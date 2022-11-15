Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Amazon Music is now free, but there's a catch
Amazon announced today that its Music service is now free for Prime Members. However, as there always is, there’s a catch. So Prime Members can now get all 100 million songs in the Music library for free. Basically, you’ll have to live with shuffled tracks. Which, if you’re using Amazon Music to play music in the background while you’re working and such, then it’s not a big deal. It does mean that you won’t be able to tell Alexa to play a specific song though.
Amazon Music’s Entire 100 Million Song Library Is Now Free for Prime Members
Amazon Prime has become more expensive over time, now costing up to $180 per year. Would that price be worth it if you also received free music? Amazon Prime members previously had access to over 2 million free songs, but that number just grew to 100 million. While access to...
TVGuide.com
Black Friday 2022: Get Three Months of Amazon Music Unlimited For Free — Save Up to $30
Want unlimited and ad-free music streaming for less? How does free sound? Amazon has a deal for all sorts of music lovers. For Black Friday, new subscribers can get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free -- that's a $30 savings. Afterwards, the price goes up from zero dollars to $10/mo. ($9/mo. if you're an Amazon Prime member).
Netflix Now Allows You to Kick Devices Off Your Account
While Netflix can be frustrating with its pay structure and features (particularly when it comes to password sharing), the streaming site just introduced an extremely handy new setting that allows users to instantly sign out devices from an account. Per Netflix’s press site: “With the busy holiday season just around...
CNET
Amazon's 48 Hours of Black Friday Deals Officially Kick Off on Nov. 24
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. With less than two weeks until Black Friday officially arrives, we've already seen plans from a bunch of retailers. Amazon has been teasing early Black Friday deals on its site for a few days, and now the company has revealed more of what you can expect to find during its 48-hour shopping event. The deals will officially begin on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving, and continue into Nov. 25, which is Black Friday itself. While Amazon hasn't revealed the full details of what's coming, it has given us a good look at what we can expect.
CNET
$10 Off: How Amazon Prime Members Can Save on Grubhub
As a Prime member, you can take advantage of many exclusive deals and discounts on Amazon, especially during upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday sales -- but your savings with Prime extend beyond Amazon. Don't Miss: Early Black Friday Shopping on Amazon? Use These 9 Prime Benefits. Grubhub, the...
Emma Chamberlain Lands Exclusive Spotify Podcast Deal for ‘Anything Goes’
Emma Chamberlain is bringing her hit podcast Anything Goes exclusively to Spotify as part of a multiyear licensing deal with the audio giant. Beginning in early 2023, new episodes and the entire back catalogue of Anything Goes, currently distributed by Cadence13’s Ramble, will be available to stream exclusively on Spotify. More from The Hollywood ReporterGwyneth Paltrow's Goop Strikes Multi-Project Development Deal With AudibleMeet the 91-Year-Old Mastermind Behind 'Choose Your Own Adventure'Former Gimlet Podcast 'The Pitch' Joins Vox Media Podcast Network (Exclusive) “I’ve been listening to everything on Spotify since I was 14,” Chamberlain said in a statement. “Spotify has played a huge...
CNET
Squishmallows Are Up to 53% Off Today at Amazon, Get One for as Little as $7
When I first heard of Squishmallows, I really thought my friend had just made up the word. But lo and behold, these little treasures are a real thing and they've gained popularity incredibly quickly. While a typical Squishmallow will set you back $17 and special edition ones can run up...
CNET
Why These JBL ANC Earbuds Are Great Deal For 50% Off at Amazon
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Earlier this year I highlighted discounts on JBL's new-for-2022 Live Pro 2 and Live Free 2 buds. Both sets of buds offer a comfortable fit -- the Live Pro 2 have stems while the Live Free 2 have a pill-shaped design -- along with strong noise canceling, good sound quality and voice-calling performance, plus a robust feature set. The list price for both is $150, but they're both on sale at Amazon ahead of Black Friday for $75, their lowest price to date. The Live Pro 2 are on my list of favorite earbuds of 2022.
