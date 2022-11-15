ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Middlesex Savings Charitable Foundation Distributes More Than $270,000 to 16 Local Nonprofits

NATICK – The Middlesex Savings Charitable Foundation, the nonprofit, private charitable foundation established by Middlesex Savings Bank, one of the largest mutual banks in Massachusetts, announced a donation of $272,461 to 16 local nonprofits. The donations are part of the Foundation’s annual grant making program, which formally awards grants...
NATICK, MA
MAPS Announces Pereira as New Chief Program Officer

FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) announced the promotion of Alirio Pereira, as its new Chief Program Officer (CPO), effective October 31, 2022. Pereira will oversee all MAPS programs and services and provide guidance, supervision, and professional development to MAPS program management staff. Born and raised...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Police To Conduct Alcohol Compliance Checks

The following is a press release from the Framingham Police department. The Framingham Police Department will be conducting alcohol compliance checks in the upcoming weeks. An underage person working with the police department will be sent into licensed businesses in an attempt to purchase alcohol. The purpose of these compliance checks is to ensure that businesses are not selling alcohol to minors.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Newton-Wellesley Hospital Awarded “A” Grade for Safety

NEWTON – Newton-Wellesley Hospital has been awarded an “A” grade for safety by the Leapfrog Group, an independent, national not-for-profit watchdog organization. The announcement was made on Wednesday, November 16. The Leapfrog Group has a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United...
MassBay Alumni Empowers Students in the Classroom & On the Field

HOPKINTON – MassBay alum Mike Webb began his higher education journey at Framingham State University (FSU), where he played football and studied to become a history teacher. “Playing football was the main reason I stayed in college. I saw my peers’ passion for history but didn’t have the same level of commitment to the subject, which caused me to doubt my career path,” said Mike. “When the football season ended in my senior year, I realized I didn’t have enough credits to graduate, tossing my future into flux. I decided to pivot and try something new.”
HOPKINTON, MA
Woman Stabbed in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – A woman was stabbed in Framingham this afternoon, November 16. The woman, in her 40s, was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with non-life threatening injuries. The stabbing happened on Phelps Road around 2;30 p.m. SOURCE will update when Framingham Police release more details.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Natick Firefighters Deliver Baby on Mass Pike

NATICK – On September 30, at around 12:40 a.m., the Natick Fire Department responded to the Mass Turnpike service plaza for a reported female in labor. On arrival the crews were able to help the Frost family welcome their newest member into the world!. Both mom and their new...
NATICK, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

