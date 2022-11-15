Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thanksgiving in 5 on 11/19Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
Related
wjol.com
More Changes at Joliet City Hall
Joliet City Manager Jim Capparelli is making more changes at city hall. Finance director Jim Ghedotte has been informed that after more than eight years on the job he has been demoted. Ghedotte will now be the assistant finance director. He had been the finance director since coming to Joliet from Wayne, Michigan back in 2014.
foodgressing.com
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Vernon Hills, IL opening
Award-winning Perry’s Restaurants, a Texas-based boutique restaurant group, is proud to announce its third Chicago-area location, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills. Located on a freestanding site at the southwest corner of Ring Drive and Milwaukee Avenue, Perry’s Vernon Hills is set to open...
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
wjol.com
Rollover Semi On Westbound I-80 In Joliet
An early morning crash on I-80 is backing up traffic. A rollover semi-tractor trailer on westbound I-80 at Larkin Avenue is backing up traffic over the Des Plaines River Bridge.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois man sentenced to 50 years for ordering his co-defendant to shoot West Chicago man
WEST CHICAGO, Ill. - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for his involvement in the murder of a West Chicago man in 2018. Emilio Guillen, 31, formerly of Rockford, was convicted in the killing of 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas in November 2018.
fox32chicago.com
Student charged with bringing gun to Aurora high school
AURORA, Ill. - A student has been charged with bringing a gun to an Aurora high school Tuesday. Shortly before noon, Aurora police officers responded to the campus of West Aurora High School for a report of a student with a firearm. The student was detained by officers and their...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Shocking True Story Of Larry Hoover And The Gangster Disciples
The founder of Gangster Disciples, Chicago gang leader "King Larry" Hoover only grew his empire after he was sentenced to prison in 1973. Just a few years after Larry Hoover helped found Gangster Disciples in Chicago, he was sentenced to 150 to 200 years in prison for a gang-related murder in 1973. It seemed unlikely that Hoover would ever see the outside again, but he didn’t let that stop him from running his gang.
1470 WMBD
Amtrak cancels some Illinois train routes through mid-January
CHICAGO, Ill. – Amtrak is cancelling two Illinois routes — one from Chicago and one to Chicago — through the middle of January. The passenger rail service blames staffing shortages for the cancellations of trains 380 and 381 until January 16th. Those trains travel between Chicago and...
fox32chicago.com
BMW Championship returns to Olympia Fields Country Club next year --- How to volunteer
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. - Listen up, golf fans!. You can get an up-close view of the pros. The 2023 BMW Championship is looking for 2,000 volunteers for their return to Olympia Fields Country Club next summer. Volunteers need to commit to working at least three shifts during the tournament week,...
fox32chicago.com
Car vs. semi crash in Aurora causes road closure
CHICAGO - A semi and a car collided in Aurora Friday morning leaving one road closed and a few people injured, police say. Aurora police tweeted that North Eola Road was shut down between Ferry Road and Butterfield Road after a crash involving a semi and a car around 7 a.m.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana man pleads guilty to importing over 2,600 pounds of catfish into Plainfield lake
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - An Indiana man pled guilty to importing over 2,600 pounds of catfish into Illinois without a permit. Michael Sullivan, of Griffith, Indiana, entered a negotiated guilty plea last month to one count of importing live fish without a permit. According to investigators, Sullivan imported the fish into...
Downers Grove residents say they feel unsafe due to crime near library
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- More controversy has erupted surrounding the library in west suburban Downers Grove.Back in September, tempers flared over a drag bingo night the staff said they had to cancel due to threats. On Wednesday night, residents brought up safety concerns inside the facility.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a public meeting inside the Downers Grove Public Library became heated Wednesday night. Residents showed up by the dozens, saying they feel unsafe coming to the library due to crime committed at and near the facility.The concerns were amplified as some residents submitted a Freedom of Information Act...
warricknews.com
Future south suburban gaming destination named 'official casino' of Chicago Bulls
EAST HAZEL CREST — The south suburban casino in Cook County, Illinois, probably won't open until at least 2024, but it's already teaming up with a Chicago institution. Wind Creek Hospitality announced Thursday that it has inked a multiyear partnership with the Chicago Bulls designating the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino and Resort as the "official casino" of the pro basketball team.
WSPY NEWS
Police say Oswego shooting was result of dispute
The Oswego Police Department says a shooting that left a man wounded Tuesday night was an isolated incident due to a dispute. It happened in the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive just after 7:30 while the victim was reportedly standing outside. The 23-year-old man who was shot was first...
Reichman Jewelers closing in Oak Lawn over safety issues
OAK LAWN, Ill. — Reichman Jewelers is closing in Oak Lawn after the owners feel it’s no longer safe. After nearly 40 years in business on 95th Street, Odyessus Tsarouhis is closing up shop. Back on July 1, Tsarouhis was inside when three armed men entered the store. He was shot in the chest as […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois or you wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of three amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if your haven't already because all of them are highly praised by local people.
fox32chicago.com
Glenwood police officers shot at in south suburbs, 1 in custody
GLENWOOD, Ill. - Glenwood police officers were shot at while pursuing a suspect in the south suburbs of Chicago Thursday night. A resident in the area near Glenwood Lansing Road and Cottage Grove Avenue told police they'd been shot at around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they...
WSPY NEWS
St. Charles man killed in crash near Malta
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a St. Charles man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Route 38 near Malta. The man who died was identified 82-year-old William R. Cates, of St. Charles. Police say Cates, and the driver of an 1982 International truck, were both eastbound on Route 38 when the truck slowed before stopping to turn left into a field with its turn signal on.
2 arrested after allegedly shooting woman at Yorktown Mall in Lombard
LOMBARD — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a woman Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Yorktown Mall in Lombard. According to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney, Ronald Grundy, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, fired multiple shots at three people around 3 p.m. […]
wsop.com
SUCCESSFUL CIRCUIT DEBUT FOR GRAND VICTORIA CASINO
Elgin, IL (16 November 2022) - The expectations were high when the World Series of Poker Circuit traveled to the Grand Victoria Casino for the first time in WSOP history, and so far, the series has lived up to the high expectations. The series started out strong with two events...
Comments / 0