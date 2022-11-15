Read full article on original website
NRVNews
Cambria Station Antiques Ribboncutting
New local business, Cambria Station Antiques, celebrated their Ribbon Cutting & Grand Re-Opening on November 11, 2022. Cambria Station Antiques aims to provide the region’s best shopping experience and selection for trending vintage and retro treasures as well as classic, timeless antiques. We want every customer to feel there’s a great deal for them each time they visit and to shop in a relaxed, casual atmosphere with friendly staff ready to help. We’re also committed to helping our dealers grow and offer the best selections possible. We want stellar dealers, who in turn make happy customers. Come find your next priceless heirloom at Cambria Station Antiques.
WDBJ7.com
Former WDBJ7 employees share memories of Robin Reed, wishing him well in retirement
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Before stepping into the anchor chair, Robin Reed was the face of weather in Southwest Virginia. He was part of the top-rated 6:00 team that included longtime evening anchor Keith Humphry. “Once upon a time, three young men went to work for a medium market television...
WSLS
Sheetz on Williamson Road to close at midnight, open at new location on Nov. 28
ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke will be permanently shutting its doors at midnight, according to Sheetz employees. We were told that employees will be moved to a new store, which is located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, about three miles away from its current location.
WSET
Danville Utilities sued by Pittsylvania County woman
Danville, Va. (WSET) — Cindy Dean, a Pittsylvania County woman, is taking on Danville Utilities after she said their crews damaged her property and endangered her animals. "They cut the power, they took apart the meter, and they cut the line going into the side of the house," Dean said. "With them doing that I was unable to put the line back up because they wanted me to upgrade everything."
WSET
Structure fire on Cog Lane in Lynchburg: Firefighters
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department received a call for a possible structure fire. The call for the structure fire was at 94 Cog Lane. Units arrived on the scene to find the fire mostly out in the furnace but there was still a small fire in the ceiling area, firefighters said.
WSLS
Don’t feel like cooking? Here’s a list of what restaurants are open on Thanksgiving day in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The smell of turkey and stuffing will be in the air soon. Maybe you love Thanksgiving because you get to cook an extravagant meal, or maybe you’d rather just relax with family. If you’d rather not spend your holiday cooking, check out this list to...
chathamstartribune.com
City confirms temporary casino will be at Schoolfield site
The Caesars Virginia temporary casino will be built at the same Schoolfield property where the permanent casino will be located, according to Danville City spokesperson Arnold Hendrix. Caesars spokesperson Robert Jarrett, however, declined to provide any further details. Plans for the temporary gaming facility were mentioned in a recent conference...
wfirnews.com
Traffic fatality early this morning in NW Roanoke
On November 20 at approximately 1:01 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a motor vehicle crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW. Responding officers located a single vehicle on its side. Two adult male occupants were ejected from the vehicle. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced an adult male occupant deceased on the scene. The other adult male occupant was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of critical injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation, but speed does appear to be a factor.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Award-winning author to be in Moneta for book signing
Award-winning Author Shane Svorec of New Jersey will be at a book signing and purchase event at Mama Ann’s in Moneta on Friday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Svorec is no stranger to Smith Mountain Lake. Some of her best memories have been made with her husband and three children while visiting her in-laws, who are SML residents. In addition to hot summer days and lazy summer nights, it’s tradition for Svorec to make the trek to SML for Thanksgiving, where she and her family spend the holiday with her husband’s parents. This year though, after Thanksgiving, Svorec will stop at Mama Ann’s to sign books and visit with customers.
Franklin News Post
Rural residents in Franklin County face a copper phone lines conundrum
Four or five years ago, Jerline Guilliams got fed up with unreliable phone and internet service to her home in Callaway. She switched providers, but would still like to return to her old home phone plan under CenturyLink. “But I don’t want to pay a whole lot for something that...
WSLS
So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
WSET
Jubilee Center members react to shooting next door
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Since October 30, there have been 9 shootings in Lynchburg and after this string of violent shootings in Hill City, the fear is real. "It's scary seeing how many things are just like, piling up on top of each other," Samantha Ackley, an LU student and volunteer at the Jubilee Center said.
WDBJ7.com
Smoke from Danville fire continues into Saturday
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department worked through the night to control a debris fire on Celotex Drive. The fire began Friday afternoon in waste products at Blue Ridge Fiberboard. No buildings burned, according to the fire department, which says the waste is not hazardous, but people in the area may smell smoke into Saturday because of the large amount of wood on fire.
Testing required on deer harvested by hunters in four New River Valley counties
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firearms season for deer opens on Saturday, November 19 in Virginia. All deer harvested on Opening Day in Pulaski, Montgomery, Carroll, and Floyd Counties are required by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to be checked for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The disease has been found in those counties in […]
WDBJ7.com
Man killed in NW Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department says speed appears to have been a factor in a fatal crash. Police were notified just after 1 a.m. Sunday of the crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW. Officers found a single vehicle on its side; two men had been thrown from the vehicle.
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County. According to VDOT 511, the crash is located at mile marker 164 and has closed all northbound lanes. Traffic is backed up for approximately 2 miles in the area.
cardinalnews.org
Liberty’s K-12 online program hits record enrollment; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious wounding
UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen vehicle of interest in the malicious wounding that took place in the 1500 block of Florida Avenue. UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious …. UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen...
chathamstartribune.com
New owners for Coles Hill uranium deposit
There’s a new owner of a large uranium deposit in Pittsylvania County, but they’re no closer to mining the valuable mineral. Consolidated Uranium and Virginia Energy Resources have reached an agreement where Consolidated will acquire all of the shares of Virginia Energy. Virginia Energy owns 100% of the Coles Hill Uranium Project, east of Chatham. It is the largest undeveloped uranium deposit in the U.S. and among the largest projects by total uranium resources in the world. The Project is held through a subsidiary of Virginia Energy, Virginia Uranium, Inc., which controls the mineral rights, certain surface rights, and leasehold development and operating rights at Coles Hill.
