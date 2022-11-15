ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Toast has new kitchen in Cedarburg

Toast opened their first location in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood back in 2018, and this weekend location number two will be serving guests. Brian Kramp is in their new kitchen in Cedarburg with a sample of the menu at this Hip spot for American eats.
MILWAUKEE, WI
97X

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WISCONSIN STATE
Aviation International News

Metroliner Crashes on Wisconsin Golf Course

Minor injuries were reported for the three humans and 53 dogs aboard a 1985 Fairchild Metro SA227 after the turboprop twin crashed onto a golf course 3.2 nm short of the approach to Runway 10 at Wisconsin's Waukesha County Airport on Tuesday. Weather conditions at the time were reported as one-half mile with snow and fog and a ceiling of 300 feet.
PEWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Oakley 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Oakley!. He is a two-month-old puppy that is looking for his forever home. He can be found at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Angela Speed from WHS joined us on Friday, Nov. 18 to not...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Toast in Cedarburg is about to open

Looking for a groovy good time in a 60’s and 70’s themed restaurant that serves up amazing food? Toast in Cedarburg is about to open and Brian Kramp has a sneak peek at the breakfast that will have you coming back again and again.
CEDARBURG, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

11/17/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday

Waukesha Christmas Parade Attacker Sentenced To Six Life Terms In Prison. A Waukesha County judge yesterday sentenced Waukesha Christmas Parade attacker Darrell Brooks to six consecutive life terms without the chance for parole. Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Brooks to an additional 762 ½ years of confinement including 17 ½ years for every one of the dozens of people who were seriously injured when he drove his SUV through a crowd at the parade last November. A jury convicted Brooks of all 76 counts against him, including 6 counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He was also ordered to pay thousands of dollars in restitution and to a victims’ compensation fund.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sun Country Airlines: Milwaukee flights to Twin Cities in 2023

MILWAUKEE - Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday, Nov. 15 its summer 2023 schedule from Milwaukee, which will include nonstop flights to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning May 5. The Minnesota-based airline will fly the route on Fridays and Sundays from May 5 through Sept. 4 – allowing weekend trips to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top 12 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 11/18/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 12 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. No School Friday? No Problem! YMCA’s Camp Y-Koda in Falls hosts a day camp with fun activities for school-aged day-campers! https://ymcacampykoda.campbrainregistration.com/. See the movie Love Actually tonight (Friday)...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WISN

Amtrak train hits car on tracks in Brookfield, one man dead

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — An Amtrak train traveling from Chicago to Seattle hit a car on the tracks at Brookfield Road just south of River Road. Brookfield police said a man in his 60s who was in the vehicle died. No other information about the man has been released. There...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Radio Ink

Steve Wexler Stepping Down in Milwaukee

Steve Wexler, the vice president and market manager of Good Karma Brands’s station group in Milwaukee, will step down from his role and end his 35-year management career, the company announced on Tuesday. “We are appreciative and grateful Steve ‘Wex’ joined Good Karma to lead the Milwaukee team through...
MILWAUKEE, WI

