Mercy breaks ground on new Fort Smith clinic
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Mercy Hospital is building a new primary care in Fort Smith that will replace a clinic that was destroyed by a tornado in May 2019. A groundbreaking was held on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for Mercy Clinic Primary Care - Towson which will be located at 4600 Towson Ave., at the corner of Phoenix Avenue. Construction is expected to begin in the upcoming weeks with the hopes to open in late 2023.
The United Way of Fort Smith Area Holiday Guide is back
Don't know what to get the person that has everything for Christmas? The Holiday Guide is the perfect tool. Daren finds out how it all works.
Jingle Bell Jog returns to the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks
The 5K & children's fun run is set for December 17th. Daren finds out how to get registered and that this isn't your typical 5K.
40/29 and The Arkansas CW's 10th Annual Turkey Drive
Today, 40/29 and The Arkansas CW encourage Northwest Arkansas and River Valley residents are helping feed our neighbors in need by donating to our 10th annual Turkey Drive. Northwest Arkansas residents can donate to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank here. River Valley residents can donate to the River Valley Regional...
Northwest Arkansas' best places for Christmas lights in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We've compiled a list of some of the best places to see holiday lights in Northwest Arkansas. Over 500,000 LED lights will shine on Fayetteville Square and downtown from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. .The display has been nominated by USA Today as one of the...
Three 101-year-olds call small Arkansas town home
OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
Where can you get a meal on Thanksgiving Day?
Numerous stores and restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving Day but there are some that are offering dining service or pre-made meals for purchase and for free.
It's a Gathering of Eagles in Fayetteville on December 6th
Eagle Scouts from everywhere are invited to attend the 1st annual event. Daren finds out when, where and why and that sponsors are needed.
How long can I stay in Fayetteville with 1000$?
unsplash web imageI have plans to travel to Fayetteville in the near future. How long can I stay with 1000$?
Arkansas road crews should have been more aggressive ahead of storms, spokesperson says
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation has learned a lesson from Friday morning's wrecks in Northwest Arkansas, Dave Parker, a spokesperson, said. There were wrecks and countless delays on Interstate 49 and across Northwest Arkansas as flurries turned into snow. "The temperatures dropped into the lows 20s,...
Slippery conditions creating multiple accidents Friday morning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Freezing conditions and icy roads have caused several incidents in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. A majority of incidents have occurred in Fayetteville on Interstate 49 near Fulbright Expressway. "Fortunately, most of those are minor fender benders," Dave Parker, Arkansas Department of Transportation Public Information...
Pocola Schools will be virtual next 2 days due to lack of staff members
POCOLA, Okla. — Pocola Schools announced on Wednesday that Thursday, Nov. 17 and Friday, Nov. 18 will be virtual days due to "staff members out without proper class coverage."
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
Arkansas hunter's death has experts urging caution this deer season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's deer season, and for many, the sport is all in good fun— but it can also be a dangerous game with hazards that can sneak up on hunters. Those hazards include a danger that recently killed a man in Johnson County. According to...
Snow showers possible tonight
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is tracking the potential for a few snow showers in Northwest Arkansas tonight. A cold front is moving through, bringing much colder temperatures for all of us tomorrow.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
Tyson Foods to invest $1.5 million to provide free citizenship services for employees
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods announced on Tuesday that it is investing $1.5 million to provide free legal and citizenship services for its employees. The company said it has now invested more than $2.4 million to support organizations such as Immigrant Connection, which provides immigrants with legal services. Tyson...
Tyson Foods invests $1.5M in immigrant team members
Tyson Foods announced Tuesday it is strengthening its commitment to immigrant workers by investing an additional $1.5 million for legal and citizenship services.
Traffic delayed after accident at Midland Bridge in FS
Fort Smith police are working a Wednesday morning accident involving multiple vehicles near the Midland Bridge.
Crawford County, Arkansas, hunter found after night lost in the woods
CHESTER, Ark. — A hunter who had been missing since Monday afternoon has been found, according to Veronica Robins, the Crawford County emergency manager. George Combee was out hunting with friends. They saw him at about 1 p.m. Monday in an area west of Chester, but he didn't rejoin them later that afternoon.
Newly elected mayor of a small Arkansas town makes history
GOSHEN, Ark — A number of communities across Arkansas will have new mayors come the new year. One of those is the city of Goshen. The mayor-elect has big plans and he’s making history. “I'm invested in the community,” said Russell Stroud. Russell Stroud is a third-generation...
