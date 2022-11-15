Read full article on original website
Related
ValueWalk
Experian – H1 Profits Rise, Lenders Look To Reduce Risk
Experian plc (LON:EXPN)’s first half underlying revenue came in at $3.2bn. That reflected organic growth of 8%, with Latin America the standout – though, all regions saw growth. Underlying operating profit rose 8% to $881m, as revenue growth outpaced higher costs. The group generated free cash flow of...
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
ValueWalk
Central Banks Buy Record High Gold
COLLIN PLUME (NOVEMBER 17, 2022) – Central banks bought a record-breaking 400 tons of gold in the third quarter of 2022, a 300% increase from last year, according to the World Gold Council. 673 tons of gold has been purchased in total this year, the largest quantity in a...
ValueWalk
Bpifrance’s Valneva Stake Dips Following Company Share Sale
After the sale, the Bpifrance owns more Valneva shares, but a smaller percentage of the company. Fintel reports that Bpifrance Participations SA has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11,616,821 shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN, EPA:VLA), or 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February...
ValueWalk
Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Advanced Auto Parts is down over 15% after delivering poor results on its bottom line. Analysts have been quick to downgrade AAP stock on concerns about demand in a weakening economy. The company is making investments in its supply chain to ensure that this quarter is an outlier to what...
ValueWalk
These Are the 10 Biggest Smart Contracts Cryptocurrencies
Smart contracts are codes stored on a blockchain that run only when predetermined conditions are fulfilled. Thus, these contracts help to automate the execution of an agreement so as to ensure that all involved parties are certain of the outcome. Currently, there are many smart contract cryptocurrencies in the market...
ValueWalk
The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Mullen Automotive announced a special stockholder meeting to vote on 4 proposals. Among them is a reverse stock split that could be worth 1:25 for investors. The risk of dilution is mitigated by other factors that include expected revenue in late Q4 or early Q1. Investors, traders and short-sellers interested...
ValueWalk
Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Chip equipment maker ASML soared 7.82% in the past week and 52.41% in the past month, buoyed by positive news. Analysts’ consensus price target is $797.29, a potential upside of 38.25%. At a recent investors’ day, ASML’s CEO said the company expects strong growth despite trade restrictions with China....
ValueWalk
UK Finance Minister Made Markets Boring Again
The UK Autumn Statement restored some much-needed market credibility but the finance minister’s implied support for interest rate hikes spells more pain for people across the UK, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organisations. The observations from deVere...
ValueWalk
3 In 4 Americans Say They Would Leave Their Banks For Fintech Services
3 in 4 Americans say they would leave their banks for fintech services, as customers seek better value and innovation. As technology improves how financial services are being delivered to customers – and their value – new research has found that 74 per cent of Americans would switch from their bank to safe and more cost-effective digital fintech (financial technology firm) services.
ValueWalk
Fintech Adoption Among Younger Generations Are Taking Flight At An Aggressive Pace
Despite fintech companies and startups seeing a sharp decline in funding this year, adoption of its products and services has been widespread among younger consumers as technological innovation is helping to fuel the financial services sector. Across all major regions in the world, fintech funding has sharply plummeted against the...
ValueWalk
The S&P 500’s Tight Range Grind
S&P 500 reversed lower before the closing bell, but the low volume took away from the move‘s credibility. Only the bond market was more pessimistic in its close, however the USD reverxing premarket gains into solid red, continues hinting at more upside in stocks – no matter the manufacturing and PPI data today (retail sales tomorrow would be more conducive than these two).
ValueWalk
S&P 500 Bulls Are On The Defensive
S&P 500 bulls didn‘t close conclusively while neither bonds nor the dollar pressured them much. Today, the manufacturing data confirmed my earlier point that a manufacturing recession is inevitable following yield curve inversions – so, more deterioration. It‘s though the Fed speakers that are being feared today –...
Comments / 0