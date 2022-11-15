ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, NC

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Early Thanksgiving comes to Emporia-Greensville

On Saturday, Nov. 5, citizens of Emporia-Greensville filled the Greensville County High School cafeteria for a Thanksgiving celebration. Terrence Washington and the We Got Your Back team thanked the people who have supported their mission to empower the youth of Emporia-Greensville. “This event was sponsored by Greensville County and Emporia...
EMPORIA, VA
WNCT

Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community

The Sweet Potato Drop is an annual event where two 40,000-pound loads of sweet potatoes are dropped off in Bethel and Robersonville. The drop is a collaborative effort with farmers and the local food bank. Shannon Baker has more on this. Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
chowan.edu

Annual Christmas at Chowan Event Announced

The Chowan University Department of Music will present its annual Christmas at Chowan concert on Sunday, December 4 at 3:00 pm in Turner Auditorium of the historic McDowell Columns Hall. The seasonal event is a community favorite as it celebrates the birth of Christ and rings in the holidays with the Chowan Winds and the beautiful voices of the Chowan University Singers and the Community Chorus. The President Kirk Peterson and his wife Rachel, will provide the narration.
MURFREESBORO, NC
chowan.edu

Professor Jill Awuni Proclaims “God is the God of Second Chances” at Chowan Chapel Service

On Wednesday, November 9, Professor Jill Awuni was the guest proclaimer at the Chowan University Chapel service. Awuni serves as an Assistant Professor of Religion and Business Administration and Director of International Students. Many of her students affectionately call her “Mama Jill” because of her compassionate care for them. Professor Awuni a native of Bolgatanga, Ghana is now a naturalized US citizen.
MURFREESBORO, NC
13News Now

Mayflower Marathon Food Drive kicks off Friday, turkeys and nonperishable food items needed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Every year right before Thanksgiving, food banks across Hampton Roads work to take hunger out of the holidays. The Mayflower Marathon Food Drive kicks off Friday morning and volunteers with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, and Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, will collect food and money for more than 50 hours straight.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Thanksgiving holiday closings in Hampton Roads | 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season upon, 10 On Your Side wants to help you plan accordingly. Most city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving. In many cases, trash pickup and other services will also be impacted. The local cities below have released their holiday closures.
NORFOLK, VA
Stephy Says

Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute

The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
NORFOLK, VA
WITN

WITN says goodbye to Meteorologist Phillip Williams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mainstay of weather forecasting in Eastern Carolina is wrapping up an over three-decade career in meteorology. WITN Meteorologist Phillip Williams is stepping down from the First Alert weather team after the 11 p.m. newscast Friday. With 35 years of experience, Phillip has been a comforting...
GREENVILLE, NC
Black Enterprise

Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State

Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Several local EMS professionals, providers win at Governor’s EMS Awards

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Several local individuals and providers in the EMS field won awards this past Saturday at the Governor’s EMS Awards in Norfolk. The winners include Sentara’s Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance, which won the Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding EMS Agency. The awards are...
NORFOLK, VA
WITN

J.H. Rose High School to put on comedic murder mystery play

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose High School will put on the “The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens” by Billy St. John this week. Showtimes include Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at the J.H. Rose Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5...
GREENVILLE, NC
windsorweekly.com

IP stocks Foodbank’s Western Tidewater shelves

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore opened its Western Tidewater Branch in Franklin this September to eliminate food insecurity and its root causes in the community, and an International Paper news release noted that the Franklin mill team had the honor of stocking the shelves at the brand new facility for the first time Monday, Nov. 7.
FRANKLIN, VA

