Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
Temple Owls Score Comeback Win Over Villanova WildcatsFlurrySportsRadnor Township, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Related
Man allegedly caught lurking outside home
Berwick, Pa. — A homeless man was charged after homeowners reportedly caught him lurking outside their home late at night. The couple first reported they heard someone outside their home in the 100 block of Martzville Road just before midnight on Oct. 25, according to Berwick Officer Steven Torres. Police searched the area but didn’t find anyone, Torres said. Less than an hour later, they called police to say they had allegedly caught John P. Saxer Jr., 47, on their surveillance cameras. ...
WGAL
Police: Missing woman found safe
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police Update: Neyis Gomez De Ullola has been located safe. Emergency crews began the search early Saturday morning and the missing woman was found safe just before 2 p.m. Police in Lancaster County are searching for 59-year-old Neyis Gomez De Ullola. According to police,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Burn victim in Berks County house fire flown to hospital
A person burned during a house fire in Tilden Township, Berks County was flown to the hospital. Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of Mountain Road around 2 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, there were heavy flames coming from the front windows, officials said. One person was flown...
1 dead after altercation leads to gunfire in downtown Reading, police say
A 37-year-old Pottsville man is dead following a shooting Friday night in downtown Reading. Police and EMS responded to the 200 block of Penn Street Friday, November 18, 2022, approximately 10pm, for the report of a motor vehicle crash. As officers and paramedics arrived, they found the victim, identified as...
Baby girl, teenager missing from central Pa. home
A 17-year-old girl and a 3-month-old baby have been missing from their York County home since the end of October, authorities said. Red Lion residents Sonia C. Chub, 17, and baby Lizabeth P. Chub were last seen Oct. 29, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Lizabeth...
Scrapyard firefight stokes plumes of smoke and steam in Allentown (PHOTOS)
The Allentown Fire Department was battling a fire in an outdoor scrapyard at a metal recycler Saturday morning in the city, and monitoring runoff to area storm drains. It was reported about 8:40 a.m. as a piece of machinery called a baler on fire at EMR Metal Recycling, 802 N. 13th St. at Sumner Avenue, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
‘Kunkletown Killer’ found dead on state game lands
MOORE TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office announced the remains of a man dubbed the “Kunkletown Killer” were found on November 14. According to the DA, two hunters discovered skeletal remains while hunting in Moore Township around 4:20 p.m. Law enforcement said they recovered the remains and identified them as […]
Bed Bugs Force Cinema Closure In Central Pennsylvania: Police
When bed bugs go to the movies, they tend to stay longer than a double feature, as one central Pennsylvania cinema is unfortunately discovering. The Regal Cinema located at 1500 Caughey Drive in Harrisburg, Susquehanna Township apparently has had several reports of the pests, according to a release by area police on Nov. 16.
WGAL
Student found dead at York College
YORK, Pa. — A student was found dead in a residence hall at York College on Thursday. According to Dean of Student Development and Campus Life Richard Satterlee, the student was identified as Ryan Heflin. In a letter to the York College community, Satterlee said Heflin was found unresponsive...
Philadelphia sanitation worker gunned down on job in 'heinous act of violence,' mayor says
A Philadelphia sanitation worker was shot and killed Friday in a targeted attack, in what the local authorities labeled a "heinous act of violence."
Sheetz in Dauphin County reopens with drive-thru
Sheetz at Tecport Business Center near Harrisburg Mall is back in action. The store at 3695 Paxton St. in Swatara Township reopened this week after the Altoona-based chain temporarily closed it in June to accommodate a major rebuilding project. In recent years, the chain has been reformatting some of its...
Get a sky-high look at the new, massive UPS complex in Dauphin County
Earlier this year, UPS opened up its fourth largest hub facility in the country, located at 2100 N. Union Street in Middletown. The 775,000-square-foot facility, which includes the largest fuel station throughout the entire UPS network, opened its doors in June. In February, UPS spokesperson Kim Krebs told PennLive that...
TWO HOUR TERROR: Mom, Son, 5, Held Hostage During Armed Burglary, Pennsylvania State Police Say
A Williamstown man allegedly held a 23-year-old woman and her 5-year-old son hostage with a gun during a burglary overnight, according to police. Armed with a handgun, 23-year-old Matthew Ronald Lentz broke into a home in the 1100 block of Spectown Road in Lykens on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 2 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
Alligator found and removed from Pennsylvania road
The phrase "see you later alligator" became a little too real in Pennsylvania this week. In Dauphin County on Route 441, a 2.5- to 3-feet-long alligator was left in a blue bin on the side of the road. Authorities were notified; a reptile rescue unit responded and resolved the situation. The reptile is currently being treated at "Triple J Reptiles and Rescue."
Pennsylvania man charged with having 50 grams of meth near Wheeling University
A Philadelphia man was charged today with having a large amount of methamphetamine near Wheeling University, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. James R. Stewart, 36, was indicted today on one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams of More of Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a Protected Location.” It is alleged that Stewart had more than […]
Brothers enter pleas in downtown Youngstown bar assault case
A pair of brothers from Pennsylvania accused of beating a man in the bathroom of a downtown Youngstown bar entered guilty pleas in their case Tuesday.
WGAL
Three people charged in beating death in York
YORK, Pa. — Three people were charged in connection with a beating death in York following a grand jury investigation. Sinsere Overton, 21, and Naqui Johnson, 20, both of York, were charged with homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal conspiracy. Daniel Mamary, 19, of Dover, was charged with...
Harrisburg movie theater closed due to bed bug infestation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Multiple theaters in a Harrisburg movie complex have been closed to address a reported bed bug infestation, according to Susquehanna Township Police. Regal Harrisburg, located at 1500 Caughey Drive, will be forced to keep the affected theaters closed until the situation can be remedied by pest control services, according to the Susquehanna Township Codes Enforcement Department, which issued the order on Wednesday.
Man held Dauphin County woman, child hostage during overnight burglary: police
A Williamstown man is accused of holding a woman and a 5-year-old boy hostage with a gun during a burglary overnight, according to police. 23-year-old Matthew Ronald Lentz is charged with burglary, aggravated assault and other offenses connected to the Lykens home invasion, according to state police. Lentz broke into...
FBI seeking information on 'serial armed robbers' in Philadelphia, offers $10,000 reward
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of three "serial armed robbers" in Philadelphia between.
Fox News
866K+
Followers
5K+
Post
685M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 4