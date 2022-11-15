Read full article on original website
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Market Days returns this weekend
The Branson Convention Center is about to become the center of Southwest Missouri’s crafting world as Branson Market Days returns Nov. 18 to 20. The self-described “trendy craft show” will feature a wide variety of items from boutique goods, handmade items, and vintage treats, with a special focus on the holidays.
Ozark Empire Fairgrounds hosts groundbreaking for new arena
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds and Event Center (OEFEC) will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center. The ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the fairgrounds on Thursday, November 17. According to OEFEC’s press release, the new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center will serve […]
Local Springfield family donates Christmas tree for the Park Central Square
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 30-foot-tall spruce tree was put up at the Park Central Square in Springfield in time for the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Holiday Show, which is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 19. According to the communication coordinator for the City of Springfield, Kristen Milam, the reason they chose a spruce tree […]
St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business
ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
tripsavvy.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Branson, Missouri
Branson’s natural beauty and effortless Ozark hospitality have welcomed travelers for more than a century, when visitors first arrived seeking to experience the peaceful scene described in Harold Bell Wright’s 1907 novel, "The Shepherd of the Hills." Much has changed since those early frontier days, as the city has grown into an entertainment destination that lays claim to famed amusement parks, more than 100 live shows daily, and interactive museums around every corner.
KYTV
Crews begin work on median at busy Grand and Campbell intersection
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After years of monitoring crash rates and safety concerns at the Grand Street and Campbell Avenue intersection in Springfield, public works crews have begun construction on a median to restrict left turns on and off of Grand to improve safety. Springfield Public Works officials say recent...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Springfield, MO
Nestled on the Springfield Plateau of the Ozark Mountains and located in Greene County, Missouri, Springfield shows you the beauty of the mountains while giving you the comforts you need for a pleasant stay. It’s the third-largest city in Missouri, so you’ll undoubtedly find many things to do.
Fire causes $50,000 worth of damage to home in Aurora
AURORA, Mo. – A fire broke out at a home on the corner of Plumb Street and Madison Street in Aurora on Wednesday, November 16, according to the Aurora Fire Department. Five local fire agencies were called to assist the Aurora Fire Department in putting out the flames, including the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, […]
KTTS
Road Work Near Walmart On West Grand
(KTTS News) — Expect traffic delays this week west of Grand and Campbell in Springfield. Construction crews are adding a long median so drivers can no longer turn left onto Grand from Walmart. The city says there were just too many crashes there, so they had to make a...
KTTS
Record Snow In Springfield Monday
(KTTS News) — We didn’t get a lot of snow, but Springfield did break a record for snowfall on Monday. The National Weather Service says 0.9 inch of snow fell in Springfield, breaking the old mark of 0.3 inch that fell in 1916.
KYTV
Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
933kwto.com
Snow Reports
The snow that fell in the Ozarks late Monday night stuck to the ground, but not the roads. The National Weather Service measured nine tenths of an inch in Springfield. We had reports of one and a half inches on the ground in Strafford, with one inch South of Nixa.
kcur.org
Drought impacting southwest Missouri reveals section of rimstone cave
Fluctuating water levels are normal for Smallin Civil War Cave in Ozark, Missouri. But the prolonged drought affecting the Midwest has revealed a section of the cave that has been underwater for decades. The southwest region of the state is under an extreme drought, according to a national monitor of...
KYTV
License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More cameras that track your license plate could be coming to the Ozarks. Springfield police say it’s the newest technology to help keep you safe. We first told you about the Flock Safety camera system in January. Now, the police have finished their testing of the program.
LIST: Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day in Springfield
Several retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.
933kwto.com
Nixa Sales Tax Fails Igniting Police Department Budget Cut Discussions
Nixa City Officials are studying ways to cut budgets after a sales tax increase failed to pass in the last election. City officials had planned to use the money from the tax increase to build a new police station and sports complex. Now they are looking at ways to cut the budgets in several departments, including the police department.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Erin Hawley chosen as Miss Hard Work U.
Senior Agricultural Development Major Erin (Ren) Hawley of Hollister, was named “Miss Hard Work U” in the College of the Ozarks 2022 Homecoming Coronation Ceremony which took place on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Hawley’s court included first runner-up, Ncuti Ishimwe, senior biblical and theological studies major, of Columbia,...
What to know when driving in Missouri during deer season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Do you know what to do if you see a deer in the middle of the road? Experts say the safest thing to do is to hit the deer if it means you can avoid swerving. Deer hunting season is in full swing and hunters in Greene County have harvested around 900 deer […]
KYTV
Stone County, Mo. residents concerned about increase in stray and abandoned dogs, pushing for animal control
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Residents in Stone County are pushing for a solution to a growing stray dog population. This summer, Vanessa Oller moved to Stone County to build her lake home. That’s when she saw the stray dog issue firsthand and is now calling on county leaders to address it.
