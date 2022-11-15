ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Warnock campaign suing to force Saturday early voting ahead of runoff

By Robin Rayne, By Dave Williams Bureau Chief Capitol Beat News Service
 4 days ago
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, joined forces with gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to rally in Marietta in August. Robin Rayne

ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Democratic allies have filed a lawsuit challenging the absence of Saturday early voting ahead of next month’s Georgia runoff against Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Warnock held a slight lead over Walker after votes from the Nov. 8 general election were counted. But neither candidate gained more than 50% of the vote, sending the two into a Dec. 6 runoff.

In the immediate aftermath of last week’s election, the secretary of state’s office indicated one weekday day for early voting likely would be set for Saturday, Nov. 26.

But Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger subsequently announced there would be no early voting that day, citing a state law that prohibits early voting on any day that immediately follows a state holiday.

Thursday, Nov. 24, is Thanksgiving Day, and Friday, Nov. 25, is a state holiday originally set aside for the observance of Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s birthday. While Lee’s name has been removed, the state holiday remains in effect.

In a motion to restore the early voting Saturday, Warnock’s campaign, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and the Democratic Party of Georgia argue the law cited by the secretary of state applies only to primary and general elections, not to runoffs.

The plaintiffs charge the real motivation on the part of Republicans is to suppress the vote.

“Illegal attempts to block Saturday voting are another desperate attempt by career politicians to squeeze the people out of their own democracy and to silence the voices of Georgians,” Quentin Fulks, Warnock’s campaign manager, said Tuesday. “We’re aggressively fighting to protect Georgia voters' ability to vote on Saturday.”

“The secretary of state’s guidance regarding Saturday runoff voting is deeply concerning for anyone who believes in the right to vote, and it clearly contradicts Georgia law,” added Rebecca DeHart, executive director of the Democratic Party of Georgia. “We will use every legal tool at our disposal to ensure that Georgia counties can offer voters ample opportunity to cast their ballot as laid out in state law.”

Raffensperger criticized the lawsuit as poorly timed, with an indirect reference to former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

“If recent elections prove one thing, it’s that voters expect candidates to focus on winning at the ballot box - not at the courthouse,” Raffensperger said.

“Senator Warnock and his Democratic Party allies are seeking to change Georgia law right before an election based on their political preferences. Instead of muddying the water and pressuring counties to ignore Georgia law, Senator Warnock should be allowing county election officials to continue preparations for the upcoming runoff."

The Dec. 6 runoff will be the second for Warnock. The Democrat won the Senate seat in a runoff in January of last year, defeating then-Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Washington Examiner

Judge hands Warnock victory on Saturday early voting in Georgia Senate runoff

A Fulton County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and other Democratic groups that sued to allow early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Georgia's Senate runoff election. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. took up the case Friday to determine whether Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
Cherokee Tribune

Herschel Walker, Ted Cruz visit Canton to campaign ahead of runoff election

CANTON — Herschel Walker brought his Senate campaign to Canton Thursday to urge Cherokee County residents to vote for him in the Dec. 6 runoff election. Over 1,000 people came to The Mill on Etowah to see Walker and Sen. Ted Cruz, according to local law enforcement at the event. Walker, a Republican who is running against Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, started by thanking God and everyone for attending...
CANTON, GA
Cherokee Tribune

Rep. Loudermilk re-elected, McCormick headed to Congress

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk appeared to have won his bid for re-election Tuesday night, and residents in east Cherokee County will soon have a new congressman representing them in the redrawn 6th Congressional District. With 100% of precincts reporting, Loudermilk, R-Cassville, led Democratic challenger Antonio Daza in the race for Georgia’s 11th Congressional District at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday. Loudermilk had 189,416 votes, or 63%, to Daza’s 112,722 votes, or 37%. The AP projected Loudermilk’s victory as of 10:23 p.m. Tuesday. ...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Cherokee Tribune

Fulton County judge blocks Georgia's abortion ban

ATLANTA – A Fulton County Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday that the state cannot enforce a 2019 Georgia law banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling found key provisions of the abortion ban were void “ab initio,” or from the start, because they violate the U.S. Constitution - as it stood when the legislature passed and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed the law in 2019. ...
GEORGIA STATE
WJTV 12

House Democrats request review of local water utilities

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Amid an investigation into the water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city, two congressional Democrats are requesting a review of the federal government’s efforts to maintain local water utilities. In a letter to Comptroller General Gene Dodaro on Friday, Reps. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and Carolyn Maloney of New York asked for the Government […]
JACKSON, MS
Cherokee Tribune

Ted Cruz to join Herschel Walker in Canton

Herschel Walker is returning to Canton today to kick off another round of campaigning leading up to the Senate election's Dec. 6 runoff, and he'll be joined by Sen. Ted Cruz. Walker's rally begins at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Mill on Etowah, 225 Reformation Parkway in Canton. The event is part of Walker's statewide bus tour. Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock are in for four more weeks of campaigning after neither secured the 50% plus one votes needed Tuesday night. Walker previously campaigned in Canton Sept. 27.
CANTON, GA
Cherokee Tribune

Cherokee Tribune

