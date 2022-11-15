Read full article on original website
Related
itechpost.com
How to Check Deleted WhatsApp Messages
As the most popular chatting app, WhatsApp stores most precious messages from our family, friends. However, since WhatsApp allows users to delete messages, many cases of accidental deletion have occurred. So, is it possible to check deleted WhatsApp messages?. We will discuss this problem in depth and give detailed solutions...
The Windows Club
CDpusersvc Failed to Read Description, Error Code 15100
If CDpusersvc process displays Failed to Read Description, Error Code 15100 in its Properties box and causes high CPU & memory usage on your Windows 11/10 computer, then this post may be able to help you. What is CDPUserSvc?. The CDPUserSvc Service is a Windows OS associated with the Connected...
Android Authority
WhatsApp's companion mode beta lets you link your account to multiple phones
Companion mode is only available for some beta testers right now. WhatsApp users on Android can try out a beta version of companion mode. The mode will enable users to link up to four Android phones to their primary account. The beta also allows users to link an Android tablet.
The Verge
How to record a phone call on an iPhone
Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
Millions of Android users should check phone and delete these apps – or it could cost you
HAVING too many apps could inadvertently cost you more. Think about it, loads of apps means more storage space needed and therefore buying a smartphone with a higher spec or even spending money on cloud storage. Thankfully, Android has some useful tools that allow you to go beyond simply sifting...
Facebook probably has your phone number, even if you never shared it. Now it has a secret tool to let you delete it.
Meta's apps have almost 3 billion daily users. It's scooped up unknown numbers of email addresses and phone numbers for people who never signed up.
Millions of Android owners warned over ‘most dangerous apps’ you might have on your phone
ANDROID users are being warned against dangerous apps that could be lingering on their phones. Cybersecurity experts have uncovered a number of problematic Android apps that can breach your data. Malware and data breaches are becoming a growing problem for Android users – and this issue is perpetuated by malicious...
Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud
There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
Business Insider
Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know
WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
The Windows Club
Best Chrome extensions to save images in different formats
By default, Google Chrome saves an image in the same format as the website published earlier. However, if you want to convert and save images in different formats in the Google Chrome browser, here is how you can do that. There are some of the best Chrome extensions to save images in different formats directly.
technewstoday.com
Fix: ms-windows-store:PurgeCaches The App Didn’t Start
Running the wsreset program to reset the Windows store is a usual fix many people try to troubleshoot any issues with a store or Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app. However, sometimes, you may get the error “ms-windows-store:PurgeCaches The app didn’t start” when doing so. It usually happens...
WhatsApp Beta users can now use the chat app on multiple phones at once
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. WhatsApp is one of the best messaging apps out there, and although it has historically not played too well with multi-device lifestyles, that has been slowly changing. WhatsApp Web and other desktop versions have been available for years, allowing you to chat on your computer, independently from your phone. The app wants to take it a step further with companion mode, a new option that lets you use a secondary Android device for your WhatsApp instance. After weeks of beta testing this with Android tablets only, the latest WhatsApp beta now allows some to pair secondary phones, too.
WhatsApp is testing a proper video mode for its camera
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. WhatsApp is among the best messaging apps for Android. It has come a long way since being acquired by Facebook Meta, with plenty of useful new features and additions. In recent months, the messaging service has gained some minor but important usability improvements, including call links, the ability to message yourself, and the option to send files up to 2GB in size. Most of these features were spotted in the app's beta channel before they were released to the public. WhatsApp is now working on another usability improvement that will make recording and sharing videos with your friends easier.
Android Authority
Hacker discovers lock screen bypass bug that affects all Google Pixels
A hacker found a bug that reportedly affects all Google Pixel phones. The bug allows anyone who knows the exploit to sidestep the lock screen. The problem was fixed in November’s security update. The last thing anyone wants is for a stranger to gain access to your phone. It’s...
The Windows Club
How to set up Security Group Filters to the GPO in Windows 11/10
Group Policy is an essential tool that allows network administrators in charge of Microsoft’s Active Directory to implement specific configurations for users and computers. It is a tool that can apply security settings to users and computers. This comes in pretty handy when you want to manage user permissions. This post will share how you can set up Security Group Filters in Windows.
The Windows Club
How to always open PowerPoint presentations in Outline, Notes, or Slide Sorter mode
If you want to always open PowerPoint presentations in Outlook, Notes, or Slide Sorter mode, here is how you can do that. As PowerPoint includes an in-built option, you do not need to use third-party add-ins to enable these modes. This article explains the exact steps you need to follow to set the default mode in PowerPoint.
PC Magazine
Google Pays $70,000 Reward for Simple Android Lock Screen Bypass Bug
Security researcher David Schutz discovered an easy Android lock screen bypass by accident after he managed to lock himself out of a Pixel 6 smartphone. The vulnerability was found after Schutz had spent an entire day traveling and his phone battery died. On plugging the charger in, the phone asked for his SIM's PIN code, which he didn't know and was therefore locked out. Three failed PIN code attempts later and the phone then asked for the SIM's PUK code, which is found on the packaging the SIM arrives in.
ZDNet
How to configure apps to start upon login with MacOS
MacOS is one of the more efficient and effective operating systems on the market. But even with all that simplicity, it still gives users some extra power to make the experience specific to their needs. One feature that does a great job with that very thing is called Login Items....
The Windows Club
How to blur the Background in Zoom meeting on laptop
Using Zoom’s blur background function might be in your best interest if you wish to retain your privacy by concealing the area behind you when on Zoom calls. By blurring the background of your video, you can avoid seeing precisely who or what is behind you. This post will show how you can blur the background in Zoom on Windows PC. The steps are the same for macOS and Linux.
Comments / 0