Developers looking for tax breaks in Phoenix will need to demonstrate a "true" public benefit, based on policies amended by the City Council on Tuesday. The policies involve the use of a GPLET, or government property lease excise tax. It’s a way for developers to pay either no property taxes for eight years or a lower tax rate (called an excise tax) for up to 25 years, depending on the location and project. GPLETs have been primarily used to build residential high-rises downtown and they can be offered to developers in 19 designated redevelopment areas across Phoenix.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO