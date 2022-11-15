Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
I-80W Exit 34B Route 15N Closed & Detoured TonightMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
njurbannews.com
Archdiocese of Newark to distributing free turkeys to families in need
The Mercy House, a resource and referral center operated by the Archdiocese of Newark’s Respect Life Office, will distribute approximately 200 free turkeys to families in need during its Fifth Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway on Tuesday, November 22, at 11 a.m. All who visit The Mercy House’s Newark location (620...
hudsontv.com
WNY Announces Free Turkey Distribution Tomorrow
West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners have announced the distribution of free turkeys for Thanksgiving for town residents. The turkey distribution will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 19 at 12-noon. The event is being held at the Memorial Park Football Field Parking Lot, located at...
thepositivecommunity.com
The Arts Brings Residents and Tourists to Play and Chill in Lincoln Park
The Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District (LPCCD) non-profit unique business model in which community development meets the arts, culture, and wellness succeeds in attracting potential residents back to the neighborhood to live and play. LPCCD thoughtfully plans, designs and builds a comprehensive art and cultural district in the Lincoln Park neighborhood appealing to residents and visitors alike.
jcitytimes.com
Local Group Slams Mayor on “Double Dipping” by Allies
A local group is taking aim at the mayor and members of his administration and allied council members who hold jobs with both Jersey City and Hudson County, a practice commonly known as “double dipping.”. “It wasn’t too long ago when then-councilman Steven Fulop led the charge in Jersey...
Renna Media
Social Concerns “Giving Tree”
With Thanksgiving behind them. Social Concerns will then be collecting donations for a “giving tree” which will be set up in vestibule of the church starting November 20th. The tree is decorated with tags which lists needed items. Donors simple take as many tags as they wish and...
ucnj.org
“ASK” about Services for Seniors in Union County
Seniors and their caregivers can come to any one of Union County’s ASK community events in December, to meet in person with professional staff for expert guidance on senior programs and resources. Help with filling out forms is also provided. Bilingual staff will be present at two of the...
multihousingnews.com
Community Builders Opens New Jersey Supportive Housing
The affordable property represents the rehabilitation of a former YMCA building in Jersey City. The Community Builders has opened Bergenview Apartments, a 111-unit supportive housing development in Jersey City, N.J. The affordable project represents the rehabilitation and preservation of a historic former YMCA building, providing studio apartments for individuals who have previously experienced homelessness.
thepositivecommunity.com
A Raisin in the Sun at Newark Symphony Hall
Rutgers-Newark (RU-N) Law School alumna and retired Vice Chancellor Marcia Brown produced and directed the American theater classic A Raisin in the Sun in its premiere at Newark Symphony Hall along with the Rutgers Theater Department and Assistant Producer Irene Daniels. Performed on Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18, the cast received rousing applause from the full house in the Terrace Ballroom.
Sea of blue: City pays final respects to Bayonne Police Capt. Paul Jamolawicz (PHOTOS)
For a few hours Thursday, it was as if time stopped in Bayonne. Bayonne law enforcement, first responders, city officials past and present, friends and family all converged at St. Vincent de Paul Church to pay their final respects to Paul T. Jamolawicz, a decorated Bayonne police captain who devoted his life to protecting the city.
Renna Media
St. Theresa’s Seeking Thanksgiving Food Pantry Donations
St Theresa’s Social Concerns Food Pantry is gearing up for their Thanksgiving food basket distribution once again! Last year they distributed approximately 275 baskets, including a $10 supermarket gift card and 280 turkeys. They anticipate a bigger need than any year before. Nonperishable food items can be dripped of...
Hudson Reporter
Forum in Kearny raises awareness of dangers of planned NJ Transit gas-burning power plant
Amid the ongoing climate crisis, environmental activism is undoubtedly on the rise in Hudson County, and the battle against the planned NJ Transit power plant in Kearny continues. Kearny Mayor Alberto Santos joined public health experts, local residents and environmentalists at a forum on Monday evening, November 14 to raise...
Historic Bergen County Pizzeria Shutters
A popular Bergen County pizzeria is set to close after 25 years in business. Brooklyn's Pizzeria in Edgewater announced the closure on its website. The shop's flagship store opened in the early 1900s in Harlem, NY — its owner, Patsy Lancieri, among the first New Yorkers to use a coal-burning brick oven in the 1990s, the website reads.
How the Grinch tried to steal one Jersey City street’s Christmas spirit
“Then he growled, with his Grinch fingers nervously drumming, ‘I must find some way to keep Christmas from coming!’” — Dr. Seuss, How The Grinch Stole Christmas!. Theodor Seuss Geisel’s Christmas villain did not pay a visit to New York Avenue in Jersey City this week, but someone — perhaps also with a heart two sizes too small — did their best impression.
Newark man is charged with Marion Gardens murder of Bergen County man
A Newark man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Bergen County man at a Jersey City public housing complex earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Roger Pickett Jr., 22, of Newark, was arrested Thursday by members of the United States Marshals Service of New...
hudsoncountyview.com
Civic JC takes aim at Fulop over Jersey City political allies who are also employed by county
Civic JC is taking aim at Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop over political allies who are also employed by the Hudson County government, pointing out that he was against double dipping when he was the Ward E councilman. In documents obtained via Open Public Records Act (OPRA) requests, Civic JC...
Bayonne prepares $65 million in bonds to support film studio
Bayonne is preparing to sell tens of millions of dollars in bonds to support the estimated $900 million construction cost of what redevelopers say will be the largest ground-up film studio in New Jersey, to be known as 1888 Studios, at the former Texaco site. At the site at the...
hobokengirl.com
Where to Bring Visitors for the Holidays in the Hudson County Area
The holiday season is a great time for friends and family from out of town to come visit the Hoboken and Jersey City area. With its proximity to New York City, there is an abundance of activities and holiday must-sees within a short distance — from seeing the Rockefeller Christmas tree to window shopping on Washington Street. Once a visitor’s plans to come visit are solidified, it can be overwhelming to come up with ideas of what to do during their stay. What might seem mundane and run-of-the-mill to us may be exciting and noteworthy to those just passing through. We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of places to bring your out-of-town visitors during the holiday season. Read on for some local holiday activity ideas in the Hudson County area.
roi-nj.com
Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Group welcomes new gastroenterologist
Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Group in Montclair said it recently added Dr. Elizabeth John, gastroenterologist, to its practice. A fellowship trained gastroenterologist, John is passionate about her specialty. She is experienced in research and has been published in over 25 academic journals and presented at over 60 academic meetings. John...
njurbannews.com
Newark’s George Washington Carver Elementary School classrooms get renovations
Superintendent León and the Newark Board of Education are prioritizing renovations, repairs, and upgrades because they positively impact the school environment. The Office of Facilities works tirelessly, upgrading schools, including classrooms, CTE rooms, offices, gyms, and building grounds! George Washington Carver Elementary School is one of the newest recipients of renovations that enhance the learning environment and contribute to improved attendance, test scores, and more.
Nursing home patient has gone missing in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – A 63-year-old resident at Sinai Post-Acute Care Nursing & Rehab Center in Newark has gone missing. Police said the man is in poor mental condition. Reynaldo Flores, 63, of Union was reported missing on Wednesday after he was seen walking southbound on Jay Street toward Central Avenue after stopping at a corner store on Sussex Avenue. “Mr. Flores, a patient at Sinai Post-Acute Care Nursing & Rehab Center, located at 65 Jay Street in Newark, was last seen near the corner store on Sussex Avenue and Jay Street in Newark. He was walking southbound on Jay Street The post Nursing home patient has gone missing in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 1