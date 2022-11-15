ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

933kwto.com

Vehicle Thefts Trending Down, According to Springfield Police

Springfield Police say that vehicle thefts in the city are occurring less and less in comparison to previous years. Chief Paul Williams talked about the department’s focus and the statistics of car thefts in Springfield at a city council meeting on Monday. According to Williams, he believes a big...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Teenager Shoots Man In North Springfield

Greene County Deputies say a teenager shot a man during a domestic disturbance at a home in North Springfield. Deputies responded to a call of a domestic dispute on North Farm Road 143. Investigators say a teenager shot a man who had assaulted his mother. The man fled but later...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Nixa Sales Tax Fails Igniting Police Department Budget Cut Discussions

Nixa City Officials are studying ways to cut budgets after a sales tax increase failed to pass in the last election. City officials had planned to use the money from the tax increase to build a new police station and sports complex. Now they are looking at ways to cut the budgets in several departments, including the police department.
NIXA, MO
933kwto.com

New Development at Ozark Empire Fair Grounds

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday for the new arena and youth ag center at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. The 99-thousand square foot arena will seat 66- hundred people, triple the capacity of the current facility. The lower level will have a 10-thousand square foot youth ag education center and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Missouri State University Foundation Leader Retires

SPRINGFIELD – The confetti has settled. The most ambitious fundraising campaign in Missouri State University’s history is complete. And today, Brent Dunn announced he will retire Aug. 1, 2023. Dunn, executive director of the Missouri State University Foundation and vice president of university advancement, began his work at...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Man from Springfield Sentenced, Pleads Guilty to Murder Charge

A man from Springfield will spend 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of a man in 2020. Matthew Borg changed his plea to guilty earlier this month and was sentenced to 12 years in jail for the death of Dylan Hill. Court documents indicate he entered...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

