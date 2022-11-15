ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

itechpost.com

How to Check Deleted WhatsApp Messages

As the most popular chatting app, WhatsApp stores most precious messages from our family, friends. However, since WhatsApp allows users to delete messages, many cases of accidental deletion have occurred. So, is it possible to check deleted WhatsApp messages?. We will discuss this problem in depth and give detailed solutions...
The Windows Club

CDpusersvc Failed to Read Description, Error Code 15100

If CDpusersvc process displays Failed to Read Description, Error Code 15100 in its Properties box and causes high CPU & memory usage on your Windows 11/10 computer, then this post may be able to help you. What is CDPUserSvc?. The CDPUserSvc Service is a Windows OS associated with the Connected...
Android Authority

WhatsApp's companion mode beta lets you link your account to multiple phones

Companion mode is only available for some beta testers right now. WhatsApp users on Android can try out a beta version of companion mode. The mode will enable users to link up to four Android phones to their primary account. The beta also allows users to link an Android tablet.
The Verge

How to record a phone call on an iPhone

Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
SlashGear

Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud

There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
Business Insider

Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know

WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
The Windows Club

Best Chrome extensions to save images in different formats

By default, Google Chrome saves an image in the same format as the website published earlier. However, if you want to convert and save images in different formats in the Google Chrome browser, here is how you can do that. There are some of the best Chrome extensions to save images in different formats directly.
technewstoday.com

Fix: ms-windows-store:PurgeCaches The App Didn’t Start

Running the wsreset program to reset the Windows store is a usual fix many people try to troubleshoot any issues with a store or Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app. However, sometimes, you may get the error “ms-windows-store:PurgeCaches The app didn’t start” when doing so. It usually happens...
Android Police

WhatsApp Beta users can now use the chat app on multiple phones at once

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. WhatsApp is one of the best messaging apps out there, and although it has historically not played too well with multi-device lifestyles, that has been slowly changing. WhatsApp Web and other desktop versions have been available for years, allowing you to chat on your computer, independently from your phone. The app wants to take it a step further with companion mode, a new option that lets you use a secondary Android device for your WhatsApp instance. After weeks of beta testing this with Android tablets only, the latest WhatsApp beta now allows some to pair secondary phones, too.
Android Police

WhatsApp is testing a proper video mode for its camera

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. WhatsApp is among the best messaging apps for Android. It has come a long way since being acquired by Facebook Meta, with plenty of useful new features and additions. In recent months, the messaging service has gained some minor but important usability improvements, including call links, the ability to message yourself, and the option to send files up to 2GB in size. Most of these features were spotted in the app's beta channel before they were released to the public. WhatsApp is now working on another usability improvement that will make recording and sharing videos with your friends easier.
Android Authority

Hacker discovers lock screen bypass bug that affects all Google Pixels

A hacker found a bug that reportedly affects all Google Pixel phones. The bug allows anyone who knows the exploit to sidestep the lock screen. The problem was fixed in November’s security update. The last thing anyone wants is for a stranger to gain access to your phone. It’s...
The Windows Club

How to set up Security Group Filters to the GPO in Windows 11/10

Group Policy is an essential tool that allows network administrators in charge of Microsoft’s Active Directory to implement specific configurations for users and computers. It is a tool that can apply security settings to users and computers. This comes in pretty handy when you want to manage user permissions. This post will share how you can set up Security Group Filters in Windows.
The Windows Club

How to always open PowerPoint presentations in Outline, Notes, or Slide Sorter mode

If you want to always open PowerPoint presentations in Outlook, Notes, or Slide Sorter mode, here is how you can do that. As PowerPoint includes an in-built option, you do not need to use third-party add-ins to enable these modes. This article explains the exact steps you need to follow to set the default mode in PowerPoint.
PC Magazine

Google Pays $70,000 Reward for Simple Android Lock Screen Bypass Bug

Security researcher David Schutz discovered an easy Android lock screen bypass by accident after he managed to lock himself out of a Pixel 6 smartphone. The vulnerability was found after Schutz had spent an entire day traveling and his phone battery died. On plugging the charger in, the phone asked for his SIM's PIN code, which he didn't know and was therefore locked out. Three failed PIN code attempts later and the phone then asked for the SIM's PUK code, which is found on the packaging the SIM arrives in.
ZDNet

How to configure apps to start upon login with MacOS

MacOS is one of the more efficient and effective operating systems on the market. But even with all that simplicity, it still gives users some extra power to make the experience specific to their needs. One feature that does a great job with that very thing is called Login Items....
The Windows Club

How to blur the Background in Zoom meeting on laptop

Using Zoom’s blur background function might be in your best interest if you wish to retain your privacy by concealing the area behind you when on Zoom calls. By blurring the background of your video, you can avoid seeing precisely who or what is behind you. This post will show how you can blur the background in Zoom on Windows PC. The steps are the same for macOS and Linux.

