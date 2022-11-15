ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Houston commit Cedric Lath breaks down commitment

At the end of the early signing period Houston landed a commitment from 6-foot-10, 235 pound big man Cedric Lath. Lath will join the Cougars in January and will redshirt this season. “I chose Houston because I feel like I fit the team and the way they play,” he said....
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Heart-Stopping Video, an Impassioned Mattress Mack and an Astros Hall of Famer Bring Houston’s Crime Issues Into Focus On a Record $1.35 Million Night

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, MLB Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell, Sheridan Williams, Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale, Rania Mankarious at the Crime Stoppers' Leading the Way to a Safer Future dinner. (Photo by CatchlightGroup.com) With a heart-stopping video of an actual police shoot-out with criminals, poignant testimonials from family members of...
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Three-star big man Cedric Lath commits to Houston

Kelvin Sampson has added his third commitment in the 2023 class. This afternoon, three-star center Cedric Lath announced his commitment to Houston. A 6-foot-9 five-man out of San Diego (Calif.) Balboa City School, Lath chose the Cougars over his two other finalists of BYU and Texas. Lath emerged as a...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Katy, Cinco Ranch March Into Area Playoffs

Offensive powerhouse Cinco Ranch will play Friday night in the 6A Area football playoffs against a perennial playoff contender. Cinco Ranch (8-3) will face Cy-Fair (10-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Pridgeon Stadium. Both teams are capable of scoring 40+ points, so some would consider this postseason match to be a battle of the strongest.
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Where to eat like the French without leaving Houston

HOUSTON – Houston is undoubtedly a food city -- and tomorrow night there is a special event where you can enjoy decadent dishes from some of Houston’s top French chefs. Jacques Fox, executive chef and owner of Artisans, and French wine expert Julien Nolan shared details on The French Food & Wine Festival happening in downtown Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
designboom.com

houston is cloaking a six-lane highway in a 'land bridge' prairie for wildlife

Expanding the existing network of trails and creating a dynamic new community space, the Land Bridge and Prairie offers enhanced active and passive recreation opportunities for Park users alongside unmatched views of Houston’s urban skylines. The newly created Prairie that surrounds the Land Bridge re-establishes endangered native Gulf Coast prairie as well as savanna, wetlands and reforested areas to promote regional biodiversity and strengthen surrounding ecologies.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Country Music Star and His Adorable 5-Year-Old Daughter Steal the Show at TEACH’s Monumental $1.9 Million Houston Night

Mayor Sylvester Turner, Susan Sarofim, Cody Johnson at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Jacob Power) How we love it when the invitation calls for cocktail attire with a Western twist. How we love it even more when CMA awards winner and recent Grammy nominee Cody Johnson is on stage. And so it was on this night at the Post Oak Hotel, that TEACH entertained a record 700 guests in boots and bling while raising an astonishing $1.9 million.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Houston for 2022

It’s the season of thankfulness, and we at Houston Food Finder are thankful for the opportunity to ditch dry homemade turkeys, deep fryer mishaps and Grandma’s tuna aspic. We give thanks for a city abounding with dine-in options, from the untraditional to the ultra-luxe. If you find yourself in Houston and in need of a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 24, look no further than any of the choices below for a meal worthy of praise and thanks.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Tilman Buys Luxe Hotel

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – (Realty News Report) – Houston restaurant and hotel magnate Tilman J. Fertitta has acquired the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel overlooking the Pacific Ocean along the California coastline. “The Montage is a stunning oceanfront property and one of the premier hotel brands in the...
HOUSTON, TX
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Restaurant CEO Grants $1 Million to Upgrade Houston Manufacturing Lab

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. The chief executive of a restaurant group...
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.

(NEXSTAR) — One small Brazoria County city recently topped a national ranking of small cities with the most diverse populations. To calculate the rankings, Alabama-based home air quality retail company Filterbuy weighed several data factors — like ethnic/racial diversity, economic equality and more — to create a score out of 100.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Firm with Houston office appears to help Venezuela avoid US sanctions

MIAMI (AP) - The Associated Press has learned that a company with an office in Houston and another owned by two American citizens appear to be helping Venezuela bypass U.S. sanctions. The sanctions evasion effort is centered around an idled oil terminal on the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao that...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy