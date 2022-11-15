“Hello, Vegas!“ Adele has finally kicked off her Las Vegas residency after abruptly postponing it in January. On Friday night, the Grammy winner, 34, appeared onstage at the Colosseum at Ceasar’s Palace in front of a crowd of more than 4,000 people, including her son, Angelo, 10, and boyfriend Rich Paul. “Thank you so much for coming back to me,” she told the audience, according to The Guardian. “It looks just like I imagined it would.” Adele sang many of her hits including “Easy on Me,” “Skyfall,” “Rolling in the Deep,” and “Rumour Has It.” She even got a little romantic during the set,...

