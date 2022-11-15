Read full article on original website
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid
There are quite a few ways to get your money to make more money. Dividend stocks are one of the first places that many investors look, and with good reason. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often attractive places for investors seeking passive income, as they're obligated to disburse a high percentage of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Let's examine two popular REITs to determine which one is the better option for income investors looking to make a relatively small sum of $2,000 in dividends annually.
3 Elite Dividend Stocks Yielding 3% (or More) That Are Ideal for Passive Income
Investing in dividend stocks is one of the easiest ways to generate passive income. Some companies have such excellent track records of paying sustainable and growing dividends that their investors can buy and hold them for years without paying much attention. Three companies with elite dividend track records are Chevron...
Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. However, the stock hit a 52-week low of $21.65 months ago, and shares are currently trading around $33. There could be more upside in 2023. After reporting declining bookings...
Alibaba Stock Is Down 75% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Alibaba Group Holding's (NYSE: BABA) stock popped 8% on Nov. 17 after the Chinese e-commerce and cloud leader posted its latest earnings report. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Sept. 30, its revenue rose 3% year over year to 207.2 billion yuan ($29.1 billion), which missed analysts' expectations by $490 million.
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
2 of the Biggest Crypto Investors in the World Are Dollar-Cost Averaging Into Bitcoin. Should You?
Despite the epic crypto market meltdown, two of the biggest crypto investors in the world are doubling down on their crypto bets. On Nov. 16, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced his country would be buying one Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) per day, every day, starting on Nov. 17. Almost immediately afterward, crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun announced he would adopt the same Bitcoin strategy.
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Does putting your money to work in the stock market seem a little frightening right now? Watching the benchmark S&P 500 index lose more than one-fifth of its value in the first 10 months of 2022 wasn't easy for anyone. There are two important things everyday investors need to remember...
Can Intel Stock (NASDAQ: INTC) Rise from the Dead?
Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) stock price has more than halved from its 52-week highs. The legendary semiconductor manufacturer has lately found itself under tremendous pressure, as competition is eating its lunch and its future expansion prospects remain uncertain. That said, with shares now trading at the same levels they did around a decade ago and the dividend yield standing at a juicy 4.9%, investors have been arguing back and forth whether Intel makes for an attractive buying opportunity or if it presents a value trap, bearing further losses ahead. Due to Intel's future success in the semiconductor industry appearing wildly speculative, I am neutral on INTC stock.
2 Buffett Stocks to Get Greedy With Now
Given CEO Warren Buffett's straightforward investing advice and a long track record of huge returns, it's not surprising that investors closely follow Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) every move. That includes perusing its 13-F filings every quarter to see what Buffett's conglomerate bought and sold. The most recent of these was released on Nov. 14.
These 2 Stocks Are Ripe for the Age of Cord-Cutting
The cord-cutting trend remains intact. Cable TV industry stalwarts like Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Xfinity and Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) lost over a million customers last quarter alone, brining cable television's U.S. headcount down to a little over 71 million subscribers, according to numbers from Leichtman Research Group. That's well below over 100 million paying cable customers as recently as 2014.
Why This Small-Cap Airline Stock Is on an Upward Trajectory
With demand for leisure travel through the roof, airline stocks are starting to show signs of recovery. Low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: SNCY) just posted third-quarter revenue that exceeded the same period in 2019 by 29%. But the stock is down more than 50% from its highs of April 2021.
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
3 Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Growth Upside
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into the stock market and takes a look at the next likely market catalysts as we near Thanksgiving. Despite the recent dip, the market has been on a strong run during the first half of the fourth quarter. With this in mind, let’s look at three stocks—JinkoSolar (JKS), GlobalFoundries (GFS), DexCom (DXCM)—that investors might want to buy for long-term growth potential from three different parts of the economy that become more important by the day.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gildan Activewear, Marriott International and Viatris
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/22, Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL), Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), and Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gildan Activewear Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.169 on 12/19/22, Marriott International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/30/22, and Viatris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/16/22. As a percentage of GIL's recent stock price of $28.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Gildan Activewear Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when GIL shares open for trading on 11/22/22. Similarly, investors should look for MAR to open 0.25% lower in price and for VTRS to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.
Financial Sector Update for 11/18/2022: STNE,LPRO,KEY
Financial stocks were hanging on for small gains in Friday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both climbing 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping 0.4%, reversing a moderate morning advance, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was adding 0.5%.
Bet on China ETFs on a Solid Turnaround
After being the world’s worst performer for much of this year, China’s stocks have staged a solid turnaround this month driven by a series of good news as Chinese President Xi Jinping cemented power for the third term. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index has gained 14% since last Friday, putting it squarely into the bull market territory, or more than 20% above its recent low. Golden Dragon Index has surged 23% so far in November, putting it on track for its best monthly return on record.
Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks
In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Borr Drilling, off about 9.4% and shares of Diamondback Energy down about 5.6% on the day. Also lagging the market Friday...
Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/19/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields. VERITIV CORP (VRTV) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according...
Why Graham Stephan Says You Should Never Bet Against Stocks Long-Term
The stock market as a whole has not been making investors very happy recently, with many stocks seeing sharp declines in share prices. The market downturn may be making you wary about putting your money into it, and that's understandable because no one wants to buy shares of a stock only to lose some of their money right away.
