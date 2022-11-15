Read full article on original website
Beaver Creek dedicates run to beloved leader Gary Shimanowitz, who played a vital role in Breck’s Peak 6 expansion
For the 2022-23 season, the run formerly known as “Double Diamond” has a much more appropriate namesake. The run will be called “Gary’s,” Beaver Creek announced Wednesday, in honor of Gary Shimanowitz, a 32-year veteran of Beaver Creek and Breckenridge ski areas who died in February.
This week in history Nov. 18, 1922: Basketball, winter weather and milestones come to Summit County
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Nov. 18, 1922. The Kremmling boys’ basketball team were able to reach Breckenridge last evening and met with the Breckenridge High School team. The first half of the game was all in favor of Breckenridge,...
Letter to the Editor: The elderly can, and should be able to, live at elevation
I would take issue with some of Mr. Glenn Mueller’s remarks written in a letter on Nov. 10 implying that older patients cannot (should not?) continue to live here because of the elevation. In my 45 years of medical practice here, I have seen many people live into their...
‘Elevated everyday dining’: Summit County picks local Matt Vawter of Rootstalk as best chef
As the weather changes, Rootstalk’s menu morphs, too. Dishes overflowing with the bright colors of summer harvests give way to plates decorated with orange, yellow and red produce. As winter sets in, the colors fade when braised meats and root vegetables take over. You know it’s spring at Rootstalk when the plates come alive again as fresh greens, morel mushrooms and rainbow chard get their time to shine.
‘She has it all’: Summit High senior wins Outstanding Youth award for ‘astounding’ community service
Nataly Alderete remembers traveling with her father to Mexico to visit her grandfather when she was 10 years old. While there, she met a young girl’s family who was staying with Nataly’s grandfather out of a need for housing. Though the family had shelter, Nataly’s grandfather said they...
Race of the Santas and Moose March now open for registration
The town of Breckenridge is hosting Race of the Santas on Saturday, Dec. 3. Registration is now open and will close on race day at 8 a.m. The race starts in front of the Canteen Tap House and then finishes in Blue River Plaza. The race spans 3,780 feet, which is just over two-thirds of a mile. In order to kickstart the holiday season, participants are encouraged to dress up as Santa or in other festive wear. Custom Ullr helmets will be given to top three male and female racers.
Eagle County remembers Rodney Davis, the man who went missing in Mexico late October
EAGLE COUNTY — The body of Rodney Davis, an Eagle County local who went missing in Mexico on Oct. 25, was found outside of Loreto, Mexico, last week and was positively identified Friday, Nov. 11, based on medical records. A confirmed DNA match is pending. Local police in the area have arrested multiple suspects believed to be involved in Davis’ death on charges of aggravated kidnapping and homicide.
Mountain Comfort Furnishings & Design hosting Free Furniture Friday in Frisco this week
Mountain Comfort Furnishings & Design is hosting its Free Furniture Friday this coming Friday, Nov. 18, at its store in Frisco. According to a news release from the company, it “will be giving away a huge selection of new and gently used furniture completely free to local residents.” Items include sofas, sleepers, tables, rugs and more.
From ultra late to ultra great: Genevieve Harrison needed to leave the organized endurance sports world before she could find her place in it
EAGLE — Eagle trail-runner Genevieve Harrison’s life has kind of been one big ultra. Fully immersed in the USA Triathlon world at 17, she dropped competitive sports altogether by 19. Harrison transferred schools, studied art history, got into sustainable farming, became a teacher, got married, and then, having doubled her time on the world – and brought two lives into it — became a professional athlete.
Artists-in-residence explore power of communication with their fabrics, images in Breckenridge
Two artists have begun their residency with Breckenridge Creative Arts this month, and both are excited to connect with the community and draw on it for inspiration. Emma Oliver is a sculptor and textile artist from Marblehead, Massachusetts, while Tara Homasi is an Iranian interdisciplinary artist based in New York. Regardless of medium, each center on communication as a theme, and they’ll be featured at the at BreckCreate’s annual instructor exhibit in December to show off their work.
