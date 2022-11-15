ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

2-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Lands New Job

Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has landed a new gig, but it's not on an NBA roster. Marcus Spears announced that Thomas will join the broadcast team for Overtime Elite this season. He'll apparently make his broadcasting debut tonight. Thomas, 33, should bring plenty of knowledge to the broadcast booth....
SB Nation

Breaking down Ja Morant’s switch-hand dunk frame by frame

He’s the type of basketball player that makes me feel bad for being 23 years old. We are the same age (he’s actually a few months younger), but he can drop 30 points a night in the NBA, and I struggle to make my layups consistently. The young...
NESN

Pelicans Star Gives High Praise To Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

The Celtics are atop the NBA heading into their Friday matchup against the Pelicans, and one New Orleans star had nothing but praise for his upcoming opponent. Boston is the top team in offensive rating thanks to its league-leading 3-point shooting and its dynamic duo in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. This season is their sixth year playing together, but the Celtics stars have faced numerous doubts about their ability to sustain success on the same team.
BOSTON, MA
SB Nation

An Arkansas player dunked on opponent so hard announcers joked kids shouldn’t watch it

Arkansas was always going to have one of the most exciting teams in men’s college basketball this season. Coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances, the Razorbacks signed one of the very best recruiting classes in the country — headlined by three McDonald’s All-Americans — and also brought in some serious talent on the transfer market. While Arkansas’ top freshmen Nick Smith Jr. (a projected top-five NBA draft pick) has yet to take the court this season with a knee injury, the upperclassmen have the team off to an undefeated start so far.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
NBC Sports

Steph shares heartfelt call with Klay after 3-point record

When Steph Curry was crowned 3-point king after passing Ray Allen’s all-time record at Madison Square Garden last season, you might have thought it was a team accolade the way the Warriors' star thanked several people for being able to achieve such a milestone. Although an individual record, the...
SB Nation

Kevin Durant revealed why he requested a trade from the Nets

The vibes are catastrophic for the Brooklyn Nets these days. Kyrie Irving is suspended for an undisclosed amount of time for anti-Semitic postings made on his social media accounts, Ben Simmons is still trying to find a role coming off of a back injury, and the Nets just gave up 153 points in a loss to the Sacramento Kings.
BROOKLYN, NY
ESPN

Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting

DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Charles Bassey makes his mark on the NBA

Over the course of just six games, Charles Bassey has made his mark on the NBA. In a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, Bassey set an NBA record off the bench. In just 18 minutes of play, Bassey recorded 5 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 blocks. Not only was he the first bench player to record 14 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 4 assists in under 20 minutes, but he was also the second player in NBA history to do so.
SB Nation

The Milwaukee Bucks defense is moving forward by dropping back

Drop pick-and-roll coverage gets a bad rep in some circles. In this modern era of pace-and-space and the rise of the three-point shot, drop seems like an archaic concept. Traditional centers’ roles on defense are being forced to become more than just someone who sits back and waits for someone to try their mettle in the paint.
MILWAUKEE, WI

