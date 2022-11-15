Read full article on original website
City of Framingham Searching For Citizen Participation Officer, Again
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky announced at the City Council meeting that the City of Framingham will be advertising for a Citizen Participation Officer, again, as the person approved by the City Council has declined the job. The Sisitsky administration selected Pamela Nichols to be the...
City of Framingham Hires Attorney Bradley To New Legal Department; Hires Shaw As Administrator
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham has hired a woman lawyer to its new legal department. In August, Mayor Charlie Sisitsky hired attorney Kathryn Fallon, who had been employed with the City of Malden, to be the new City Solicitor and to head up the new in-house legal team.
Middlesex Savings Charitable Foundation Distributes More Than $270,000 to 16 Local Nonprofits
NATICK – The Middlesex Savings Charitable Foundation, the nonprofit, private charitable foundation established by Middlesex Savings Bank, one of the largest mutual banks in Massachusetts, announced a donation of $272,461 to 16 local nonprofits. The donations are part of the Foundation’s annual grant making program, which formally awards grants...
Podell Receives Peter Barbieri Service Above Self Award
FRAMINGHAM – MassBay Community College President David Podell received the Peter Barbieri Service Above Self Award from the MetroWest Chamber of Commerce tonight. The award was one of a half dozen presented at the 127th Annual Annual Meeting at the Verve in Natick. Podell, who is leaving the Chamber...
MAPS Announces Pereira as New Chief Program Officer
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) announced the promotion of Alirio Pereira, as its new Chief Program Officer (CPO), effective October 31, 2022. Pereira will oversee all MAPS programs and services and provide guidance, supervision, and professional development to MAPS program management staff. Born and raised...
Connolly Auto Group Donates $1,000 to Brophy Elementary PTO
FRAMINGHAM – The Herb Connolly Auto Group donated $1,000 to Brophy Elementary School’s PTO. This is the second consecutive year, Connolly Chevrolet has donated to the Brophy PTO. Accepting the check on Monday night was Brophy PTO President Lori Moser and Brophy PTO Treasurer Beth Wynstra. “My three...
Mayor To Ask Framingham City Council To Purchase Office Building For Municipal Offices & Regional Public Safety Dispatch Center
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky will ask the City Council to purchase a building adjacent to the Memorial Building to be used for city offices and a regional public safety dispatch center. Mayor Sisitsky wants the legislative branch of the City to approve the purchase of...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
1 Framingham High will hold letter night for fall athletes tonight at the high school at 5. 2. The Framingham Business Association will hold its November meeting today at noon at La Cantina restaurant on Route 135. 3. Senate President Karen Spilka will be the guest speaker at the 127th...
Pre-Thanksgiving Ashland Farmers’ Market on Saturday
ASHLAND – Volunteers from the Ashland farmers’ Market will off a Pre-Thanksgiving Market on Saturday, November 19 at the Front Street location. The outdoor market will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Bundle up and visit with our amazing vendors and expanded list of artisans. Never too...
Framingham Police To Conduct Alcohol Compliance Checks
The following is a press release from the Framingham Police department. The Framingham Police Department will be conducting alcohol compliance checks in the upcoming weeks. An underage person working with the police department will be sent into licensed businesses in an attempt to purchase alcohol. The purpose of these compliance checks is to ensure that businesses are not selling alcohol to minors.
Ashland Public Library Closed Thursday Morning
ASHLAND – The Ashland Public Library will be closed on Thursday morning, November 17, due to the paving of Front Street. The Library will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Library is scheduled to re-open at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
15th Annual Framingham High School Holiday Market Place on December 3
FRAMINGHAM – The 15th Annual Framingham High School holiday market place will take place on Saturday, December 3 at Framingham High’s gym. The fundraiser is from 10 a.m. to 3p.m. Admission is $5 per person, $3 for seniors, and free for those under age 18. The market place...
Framingham Mayor Speaks at Temple Beth Am Brotherhood Breakfast
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky spoke at the Temple Beth Am brotherhood breakfast, this morning, November 13. This was just the third in-person breakfast since the pandemic. The first was in September, when Dr. Charles Steinberg, with the Worcester Red Sox spoke. Mayor Sisitsky discuss what...
Front & Main Streets To Be Paved Thursday in Ashland
ASHLAND – Due to this inclement weather, construction crews will be paving Front and Main Streets on Thursday, November 17 and not Wednesday, announced the Town of Ashland today, November 14. Here is what you can expect…. Front Street will be closed between the hours of 7 am-...
Newton-Wellesley Hospital Awarded “A” Grade for Safety
NEWTON – Newton-Wellesley Hospital has been awarded an “A” grade for safety by the Leapfrog Group, an independent, national not-for-profit watchdog organization. The announcement was made on Wednesday, November 16. The Leapfrog Group has a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United...
MassBay Alumni Empowers Students in the Classroom & On the Field
HOPKINTON – MassBay alum Mike Webb began his higher education journey at Framingham State University (FSU), where he played football and studied to become a history teacher. “Playing football was the main reason I stayed in college. I saw my peers’ passion for history but didn’t have the same level of commitment to the subject, which caused me to doubt my career path,” said Mike. “When the football season ended in my senior year, I realized I didn’t have enough credits to graduate, tossing my future into flux. I decided to pivot and try something new.”
Ameresco Appoints Patten as Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer
FRAMINGHAM – Ameresco, Inc., a cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today, November 14, announced that it has appointed Lenka Patten as its new Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. With 20 years of forward-thinking human capital experience, Patten comes to Ameresco with a...
Woman Stabbed in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – A woman was stabbed in Framingham this afternoon, November 16. The woman, in her 40s, was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with non-life threatening injuries. The stabbing happened on Phelps Road around 2;30 p.m. SOURCE will update when Framingham Police release more details.
City of Framingham Awards Medal of Liberty To Corporal Robert Walter Tompkins
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Corporal Robert Walter Tompkins on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in the...
Natick Firefighters Deliver Baby on Mass Pike
NATICK – On September 30, at around 12:40 a.m., the Natick Fire Department responded to the Mass Turnpike service plaza for a reported female in labor. On arrival the crews were able to help the Frost family welcome their newest member into the world!. Both mom and their new...
