Phoenix council approves Metrocenter Mall redevelopment project
PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council has given the last required vote to begin a redevelopment project on the shuttered Metrocenter Mall. By a 6-2 vote Wednesday, the council authorized the city manager to enter into a development agreement with Phoenix IG LLC to execute an 80-acre mixed-use project at the site of the iconic Valley mall.
AZFamily
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Phoenix homeowner claims company dumped over a ton of mulch in her driveway
Turkey costs are 20% higher this year and will cost you around $29 for a 16-pound bird. Deals on trending toys for the season that won't blow your budget. James Zahn, the senior editor with Toy Insider, said that there are several toys around $30 that might be perfect for your child this season.
kjzz.org
Phoenix City Council approves stadium lease for Phoenix Rising FC
The highest-level professional soccer franchise in Arizona will soon call its namesake home. On Wednesday, the Phoenix City Council unanimously approved leasing Sky Harbor Airport-owned land to the Phoenix Rising FC. The 10-acre site at 38th and Washington streets will house a temporary stadium and practice facility. The club will...
kjzz.org
Redevelopment plans for former Metrocenter Mall moving forward after final Phoenix City Council vote
Redevelopment plans for the former Metrocenter Mall are moving forward after a final vote by the Phoenix City Council on Wednesday. The developer will receive a second tax break for a project that’s expected to be worth more than a billion dollars at full build-out. In May, the council approved a $68 million deal that will allow the developer to skip paying some taxes in exchange for building public parking garages.
Why neighbors are fighting Phoenix over conditions in homeless encampment, ‘The Zone'
PHOENIX — Freddy Brown Jr. thought he knew what he was getting into with PBF Manufacturing, his family’s longtime casket-making shop in downtown Phoenix. “We've been here since ‘74,” Brown explained. “My family owns the building, owns the property, owns the business. We are centrally located.”
AZFamily
Gilbert council meeting turns into a shouting match over a proposed development
Arizona Coyotes call for changes to Tempe Town Lake Entertainment District. The biggest change is for the majority of the 46 acres of the entertainment site. The Arizona Coyotes want to switch the zoning map from commercial zoning to mixed-use. Four people hospitalized after rollover crash on Loop 202 in...
12news.com
Calls for help soar in Phoenix’s largest homeless encampment
PHOENIX — On the first day of November, 12News was interviewing Bill Morlan about a fire near his shop in downtown Phoenix. But a few minutes into the interview, he had to stop and call 911. A man waving a metal rod walked into his parking lot, talking to...
Man shot near 7th Street and Baseline, suspect on the loose
At about 11 a.m. Thursday, Phoenix police were called to the area of 7th Street and Baseline Road for reports of a shooting.
KTAR.com
Subject of Silver Alert found dead near his metro Phoenix home
PHOENIX – A metro Phoenix man who went missing nearly a week ago and triggered a Silver Alert was found dead Wednesday, authorities said. Charles Cohen, 78, was located in his car, close to his home in the area of Cave Creek and School House roads, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
Phoenix New Times
This South Phoenix Event Provides Free Thanksgiving Turkeys and Meals For Families
Editor's note: This story was updated on November 17 to reflect the correct location of South Pointe Elementary School. Thanksgiving is around the corner, but stocking up on groceries could put a much bigger dent in pocketbooks this year. As of September, the retail price for turkey had increased to $6.70 per pound, compared to $3.16 per pound in 2021, according to the.
allaboutarizonanews.com
The World’s Largest Drive-Through Animated Light Show Opens Three Shows in the Valley
World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new theme parks for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list are three Arizona locations. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light event in the parking area of Six Flags in Phoenix, Desert Diamond Casino in Glendale and Tempe Diablo Stadium.
kjzz.org
Advocates urge halt to housing plan in efforts to save Mesa's Kiva Lodge
Preservationists in Mesa are trying to save a building slated for demolition. The Kiva Lodge is expected to be torn down to make way for an affordable housing project, but advocates are trying to convince the new property owners to keep it standing. Vic Linoff is president of the Mesa...
This Phoenix garage is run by women. And they hope it inspires others to try automotive trades
PHOENIX — A group of Valley women are getting their hands dirty, working to increase the number of women in the automotive industry. A 2019 report from the U.S. International Trade Commission revealed it’s a male dominated industry, with just a little more than 23 percent of workers being female.
fox10phoenix.com
1 person burned in fire at 'the Zone' in downtown Phoenix
Firefighters say one person was hospitalized with burn injuries following reports of multiple tents on fire at "the Zone" during the early-morning hours of Nov. 14. The area is home to over a thousand homeless people near downtown Phoenix.
KOLD-TV
Man accused of dragging German shepherd leashed to truck in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of dragging a German shepherd pup leashed to the back of his truck in south Phoenix over the weekend. Court documents say on Saturday, just before noon, witnesses saw 43-year-old Jose Luis Popoca dragging the 1-year-old German shepherd while driving near Central Avenue and Broadway Road. Witnesses tried to tell Popoca twice that the dog was being dragged, but he sped off both times, investigators said. Finally, Popoca reportedly stopped and parked near Central Avenue and Tamarisk Street before walking away, leaving the dog behind.
kjzz.org
Developers that want Phoenix tax breaks must show ‘true’ public benefit
Developers looking for tax breaks in Phoenix will need to demonstrate a "true" public benefit, based on policies amended by the City Council on Tuesday. The policies involve the use of a GPLET, or government property lease excise tax. It’s a way for developers to pay either no property taxes for eight years or a lower tax rate (called an excise tax) for up to 25 years, depending on the location and project. GPLETs have been primarily used to build residential high-rises downtown and they can be offered to developers in 19 designated redevelopment areas across Phoenix.
Video Shows Rare Sighting Of Javelina In Phoenix
"A lot of javelina that have become urbanized are because people are helping them out, feeding them, and attracting them with food."
AZFamily
Troopers: High-speed pursuit near Casa Grande ends in Phoenix; ‘human trafficking’ related
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say an overnight high-speed chase that started in Pinal County and ended in Phoenix was a result of a human trafficking situation. According to the Department of Public Safety, the chase started just before midnight on the I-10 near Casa Grande. At some point, speeds were exceeding 115 miles per hour before the pursuit ended near 7th Street and I-17 at a McDonald’s parking lot. Four people took off from the car and ran but police were able to catch up to them and apprehend them. Authorities confirmed that this was a human trafficking situation but wouldn’t elaborate further.
Builder
Housing Demand Deteriorates in Phoenix
Housing market conditions in the Phoenix MSA have changed rapidly in the latter half of 2022. An affordability crunch along with growing macroeconomic concerns and inflation levels higher than the national average are resulting in quickly deteriorating demand for homes. Historically high prices and 7% mortgage interest rates shrank the...
