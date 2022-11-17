ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man allegedly caught lurking outside home

Berwick, Pa. — A homeless man was charged after homeowners reportedly caught him lurking outside their home late at night. The couple first reported they heard someone outside their home in the 100 block of Martzville Road just before midnight on Oct. 25, according to Berwick Officer Steven Torres. Police searched the area but didn’t find anyone, Torres said. Less than an hour later, they called police to say they had allegedly caught John P. Saxer Jr., 47, on their surveillance cameras. ...
BERWICK, PA
WGAL

Police: Missing woman found safe

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police Update: Neyis Gomez De Ullola has been located safe. Emergency crews began the search early Saturday morning and the missing woman was found safe just before 2 p.m. Police in Lancaster County are searching for 59-year-old Neyis Gomez De Ullola. According to police,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Burn victim in Berks County house fire flown to hospital

A person burned during a house fire in Tilden Township, Berks County was flown to the hospital. Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of Mountain Road around 2 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, there were heavy flames coming from the front windows, officials said. One person was flown...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Baby girl, teenager missing from central Pa. home

A 17-year-old girl and a 3-month-old baby have been missing from their York County home since the end of October, authorities said. Red Lion residents Sonia C. Chub, 17, and baby Lizabeth P. Chub were last seen Oct. 29, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Lizabeth...
RED LION, PA
WBRE

‘Kunkletown Killer’ found dead on state game lands

MOORE TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office announced the remains of a man dubbed the “Kunkletown Killer” were found on November 14. According to the DA, two hunters discovered skeletal remains while hunting in Moore Township around 4:20 p.m. Law enforcement said they recovered the remains and identified them as […]
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Bed Bugs Force Cinema Closure In Central Pennsylvania: Police

When bed bugs go to the movies, they tend to stay longer than a double feature, as one central Pennsylvania cinema is unfortunately discovering. The Regal Cinema located at 1500 Caughey Drive in Harrisburg, Susquehanna Township apparently has had several reports of the pests, according to a release by area police on Nov. 16.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Student found dead at York College

YORK, Pa. — A student was found dead in a residence hall at York College on Thursday. According to Dean of Student Development and Campus Life Richard Satterlee, the student was identified as Ryan Heflin. In a letter to the York College community, Satterlee said Heflin was found unresponsive...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Sheetz in Dauphin County reopens with drive-thru

Sheetz at Tecport Business Center near Harrisburg Mall is back in action. The store at 3695 Paxton St. in Swatara Township reopened this week after the Altoona-based chain temporarily closed it in June to accommodate a major rebuilding project. In recent years, the chain has been reformatting some of its...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alligator found and removed from Pennsylvania road

The phrase "see you later alligator" became a little too real in Pennsylvania this week. In Dauphin County on Route 441, a 2.5- to 3-feet-long alligator was left in a blue bin on the side of the road. Authorities were notified; a reptile rescue unit responded and resolved the situation. The reptile is currently being treated at "Triple J Reptiles and Rescue."
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man charged with having 50 grams of meth near Wheeling University

A Philadelphia man was charged today with having a large amount of methamphetamine near Wheeling University, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. James R. Stewart, 36, was indicted today on one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams of More of Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a Protected Location.” It is alleged that Stewart had more than […]
WHEELING, WV
WGAL

Three people charged in beating death in York

YORK, Pa. — Three people were charged in connection with a beating death in York following a grand jury investigation. Sinsere Overton, 21, and Naqui Johnson, 20, both of York, were charged with homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal conspiracy. Daniel Mamary, 19, of Dover, was charged with...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg movie theater closed due to bed bug infestation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Multiple theaters in a Harrisburg movie complex have been closed to address a reported bed bug infestation, according to Susquehanna Township Police. Regal Harrisburg, located at 1500 Caughey Drive, will be forced to keep the affected theaters closed until the situation can be remedied by pest control services, according to the Susquehanna Township Codes Enforcement Department, which issued the order on Wednesday.
HARRISBURG, PA
