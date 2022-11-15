Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/22, Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL), Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), and Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gildan Activewear Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.169 on 12/19/22, Marriott International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/30/22, and Viatris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/16/22. As a percentage of GIL's recent stock price of $28.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Gildan Activewear Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when GIL shares open for trading on 11/22/22. Similarly, investors should look for MAR to open 0.25% lower in price and for VTRS to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.

2 DAYS AGO