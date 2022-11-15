Read full article on original website
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Swing Like Tiger Woods At His Putting Complex's First-Ever Texas Location
Tiger Woods is bringing PopStroke to Texas!
Houston commit Cedric Lath breaks down commitment
At the end of the early signing period Houston landed a commitment from 6-foot-10, 235 pound big man Cedric Lath. Lath will join the Cougars in January and will redshirt this season. “I chose Houston because I feel like I fit the team and the way they play,” he said....
papercitymag.com
Heart-Stopping Video, an Impassioned Mattress Mack and an Astros Hall of Famer Bring Houston’s Crime Issues Into Focus On a Record $1.35 Million Night
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, MLB Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell, Sheridan Williams, Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale, Rania Mankarious at the Crime Stoppers' Leading the Way to a Safer Future dinner. (Photo by CatchlightGroup.com) With a heart-stopping video of an actual police shoot-out with criminals, poignant testimonials from family members of...
247Sports
Three-star big man Cedric Lath commits to Houston
Kelvin Sampson has added his third commitment in the 2023 class. This afternoon, three-star center Cedric Lath announced his commitment to Houston. A 6-foot-9 five-man out of San Diego (Calif.) Balboa City School, Lath chose the Cougars over his two other finalists of BYU and Texas. Lath emerged as a...
Fort Bend Star
Missouri City's Michah Flowers named to 2022 All-Lone Star Conference Team
Micah Flowers of Missouri City, is one of 21 players from the Angelo State University Rams football team who have been named to the 2022 All-Lone Star Conference Teams following the Rams' undefeated regular season. Flowers, a inebacker who attended Westbury Christian, was named to the First Team. Find his...
No. 3 Houston rolls in second half, blows by Texas Southern
Marcus Sasser scored 20 points and Jarace Walker added 19 as the No. 3 Houston Cougars cruised to an 83-48
thekatynews.com
Katy, Cinco Ranch March Into Area Playoffs
Offensive powerhouse Cinco Ranch will play Friday night in the 6A Area football playoffs against a perennial playoff contender. Cinco Ranch (8-3) will face Cy-Fair (10-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Pridgeon Stadium. Both teams are capable of scoring 40+ points, so some would consider this postseason match to be a battle of the strongest.
XFL Draft 2022: Houston Roughnecks take UCF running back Adrian Killins in 1st round
The "Son of Bum" Wade Phillips' "air raid" offensive got a few good men off the board when the league's draft began Wednesday.
Click2Houston.com
Where to eat like the French without leaving Houston
HOUSTON – Houston is undoubtedly a food city -- and tomorrow night there is a special event where you can enjoy decadent dishes from some of Houston’s top French chefs. Jacques Fox, executive chef and owner of Artisans, and French wine expert Julien Nolan shared details on The French Food & Wine Festival happening in downtown Houston.
Resident outside of Houston won $1 million off of Powerball lottery ticket
There may not be much to cheer for as the Houston Texans aren't having the best football season in 2022 but there is some room for celebration just outside of Houston due to a massive lottery win.
designboom.com
houston is cloaking a six-lane highway in a 'land bridge' prairie for wildlife
Expanding the existing network of trails and creating a dynamic new community space, the Land Bridge and Prairie offers enhanced active and passive recreation opportunities for Park users alongside unmatched views of Houston’s urban skylines. The newly created Prairie that surrounds the Land Bridge re-establishes endangered native Gulf Coast prairie as well as savanna, wetlands and reforested areas to promote regional biodiversity and strengthen surrounding ecologies.
papercitymag.com
Country Music Star and His Adorable 5-Year-Old Daughter Steal the Show at TEACH’s Monumental $1.9 Million Houston Night
Mayor Sylvester Turner, Susan Sarofim, Cody Johnson at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Jacob Power) How we love it when the invitation calls for cocktail attire with a Western twist. How we love it even more when CMA awards winner and recent Grammy nominee Cody Johnson is on stage. And so it was on this night at the Post Oak Hotel, that TEACH entertained a record 700 guests in boots and bling while raising an astonishing $1.9 million.
cw39.com
Weather gets worse before it gets better | Why indoor plans are needed this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold stretch continues with rain joining the party on Saturday. This occurs ahead of an eventual warmup with temperatures in the 60s and 70s the week of Thanksgiving. Houston will be mostly cloudy the next few days with some isolated showers potentially popping up...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Houston for 2022
It’s the season of thankfulness, and we at Houston Food Finder are thankful for the opportunity to ditch dry homemade turkeys, deep fryer mishaps and Grandma’s tuna aspic. We give thanks for a city abounding with dine-in options, from the untraditional to the ultra-luxe. If you find yourself in Houston and in need of a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 24, look no further than any of the choices below for a meal worthy of praise and thanks.
realtynewsreport.com
Tilman Buys Luxe Hotel
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – (Realty News Report) – Houston restaurant and hotel magnate Tilman J. Fertitta has acquired the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel overlooking the Pacific Ocean along the California coastline. “The Montage is a stunning oceanfront property and one of the premier hotel brands in the...
Three of the Top 100 Cities in The World are Located in Texas
I'm just gonna say it, I find it hard to believe we didn't land between 78-82 cities on this list. Think you know which Lone Star Cities made the list? Our highest rated city is not our capital, nor is it Dallas, TX. Nope, the honor of the the No....
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Women of Substance Revealed in a $400,000-Plus Affair Packed With Emotional Moments
The 2022 Women of Substance honorees on stage at The Post Oak Hotel where more than $400,000 was raised for The Mission of Yahweh. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) What: The Women of Substance Luncheon benefiting The Mission of Yahweh. Where: The Post Oak Hotel. PC Moment: The packed program was...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Restaurant CEO Grants $1 Million to Upgrade Houston Manufacturing Lab
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. The chief executive of a restaurant group...
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.
(NEXSTAR) — One small Brazoria County city recently topped a national ranking of small cities with the most diverse populations. To calculate the rankings, Alabama-based home air quality retail company Filterbuy weighed several data factors — like ethnic/racial diversity, economic equality and more — to create a score out of 100.
KLTV
Firm with Houston office appears to help Venezuela avoid US sanctions
MIAMI (AP) - The Associated Press has learned that a company with an office in Houston and another owned by two American citizens appear to be helping Venezuela bypass U.S. sanctions. The sanctions evasion effort is centered around an idled oil terminal on the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao that...
