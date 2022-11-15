ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

5newsonline.com

Mercy breaks ground on new Fort Smith clinic

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Mercy Hospital is building a new primary care in Fort Smith that will replace a clinic that was destroyed by a tornado in May 2019. A groundbreaking was held on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for Mercy Clinic Primary Care - Towson which will be located at 4600 Towson Ave., at the corner of Phoenix Avenue. Construction is expected to begin in the upcoming weeks with the hopes to open in late 2023.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

40/29 and The Arkansas CW's 10th Annual Turkey Drive

Today, 40/29 and The Arkansas CW encourage Northwest Arkansas and River Valley residents are helping feed our neighbors in need by donating to our 10th annual Turkey Drive. Northwest Arkansas residents can donate to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank here. River Valley residents can donate to the River Valley Regional...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Three 101-year-olds call small Arkansas town home

OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
OZARK, AR
KHBS

Slippery conditions creating multiple accidents Friday morning

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Freezing conditions and icy roads have caused several incidents in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. A majority of incidents have occurred in Fayetteville on Interstate 49 near Fulbright Expressway. "Fortunately, most of those are minor fender benders," Dave Parker, Arkansas Department of Transportation Public Information...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Snow showers possible tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is tracking the potential for a few snow showers in Northwest Arkansas tonight. A cold front is moving through, bringing much colder temperatures for all of us tomorrow.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Newly elected mayor of a small Arkansas town makes history

GOSHEN, Ark — A number of communities across Arkansas will have new mayors come the new year. One of those is the city of Goshen. The mayor-elect has big plans and he’s making history. “I'm invested in the community,” said Russell Stroud. Russell Stroud is a third-generation...
GOSHEN, AR