Snowstorm ends up going north, missing Summit County, but Winter Park, Front Range ski areas see significant powder
Local ski areas only recorded a couple inches of new snow, but areas north and west of Summit County saw the highest totals after a winter storm moved through Colorado Thursday night and into Friday morning. Golden and Boulder each saw nearly a foot of fresh powder, but no ski...
Spending Thanksgiving in Summit County? Order a holiday meal to-go at one of these local businesses.
Editor’s note: If your business is offering a to-go Thanksgiving meal but is not included on this list, email Summit Daily’s digital engagement editor, Jenna deJong, at jdejong@summitdaily.com or take this survey. Last updated at 4:12 p.m. on Nov. 17. There’s something cozy and extra special about sitting...
Grand County officials OK plans for boarding home for Winter Park employees in neighborhood outside of Fraser
FRASER — The battle to secure housing for seasonal employees of Winter Park Resort came to a head at the Grand County Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with county officials ultimately approving a modified version of a special use permit request from Winter Park Resort. Winter...
Registration now open for 9th annual Frisco Turkey Day 5K
Registration is now open for the ninth annual Frisco Turkey Day 5K on Thursday, Nov. 24. Presented by The Steadman Clinic and Philippon Research Institute, the Frisco Turkey Day 5K is open to all ages and usually draws over 1,000 participants clad in Thanksgiving themed costumes. The race begins and...
As snow piles up at Vail, more ropes drop and new terrain opens
The early birds get the powder turns — always. That was the case Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, at Vail as skiers and snowboarders who arrived first got dibs on 9 inches of fresh snow that fell overnight. There was also virgin terrain to be had as ropes dropped for...
VSON can help patients take a proactive approach to finding insurance options for treatment
The recent departure of Bright Health from the Summit County health insurance market has created yet another gap in services for both patients and insurance groups. But with some of the best orthopaedic surgeons in the world located at Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery’s facilities in Frisco, Colorado and operating out of the Dillion Surgery Center, it certainly makes sense for local patients to be able to access those services and not have to travel to Metro Denver or beyond for other alternatives. And with open enrollment now on in the state, patients looking to keep or ensure access in the year ahead are encouraged to do plenty of research to find a plan that will keep them in VSON’s community of care.
Summit Historical Society is hosting its annual Christmas bazaar Saturday
Summit Historical Society will host its ninth annual Christmas bazaar Saturday, Nov. 19. The event will support over 30 crafters, four local nonprofits and Summit High School girls basketball. The bazaar will be held at Summit High School, 16201 Colorado Highway 9, Breckenridge, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. In...
Winter weather advisory hits Summit County as snowstorm rolls in from the West
Up to 8 inches of snow could fall in the mountains between noon Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday, according to a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service. Most of the snow will fall on mountain tops in the Mosquito, Tenmile and Gore ranges, with lower snow totals expected for towns in Summit County’s valleys. Meteorologists say Frisco could see up to 1 inch of snow accumulation Thursday and another 1-2 inches by Friday morning.
Here’s why tracking snowpack in Summit County and other High Country areas is important
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct how balloons are used to forecast the weather. Summit County’s rainy summer may have some folks excited about a snowy winter. However, according to Water Commissioner Troy Wineland, larger climate factors that come into play often debunk that correlation.
Summit County begins accepting applications for next clerk and recorder
Summit Board of County Commissioners is officially looking for applicants to replace Stacey Nell as the Summit County Clerk and Recorder. Stacey Nell accepted a job with the town of Frisco after she was elected clerk and recorder, so the county is accepting applications from qualified candidates through Nov. 30. Requirement for the job mandate that the candidate has lived in Summit County for at least one year. In November 2024, the position will open again for the general election.
