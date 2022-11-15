Waukesha Christmas Parade Attacker Sentenced To Six Life Terms In Prison. A Waukesha County judge yesterday sentenced Waukesha Christmas Parade attacker Darrell Brooks to six consecutive life terms without the chance for parole. Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Brooks to an additional 762 ½ years of confinement including 17 ½ years for every one of the dozens of people who were seriously injured when he drove his SUV through a crowd at the parade last November. A jury convicted Brooks of all 76 counts against him, including 6 counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He was also ordered to pay thousands of dollars in restitution and to a victims’ compensation fund.

