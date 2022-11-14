Read full article on original website
Snowfall varies dramatically in our region. Guess what this year’s will be in our snowfall competition.
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Snowfall is a terrible place to start if you’re seeking to find patterns or trends in regional climate. Rather than skiing smooth slopes, snowfall totals bounce up...
Caesars Virginia’s general manager wants the Danville casino to work closely with the community
The general manager for Caesars Virginia, the casino resort coming to Danville in 2024, arrived in town last week. Chris Albrecht is coming from Chester, Pennsylvania, where he was general manager of Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack for six years. He’s also worked with casino operations in Las Vegas,...