CNET
Carhartt's Black Friday Sale Offers Durable Apparel and Accessories for 25% Off
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Known for its durable and comfortable work wear, Carhartt is a go-to brand for a lot of people who work outside offices. Through Nov. 28, you can take advantage of Carhartt's Black Friday sale and save 25% on a variety of products, including sweatshirts, accessories, boots and even pet gear, all of which are designed to keep you warm, dry and protected from the elements.
CNET
Apple Reveals Black Friday Deals for 2022
Apple previewed on Thursday the deals it'll be rolling out on Black Friday and the following weekend. It'll be offering Apple gift cards on select purchases from November 25-28. Shoppers will get a $50 gift card when they buy select iPhones (not the iPhone 14), iPads, Beats headphones, Apple accessories...
Unlock over 500 global channels and save over 90 percent with Early Black Friday Drops
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. Did you know that there are over 190 different versions of Netflix? Other countries have access to exclusive content—with plenty of titles you probably haven’t seen. While you can’t be in multiple countries at once, there is a solution for accessing movies and shows blocked with your current account.
CNET
YouTube Will Bring Shopping Features to Shorts, Report Says
In the face of decreased ad spending and an economic downturn, YouTube is introducing shopping features to Shorts, its TikTok-like short-form video offering, according to a report from the Financial Times on Tuesday. The Alphabet-owned streaming giant is also testing a new commission for creators on the site, the Financial Times said.
CNET
Disney World Raises Ticket Prices
Walt Disney World is raising the prices of base tickets and most annual passes, Disney Parks said Tuesday. Starting Dec. 8, Disney World's theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Epcot and Animal Kingdom, will implement park-specific pricing on one-day tickets. On busy days, that Magic Kingdom ticket specifically will cost park-goers a prettier penny.
The Verge
Google Fi’s throwing in a free year of YouTube Premium for Unlimited Plus subscribers
If you’re subscribed to Google Fi’s Unlimited Plus plan, you can now enjoy an extra perk in addition to unlimited data: one year free of YouTube Premium. Starting today, new and existing members enrolled in Google Fi’s premium plan won’t have to pay the $119.99 annual fee for one year of the increasingly popular service, Patrick Seybold, Google’s global PR lead for Stadia, AR and Project Starline, told The Verge in an email.
Netflix’s New Basic With Ads Plan Is Missing Quite a Few Movies
While your wallet may appreciate Netflix’s Basic With Ads subscription, it turns out the streaming service’s new discounted plan has several holes in its library — and the user experience may be frustrating, at least in its current form. Netflix debuted the $7 plan on November 3...
Engadget
Headspace monthly and annual plans are 50 percent off right now for Black Friday
Access a full year of sleep and mindfulness tools for $35. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
CNET
Save 30% on Boots, Oxfords and Slip-ons Shoes at DSW
DSW is holding a sitewide sale where you can save 30% off when you purchase of some of the company's most popular brands for men, women and kids using the code EXCLUSIVE through Nov. 20. Since we are officially have colder weather, you might be looking for boots to keep...
ComicBook
Netflix Rolls Out Feature to Let You Kick People Off Your Account
Netflix has been talking for quite a while now about how password sharing is one of their biggest issues as a company, attributing the practice that they previously encouraged to being one of hte main reasons they were losing revenue. According to previous releases, Netflix was missing out on billions every year because of passwords sharing, an issue they announced they would be addressing in a big way in 2023 by charging accounts that actively share password with others more money than their usual subscription rate. Before they roll this out however Netflix is apparently getting ready to put the onus on you, giving you the chance to boot people's access to your account.
Deezer launches a new Wear OS 3 music app for tunes on the go
Deezer launches a new app for Wear OS 3 smartwatches. The wearable music app allows users to download playlists and songs directly to the watch to enjoy whenever even when it's not connected to their phone.
Comments / 0