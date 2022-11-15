Read full article on original website
Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Didn't Like When Klay Thompson Shot 3-Pointers
Klay Thompson missed two back-to-back three-point shots, and it led to Jordan Poole and Draymond Green getting a bit angry.
This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Klay Thompson
Saying goodbye to an old friend is never easy. NBA teams need to make similarly difficult decisions. Sometimes, it is necessary. Maybe your new friend got accepted into a prestigious school – hundreds of miles away. In that event, all you can do is say “so long”.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Arrived In Style At The Scottie Pippen's Party In 1996 In Toronto
During the 1990s, there was no NBA team more popular than the Chicago Bulls. Evidently, there was no player who could match the popularity of Michael Jordan as well. After all, MJ led the Bulls to six NBA Championships during the 1990s. While Jordan was the cornerstone superstar and the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
2-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Lands New Job
Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has landed a new gig, but it's not on an NBA roster. Marcus Spears announced that Thomas will join the broadcast team for Overtime Elite this season. He'll apparently make his broadcasting debut tonight. Thomas, 33, should bring plenty of knowledge to the broadcast booth....
Charles Barkley Doesn't Want To Leave His $50 Million Fortune To His Family
Charles Barkley revealed a hilarious reason why he won't leave his $50 million fortune to his family.
SB Nation
Breaking down Ja Morant’s switch-hand dunk frame by frame
He’s the type of basketball player that makes me feel bad for being 23 years old. We are the same age (he’s actually a few months younger), but he can drop 30 points a night in the NBA, and I struggle to make my layups consistently. The young...
Pelicans Star Gives High Praise To Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown
The Celtics are atop the NBA heading into their Friday matchup against the Pelicans, and one New Orleans star had nothing but praise for his upcoming opponent. Boston is the top team in offensive rating thanks to its league-leading 3-point shooting and its dynamic duo in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. This season is their sixth year playing together, but the Celtics stars have faced numerous doubts about their ability to sustain success on the same team.
SB Nation
An Arkansas player dunked on opponent so hard announcers joked kids shouldn’t watch it
Arkansas was always going to have one of the most exciting teams in men’s college basketball this season. Coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances, the Razorbacks signed one of the very best recruiting classes in the country — headlined by three McDonald’s All-Americans — and also brought in some serious talent on the transfer market. While Arkansas’ top freshmen Nick Smith Jr. (a projected top-five NBA draft pick) has yet to take the court this season with a knee injury, the upperclassmen have the team off to an undefeated start so far.
NBC Sports
Steph shares heartfelt call with Klay after 3-point record
When Steph Curry was crowned 3-point king after passing Ray Allen’s all-time record at Madison Square Garden last season, you might have thought it was a team accolade the way the Warriors' star thanked several people for being able to achieve such a milestone. Although an individual record, the...
SB Nation
Kevin Durant revealed why he requested a trade from the Nets
The vibes are catastrophic for the Brooklyn Nets these days. Kyrie Irving is suspended for an undisclosed amount of time for anti-Semitic postings made on his social media accounts, Ben Simmons is still trying to find a role coming off of a back injury, and the Nets just gave up 153 points in a loss to the Sacramento Kings.
Lakers: Kevin Garnett Chose Between Celtics And Lakers In 2007
Everything may have hinged on a phone call.
Beautiful Kay Adams Flirted With NBA Insider Shams Charania On Live TV: "So When We Have Kids..."
Kay Adams interviewed Shams Charania and boldly flirted with the NBA insider.
Warriors' JaMychal Green fined for cursing at NBA referee
Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green was fined for cursing at a referee at the end of Wednesday night's loss to the Phoenix Suns.
ESPN
Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting
DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
Yardbarker
Charles Bassey makes his mark on the NBA
Over the course of just six games, Charles Bassey has made his mark on the NBA. In a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, Bassey set an NBA record off the bench. In just 18 minutes of play, Bassey recorded 5 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 blocks. Not only was he the first bench player to record 14 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 4 assists in under 20 minutes, but he was also the second player in NBA history to do so.
SB Nation
The Milwaukee Bucks defense is moving forward by dropping back
Drop pick-and-roll coverage gets a bad rep in some circles. In this modern era of pace-and-space and the rise of the three-point shot, drop seems like an archaic concept. Traditional centers’ roles on defense are being forced to become more than just someone who sits back and waits for someone to try their mettle in the paint.
Western Conference executive says Rob Pelinka is smart for waiting
Since the middle of last season, Los Angeles Lakers fans have been impatiently imploring their team to make a trade. Most trade rumors have centered around Russell Westbrook, who has been playing better in his new role off the bench, although he has shot poorly in his last three games.
