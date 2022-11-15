Read full article on original website
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Early Thanksgiving comes to Emporia-Greensville
On Saturday, Nov. 5, citizens of Emporia-Greensville filled the Greensville County High School cafeteria for a Thanksgiving celebration. Terrence Washington and the We Got Your Back team thanked the people who have supported their mission to empower the youth of Emporia-Greensville. “This event was sponsored by Greensville County and Emporia...
WNCT
Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community
The Sweet Potato Drop is an annual event where two 40,000-pound loads of sweet potatoes are dropped off in Bethel and Robersonville. The drop is a collaborative effort with farmers and the local food bank. Shannon Baker has more on this. Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community. The...
WAVY News 10
2,000 turkeys being distributed in Norfolk on Saturday at Turkey Trailer event
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Pamunkey Indian Tribe, the group behind the HeadWaters casino planned to go next to Harbor Park in Norfolk, is set to give away about 2,000 turkeys and other food for Thanksgiving this Saturday, Nov. 19. The tribe is the main sponsor for the third...
chowan.edu
Annual Christmas at Chowan Event Announced
The Chowan University Department of Music will present its annual Christmas at Chowan concert on Sunday, December 4 at 3:00 pm in Turner Auditorium of the historic McDowell Columns Hall. The seasonal event is a community favorite as it celebrates the birth of Christ and rings in the holidays with the Chowan Winds and the beautiful voices of the Chowan University Singers and the Community Chorus. The President Kirk Peterson and his wife Rachel, will provide the narration.
chowan.edu
Professor Jill Awuni Proclaims “God is the God of Second Chances” at Chowan Chapel Service
On Wednesday, November 9, Professor Jill Awuni was the guest proclaimer at the Chowan University Chapel service. Awuni serves as an Assistant Professor of Religion and Business Administration and Director of International Students. Many of her students affectionately call her “Mama Jill” because of her compassionate care for them. Professor Awuni a native of Bolgatanga, Ghana is now a naturalized US citizen.
Mayflower Marathon Food Drive kicks off Friday, turkeys and nonperishable food items needed
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Every year right before Thanksgiving, food banks across Hampton Roads work to take hunger out of the holidays. The Mayflower Marathon Food Drive kicks off Friday morning and volunteers with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, and Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, will collect food and money for more than 50 hours straight.
WAVY News 10
Fresh food distribution event being held in Newport News on Black Friday
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Five Loaves Food Pantry on the Peninsula is hosting a food distribution this Black Friday in Newport News. The Friday, November 25 event will start at 11 a.m. and they advise everyone to arrive at that time to be assured food. Five Loaves,...
Hampton University gives students $25 gas cards for Thanksgiving travel
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University students are getting a little help with gas money this Thanksgiving. According to a release from the university, 400 students received $25 gas cards to help with their holiday travel. University leaders, along with President Darrell K. Williams, handed out the gift cards Friday...
30th annual Turkey Basket Brigade to feed 3,500 families
On Thursday morning, the Suffolk office of Rose & Womble Realty was filled with thousands of pounds of turkeys, potatoes, canned vegetables and dinner rolls.
WAVY News 10
Thanksgiving holiday closings in Hampton Roads | 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season upon, 10 On Your Side wants to help you plan accordingly. Most city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving. In many cases, trash pickup and other services will also be impacted. The local cities below have released their holiday closures.
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute
The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
WITN
WITN says goodbye to Meteorologist Phillip Williams
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mainstay of weather forecasting in Eastern Carolina is wrapping up an over three-decade career in meteorology. WITN Meteorologist Phillip Williams is stepping down from the First Alert weather team after the 11 p.m. newscast Friday. With 35 years of experience, Phillip has been a comforting...
WAVY News 10
Rivers Casino Portsmouth launches community engagement program with $20K Foodbank donation
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino Portsmouth has announced plans to launch its longstanding community engagement program, “Rivers Gives” in Hampton Roads. The program, according to a news release, “aims to support and enhance the quality of life for all residents in the local community.”. It...
Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State
Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
Thanksgiving food donations and events
10 On Your Side compiled a list of places you can donate food or receive this holiday season.
WAVY News 10
Several local EMS professionals, providers win at Governor’s EMS Awards
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Several local individuals and providers in the EMS field won awards this past Saturday at the Governor’s EMS Awards in Norfolk. The winners include Sentara’s Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance, which won the Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding EMS Agency. The awards are...
Smithfield favorite Farmer’s Table opening in Newport News
The Farmer's Table, established just months before the start of the pandemic in the middle of a Smithfield strip mall, is opening a second location at 11135 Warwick Blvd.
WITN
J.H. Rose High School to put on comedic murder mystery play
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose High School will put on the “The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens” by Billy St. John this week. Showtimes include Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at the J.H. Rose Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5...
Norfolk is opening its first casino, who is the Native American tribe behind it?
The new entertainment facility is being built by one of Virginia's oldest native groups, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe
windsorweekly.com
IP stocks Foodbank’s Western Tidewater shelves
The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore opened its Western Tidewater Branch in Franklin this September to eliminate food insecurity and its root causes in the community, and an International Paper news release noted that the Franklin mill team had the honor of stocking the shelves at the brand new facility for the first time Monday, Nov. 7.
