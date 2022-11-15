ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Franklin Preservation group purchases historic Creekside property, city discusses potential involvement

By Matt Masters
williamsonhomepage.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
williamsonhomepage.com

Spring Hill Police seeking public's help in Nov. 6 hit and run

The Spring Hill Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that damaged a fence on Nov. 6. According to an SHPD news release, at approximately 2:22 p.m., a silver BMW drove through a wooden fence in the area of Candlelite Drive and Port Royal Road before fleeing the scene.
SPRING HILL, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood rolling out LED upgrades to streetlamps

Brentwood will soon see an upgrade to nearly 4,000 streetlights to LED bulbs. The upgrade was first discussed by the city in 2021 with the goal to reduce electric and infrastructure costs as well as a reduction in light pollution and improvements to roadway safety. The Brentwood City Commission approved...
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Nolensville, Franklin, Spring Hill land Chicago restaurant chains

Officials with Chicago fast casual restaurant brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone have announced Nolensville, Franklin, Spring Hill and Smyrna will be the first markets for the Buona/The Original Rainbow Cone dual-concept located outside the Windy City. According to a release, the locations are slated to open in 2023...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

FPD remembers retired Lt. Ronnie Giles

The Franklin Police Department announced the death of retired FPD Lt. Ronald Edwin Giles at the age of 76. According to an FPD news release, Giles retired from the department after more than 20 years of service to the Franklin community. Giles was one of the first D.A.R.E. officers in...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

FPD seeking public's help finding missing man

The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 41-year-old Marco Atilano who they said is missing. According to an FPD news release, Atilano was last seen in Franklin in March and his family is concerned about his safety. Police didn't release any further information, but they are...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Vivian Estelle King Denton

Vivian Estelle King Denton, age 75 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away November 17, 2022. Native of Williamson County in the Boston Community. Longtime banker since 1965 where she began her career at Harpeth National Bank. She retired from Bank of America and Landmark Bank. Preceded in death by husband, Gary Denton.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Ravenwood High Principal named NASSP 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year

Ravenwood High Principal Dr. Pam Vaden has been named by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) as the 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year. According to Williamson County Schools' InFocus newsletter, Vaden was selected by the NASSP's Tennessee chapter for "providing students with high-quality learning opportunities and demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession."
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Ukrainian leaders gather in Franklin to garner support from American Christian communities

Dozens of Ukrainian nationals gathered in Franklin on Nov. 10 and 11 for the Nashville Consultation on Ukraine, a conference featuring Ukrainian faith leaders and politicians. About 15 of the leaders flew to the U.S. from the war-torn country to discuss the role they hope American Christians can continue to play in the ongoing humanitarian efforts and future rebuilding of Ukraine. The conference was hosted by Mission Eurasia, a formerly Illinois-based organization that has relocated to Franklin.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood Academy falls one yard short on final play of state semifinals

On a chilly 30° night, the Brentwood Academy Eagles played host to the Baylor Red Raiders out of Chattanooga in a thrilling TSSAA state semifinal matchup. In a contest that started with these two teams going punch for punch, you could tell early this would be a game for the history books.
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

MBA advances to DII-AAA title game with one-point win over McCallie

A big defensive play late helped Montgomery Bell Academy secure a spot in the TSSAA DII-AAA championship game following a thrilling 28-27 win at home Friday over McCallie Academy of Chattanooga. After McCallie (10-3) pulled within one point with 45 seconds remaining on a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jay...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy