ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

Colorado Officers Charged After Train Hit Patrol Car With Handcuffed Woman Inside

Two Colorado police officers have been charged after leaving a woman handcuffed in the back of a patrol SUV parked on railroad tracks that was then hit by a train. Fort Lupton Police Department officer Jordan Steinke was charged with one count of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, one count of second-degree assault and one count of reckless endangerment, the Weld County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.
FORT LUPTON, CO
Law & Crime

Former School Cop Confessed to Shooting Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend in the Head After Stalking Him ‘Via Electronic Means’: Authorities

A former school cop in Florida confessed on camera to shooting her estranged boyfriend — himself a Miami-Dade Police Officer — after “she actively tracked the victim via electronic means.” That’s according to a police report detailing the Friday morning incident that was subsequently obtained by Miami ABC affiliate WPLG.
HIALEAH, FL
The Independent

Man bursts into flames after being tasered during arrest in Arkansas

A man in Arkansas was reportedly hospitalised after a taser sparked a can of gasoline in his backpack and set it alight. Christopher Gaylor, 38, was reportedly told to pull over by an Arkansas state trooper for not having a licence plate on his motorcycle in the early morning hours of October 13 in the state capital of Little Rock. But Mr Gaylor allegedly declined to pull over, and instead sped away from the officer at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. Police pursued him, eventually catching up to him. KHBS in Fort Smith reported that Mr Gaylor then...
ARKANSAS STATE
Bossip

F12: 5 Corrections Cops Caught On Camera Brutally Beating 41-Year-Old Black Man Jarrett Hobbs At Georgia Jail

Not surprised but very disgusted. Another egregious abuse of power by the police has surfaced and the whole thing is captured on video. According to CNN, a 41-year-old North Carolina man named Jarrett Hobbs was beaten within an inch of his life and essentially left for dead by a group of corrections officers at the Camden Detention Center in Camden, Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Family of Gabby Petito files lawsuit against officer after woman claims he threatened her

The family of Gabby Petito filed a lawsuit against a police officer who questioned Petito two weeks before her death, stating that he was "fundamentally biased" against her. The lawsuit was filed based on a claim a woman made alleging that officer Eric Pratt threatened her after their relationship ended while he was the police chief in a Utah town, according to Fox News. She said Pratt told her he'd smash her with a crowbar if she went public with details of their affair, which took place in 2017.
MOAB, UT
The Independent

Officer gets less than 2 years for killing unarmed Black man

A judge on Thursday sentenced a white Philadelphia police officer to 11½ to 23 months in prison in the 2017 fatal shooting of an unarmed Black motorist, far less than the decades behind bars he potentially faced.Officer Eric Ruch Jr. shot and killed 25-year-old Dennis Plowden Jr. six seconds after arriving on the scene as Plowden sat on a sidewalk upon crashing a car during a high-speed chase. He was fired from the department months later.Ruch, 34, was charged in 2020 and convicted in September of voluntary manslaughter and a weapons charge. The voluntary manslaughter charge carries a maximum...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy