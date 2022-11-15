This is the last chance for millions of people to claim stimulus money and federal credits that they are eligible for! Here is all the information you need to claim it. Over the last couple of years during the time of the Covid response actions in the US, the US government was giving out money – a lot of money – to many people who had been impacted with job closings and more. Now, this is the last chance for over 9 million people and families to claim the stimulus money, extra Child Tax Credit money, Earned Income Tax Credit, and more.

