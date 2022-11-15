Read full article on original website
Park Record
‘Rent’ addresses pertinent themes of today
When Park City audiences catch the Ziegfeld Theater Company’s production of “Rent” that opens this weekend at the Egyptian Theatre, they will see and hear stories set in the 1980s that address housing and a pandemic — which happen to be what Park City, and the rest of the state and country, face today, said director Latoya Cameron.
Park Record
PubQuiz returns for local MegaMinds￼
The MegaMind PubQuiz returns to Park City after a two-year break. The new match is scheduled for one night from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at Lush’s BBQ, 7182 N Silver Creek Rd., and PubQuiz Founder Colleen McGinn, who moved back east for a while, is glad to be back.
Park Record
Gadi Shamah takes the helm of Park City’s swimming teams
November has seen colder temperatures, plenty of snow and an earlier-than-expected start to the ski season. But the transition from fall to winter also means it’s the start of the high-school winter sports season, including swimming. As Park City’s swimming teams dove into the pool at a relay meet...
Park Record
Way We Were: Jim Hewitson’s unique education￼
The following is first-person oral history from Jim Hewitson as told to David Nicholas. It is the second article in an occasional series on Jim Hewitson’s life. Welcome back to my next article detailing unique classroom setting. A quick recap before continuing. I was the third generation in my family to work in Park City’s mines. I followed the example set by my grandfather, my father, and three of my five older siblings. The first time I was introduced to working below ground, my professional destiny was set.
Park Record
Calla Troxel becomes latest Park City water polo player to sign to play at next level
While Calla Troxel has been busy preparing for her swimming season for Park City High School, she’s had plenty to celebrate. Troxel signed last week to play water polo for Santa Clara University. “It’s relieving in a way because the recruiting process was definitely hard and stressful, and at...
Park Record
Editorial: We’re ready …
Even if you live in Park City or its environs and somehow don’t go in for skiing or some other cherished form of snow-sliding, it is impossible to miss the excitement in the air, like the mist on the mountains from snowmaking, when Park City Mountain is opening — early, as in today this year — with Deer Valley just around the corner. You hear it when people are talking about the snowless weather forecast for the coming week and console themselves that it is at least likely to stay cold enough to … make more snow.
Park Record
Development on East Side, West Side growing concern for Summit County Council candidates
Summit County Democrats on Saturday will elect the latest – and final – member to the county’s governing board, less than one month after Doug Clyde’s retirement. The East Side Democrat left the Summit County Council on Nov. 2, kicking off a process for the political party to appoint either Snyderville Basin Planning Commissioner Thomas Cooke or Coalville City Planning Commissioner Tonja Blonquist Hanson to fill the remainder of Clyde’s term.
