Thanksgiving This Year
U.S. inflation hit a 40-year-high in the summer of 2022, and though recent readings suggest that it is starting to cool, the impact of rising costs of goods and service will be detrimental to this year’s Thanksgiving holiday for most American households. According to the market research firm IRI, the typical Thanksgiving meal will cost […]
Large portions of US at risk of winter power blackouts
Energy supply shortages are becoming more possible in the U.S. with experts warning about a third of the country could see strains.
The Best Turkey Roasting Pans for Thanksgiving 2022
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. While the turkey may not make or break your Thanksgiving get-together, a succulent, crispy-skinned showpiece can certainly gain you a lot of admiration from guests. This is especially useful if you’re looking to establish yourself as the undisputed host of Thanksgiving. But what is the most reliable way to cook a turkey? Well, one key piece of gear you’ll definitely want at your disposal this Thanksgiving is a turkey roasting pan. We won’t say that it’s easy to cook a turkey. Even with...
