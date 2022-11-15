ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Newsweek

Stimulus Check November Update: When To Expect Payments

The latest round of stimulus checks and payments is due to be delivered to households from this week, with millions of Americans eligible for the support. California has started issuing its Middle Class Tax Refund, with payments of up to $1,050 due to land in bank accounts this week. Thousands more recipients are expected to receive checks in the mail over the next few weeks.
COLORADO STATE
Fox40

Check your bank account: Millions more inflation relief payments being sent by direct deposit

(NEXSTAR) – A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just six days

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are slated to receive their monthly $841 payment for November in just six days. Recipients did not receive a check this month due to a scheduling quirk — Oct. 1 falling on a weekend — that gave them two paychecks in September. SSI payments are issued by the Social Security Administration on the first of each month, but when that day falls on a holiday or weekend, payments are issued on the last weekday before the first of the next month, according to the SSA.
WPTV

20 States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks To Eligible Residents

Although the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in September, inflation also remained near a 40-year high. As a result, many families are living paycheck to paycheck. While the IRS has made adjustments that could mean lower tax rates for many next year, the federal government has no plans to send out more stimulus checks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ValueWalk

These Are The States Sending Relief Payments In November

Despite the drop in the unemployment rate, inflation has remained close to a 40-year high. However, with no immediate inflation relief from the federal government, many states are sending or will send inflation relief payments to residents this month. Detailed below are the states sending relief payments in November. Invest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BoardingArea

More Stimulus Money! Here is Your Last Chance to Claim Stimulus and Federal Credits – If You Are One of These Millions of People

This is the last chance for millions of people to claim stimulus money and federal credits that they are eligible for! Here is all the information you need to claim it. Over the last couple of years during the time of the Covid response actions in the US, the US government was giving out money – a lot of money – to many people who had been impacted with job closings and more. Now, this is the last chance for over 9 million people and families to claim the stimulus money, extra Child Tax Credit money, Earned Income Tax Credit, and more.
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security increase: Direct monthly payments to go up by $140 — see how much you'll get

Retirees enrolled on Social Security are poised to get a record pay bump of over $140 a month on average due to a recent 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment. The bolstered cost-of-living adjustment comes in response to red-hot inflation gripping the country and will kick in next January. The average Social Security check of $1,681 in 2022 will jump up to $1,827 in 2023 as a result of the adjustment.
Business Times

Is Your Next Stimulus Check an Inflation-Relief Payment?

Americans got three stimulus payments that were either placed into their bank accounts or delivered by mail during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak. These checks served as stimulus measures intended to keep the economy afloat and protect people from financial ruin as a result of businesses being forced to close in order to contain the new coronavirus.
WASHINGTON STATE
