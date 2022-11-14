Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
Colorado Officers Charged After Train Hit Patrol Car With Handcuffed Woman Inside
Two Colorado police officers have been charged after leaving a woman handcuffed in the back of a patrol SUV parked on railroad tracks that was then hit by a train. Fort Lupton Police Department officer Jordan Steinke was charged with one count of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, one count of second-degree assault and one count of reckless endangerment, the Weld County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.
Former School Cop Confessed to Shooting Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend in the Head After Stalking Him ‘Via Electronic Means’: Authorities
A former school cop in Florida confessed on camera to shooting her estranged boyfriend — himself a Miami-Dade Police Officer — after “she actively tracked the victim via electronic means.” That’s according to a police report detailing the Friday morning incident that was subsequently obtained by Miami ABC affiliate WPLG.
Man bursts into flames after being tasered during arrest in Arkansas
A man in Arkansas was reportedly hospitalised after a taser sparked a can of gasoline in his backpack and set it alight. Christopher Gaylor, 38, was reportedly told to pull over by an Arkansas state trooper for not having a licence plate on his motorcycle in the early morning hours of October 13 in the state capital of Little Rock. But Mr Gaylor allegedly declined to pull over, and instead sped away from the officer at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. Police pursued him, eventually catching up to him. KHBS in Fort Smith reported that Mr Gaylor then...
Oregon man who killed Army sergeant in 1976 accused of 2 cold case murders with same gun
Steven Criss, a convicted murderer who has been free since 1988, has been charged in the cold case slayings of two teenage rivals with the same gun in 1974.
Missing Woman's Remains Found Buried in Relative's Garden: Police
Rebecca Seay, 83, was first reported as missing in mid-February, and the partner of her late child has been charged with abusing her corpse.
Man Accused Of Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend Over Lottery Ticket
He then tried to fight police officers.
F12: 5 Corrections Cops Caught On Camera Brutally Beating 41-Year-Old Black Man Jarrett Hobbs At Georgia Jail
Not surprised but very disgusted. Another egregious abuse of power by the police has surfaced and the whole thing is captured on video. According to CNN, a 41-year-old North Carolina man named Jarrett Hobbs was beaten within an inch of his life and essentially left for dead by a group of corrections officers at the Camden Detention Center in Camden, Georgia.
Huge Fight in Courtroom as Murder Suspect Walks Out, Video Shows
Four people were arrested after the chaotic scenes, which saw the judge press her panic button and deputies use pepper spray to bring order.
Washington Examiner
Family of Gabby Petito files lawsuit against officer after woman claims he threatened her
The family of Gabby Petito filed a lawsuit against a police officer who questioned Petito two weeks before her death, stating that he was "fundamentally biased" against her. The lawsuit was filed based on a claim a woman made alleging that officer Eric Pratt threatened her after their relationship ended while he was the police chief in a Utah town, according to Fox News. She said Pratt told her he'd smash her with a crowbar if she went public with details of their affair, which took place in 2017.
A blind man was arrested after an officer thought he had a gun. It was his cane.
A blind man in Florida was arrested after officers mistook his cane for a gun. Now, two officers with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office have been put on temporary administrative leave. Body camera footage shows an officer approach James Hodges as he walks down the street in Lake City, asking...
Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges
An attorney for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
Florida police arrest legally blind man whose cane they mistook for a gun
Two deputies face suspension without pay after stopping James Hodges, 61, in Lake City last month
Police Respond to Startling Discovery at Hotel near Airport
Guests of the hotel say they were left in the dark about what was going on
Celebratory gunfire over man’s jail release gets friend put in jail, Florida cops say
Shell casings were found in the suspect’s driveway, police say.
NME
Police officer has license revoked for attempted ‘Pokémon’ cards scam
A US police officer has been “discharged” for swapping barcodes on Pokémon cards boxes in an attempt purchase them for a lower price. As reported by The Kansas City Star, William C. Knight was charged with one count of an unlawful act involving a theft detection shielding device, according to court records.
A Texas police officer accidentally shot another officer during active shooter training
A Texas police officer shot another police officer during an active school shooter training at an elementary school on Saturday, police said.
St. Louis judge orders destruction of evidence at lab 'drowning in drugs'
ST. LOUIS — Police leaders are accusing St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner of allowing drug evidence and unclaimed property to pile up, and now a judge has ordered evidence from nearly 7,000 drug cases be destroyed to eliminate the health risk it poses to crime lab workers. Judge...
Then-officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya will stand trial for the killing
The White former police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya, a Black man, this year in Michigan will stand trial for the killing, according to a judge's memo posted online and announced in court Monday.
Officer gets less than 2 years for killing unarmed Black man
A judge on Thursday sentenced a white Philadelphia police officer to 11½ to 23 months in prison in the 2017 fatal shooting of an unarmed Black motorist, far less than the decades behind bars he potentially faced.Officer Eric Ruch Jr. shot and killed 25-year-old Dennis Plowden Jr. six seconds after arriving on the scene as Plowden sat on a sidewalk upon crashing a car during a high-speed chase. He was fired from the department months later.Ruch, 34, was charged in 2020 and convicted in September of voluntary manslaughter and a weapons charge. The voluntary manslaughter charge carries a maximum...
