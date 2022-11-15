ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
psychologytoday.com

Why Some Parents Let Their Kids Bully and Disrespect Them

Parents' relationships with their children mirror their relationships with others. Parents with low self-esteem tend to get bullied and have more difficulty maintaining boundaries. Steps to end bullying behaviors includes breaking your silence, gathering support, and setting limits. Recently, a mother, distraught about her daughter's bullying behavior, reached out to...
Michigan Daily

The dark side of hookup culture for women

As college students, many of us have experienced or are familiar with hookup culture. Hookup culture is based on sexual intimacy paired with outward rejection of any emotional connection to accompany that physical relationship. The prevalence of this culture for college students can be attributed to the ease of dating apps, the availability of contraceptives and the freedoms that college and young adult life offer.
MICHIGAN STATE
StaceyNHerrera

Man marries the wrong woman because she had flawless makeup

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. They were married in a beautiful sunset ceremony overlooking the pacific. The bride wore a stunning white dress with a train that seemed to stretch for miles. The groom looked dashing in his black tuxedo. They exchanged vows and shared a dance to celebrate their love.
Newsweek

Gran Backed for Not Wanting 'Lovely' 8-Year-Old Granddaughter to Visit

A frustrated grandparent has asked Mumsnet for advice after believing that their granddaughter's mother and family are taking advantage of the grandparent's kindness. In the post, user ParsleyorCoriander explains that they have a "lovely" 8-year-old granddaughter "who lives with her mum and extended family abroad. My son/her father has limited contact (complex reasons) but I am paying financial support on his behalf and visit 2-3 times a year (staying in hotels - they would not have room to host me). I get on well with Alice on a 121 basis and spend a lot of time together when I'm visiting."

