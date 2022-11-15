ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
R.A. Heim

$500 stimulus payment coming to many individuals and families

photo of money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very possibly be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Governor Baker signed into law the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program during 2021. As part of the law, the $500 payments being made this month are the second round of this specific program. (source)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just six days

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are slated to receive their monthly $841 payment for November in just six days. Recipients did not receive a check this month due to a scheduling quirk — Oct. 1 falling on a weekend — that gave them two paychecks in September. SSI payments are issued by the Social Security Administration on the first of each month, but when that day falls on a holiday or weekend, payments are issued on the last weekday before the first of the next month, according to the SSA.
C. Heslop

IRS Free Tool Closes Soon, Ending Your Chance At $3,600 and $1,400 Payments

People earning under the federal stipulated amount do not have to file tax returns. But it also means you miss benefits like rebates, tax credits, and stimulus checks. So, the agency provided a facility for you to file your tax return. But the free filing tool is closing soon. It will end your opportunity to receive one-time government benefits.
Panhandle Post

IRS: Free File remains open until Nov. 17

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminded those who still need to file their 2021 tax returns that IRS Free File remains open until November 17 and can help those who qualify claim the Child Tax Credit, Recovery Rebate Credit or Earned Income Tax Credit. These and other...
WASHINGTON STATE
Outsider.com

Which States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks?

If you reside in one of 18 states, you could be receiving a nice stimulus check, although the money might be dubbed something else. Forbes put together a list of all the states offering stimulus checks and explained why residents are eligible. So keep reading to see if you should be checking your mailbox any time soon.
GEORGIA STATE
The HD Post

Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans

NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
Dayana Sabatin

States That Are Sending Out Tax Refund Checks: November 2022

In South Carolina, there are millions of citizens who are going to be receiving a one-time income tax rebate that can go up to $700. Checks will be printed and mailed or given out as a debit card or as direct deposit during the first days and weeks of November. They will continue being sent out throughout the end of 2022.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct $3,200 one-time payments sent out after deadline passes

About 9 to 10 million taxpayers will begin receiving COVID-19 stimulus payments worth up to $3,200 on Wednesday. Low-income U.S. citizens are receiving these payments thanks to funds leftover from the child tax credit or COVID-19 relief stimulus checks, according to the Government Accountability Office. Eligible taxpayers needed to file simplified tax returns by the deadline, which was Tuesday.
CBS News

The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.

The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
R.A. Heim

Stimulus checks are coming your way

woman counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) How does some more cash for your wallet sound right now? The great news is that many Maine residents will be getting money if you meet the requirements that are set by the state.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy