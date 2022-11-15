Read full article on original website
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
UNCG Up Next for Buckeyes In NCAA 2nd Rnd. Sunday
Ohio State at No. 12 UNCG — 2022 NCAA Tournament Second Round. Greensboro, North Carolina — UNCG Soccer Stadium (3,540) COLUMBUS, Ohio – After its opening round win in Winston-Salem Thursday, Ohio State remains in North Carolina to face No. 12-seed UNC Greensboro in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament Sunday in Greensboro.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 1/2 Buckeyes Earn 5-0 Win Over Bemidji State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1/2 Ohio State women’s hockey team earned a shutout in game one of this weekend’s series against Bemidji State, defeating the Beavers, 5-0, Friday night at the OSU Ice Rink. The Buckeyes (11-1-1, 11-1-1 WCHA) had eight different players tally a point in the game, led by graduate Paetyn Levis and junior Jenna Buglioni with three points apiece.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Kylie Murr Breaks Program Career Digs Record in Buckeyes’ Loss
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (19-6, 15-2 B1G) fell to Maryland (15-14, 6-11 B1G) in four sets (25-16, 15-25, 18-25, 18-25) on Friday evening in College Park in the teams’ lone meeting of the season. Ohio State took control of the first set early...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes in Philadelphia for Elite Invite
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State fencing program will be in action Saturday at the Elite Invitational, hosted by UPenn at the Tse Center in Philadelphia. 8:30 a.m. – Ohio State vs. North Carolina (scrimmage) 9:45 a.m. – Ohio State vs. Princeton. 11 a.m. – Ohio State...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Women’s Soccer Bows Out of NCAA Tournament
Fayetteville, Ark. – The Ohio State women’s soccer team’s run at the NCAA championships came to an end on Friday evening as the team dropped a 5-2 decision to host Arkansas in the Tournament’s second-round. How it Happened. The Buckeyes gained the early advantage in the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Moves On with 3-0 Win at Wake Forest in NCAA Opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State (11-3-5) scored just over a minute into the game and added another 15 minutes later to take a 2-0 lead and then finished off Wake Forest (14-6) with another score in the second half to win 3-0 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Claims Battle of Ohio, 86-56
ATHENS, Ohio – The No. 8/10 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) beat Ohio (0-3) by an 86-56 margin on Thursday night at the Convocation Center. Ohio State used its defensive game to frustrate Ohio early, forcing 11 Bobcat turnovers in the first quarter alone to build an 18-8 lead after 10 minutes. The Buckeyes continued to build on their lead with 25 points in each of the second and third quarters to cruise to the 30-point win.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 17 Buckeyes Set for NCAA Championships
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 17-ranked Ohio State women’s cross country team is heading to Stillwater, Okla., for the 2022 NCAA Championships. The Buckeyes earned an automatic spot after finishing second in the Great Lakes Regional. The women’s championship, a 6K, will be run at 10:20 a.m. ET...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Three-Goal Third Lifts No. 12/13 Buckeyes to Win over No. 20 Irish
COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the game’s final four goals, the No. 12/13 Ohio State men’s hockey team defeated No. 20 Notre Dame, 5-2, in a Big Ten Conference game Friday in Value City Arena. Tate Singleton led the Buckeyes with three points, including the go-ahead goal in the third period.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Sensabaugh Scores 20 as Buckeyes Down EIU 65-43
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Led by freshman Brice Sensabaugh and a stout defensive effort, the Ohio State men’s basketball team pushed their early-season record to 3-0 with a 65-43 victory over Eastern Illinois on Wednesday evening. The game opened with a solid defensive effort from both sides. The Buckeyes...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 4 Buckeyes Move to 2-0, Down Columbia 33-6
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 4 Ohio State (2-0) started the weekend with a 33-6 win over Columbia (0-1) at the Covelli Center (Att: 3,271) Friday before traveling to take on No. 17 North Carolina Sunday (noon/ESPN+). How it Happened. 125 | No. 11 Malik Heinselman (OSU) def. Nick Babin...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Men In First, Women In Second Following Day Two Of Fall Invite
COLUMBUS, Ohio. – The OSU men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are in first and second place, respectively, after the second day of the Ohio State Fall Invitational. The men have 1,704 total points and the women have 1,579.5 points and are only 4.5 points behind first-place Indiana.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🗣️ BUCKEYES CHAT WITH THE MEDIA AHEAD OF MATCHUP AGAINST MARYLAND
Ohio State players met with the media after Wednesday’s practice to discuss team progress ahead of Saturday’s road competition against Maryland. “If they want to double-team me, that’s great. Then we can run the ball and there are fewer people in the box. When we have one on one coverage on our other receivers, I know they’re going to win for sure. It’s my job to go out there and take two for the team. That’s all I can do.”
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Buckeyes Move On in NCAA Tournament
Ohio State scored a pair of first half goals and added another in the second to shutout Wake Forest, 3-0, Thursday in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Check out all three goals and photos from the postseason road win. #GoBucks.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State In First Place After Day One Of Fall Invite
COLUMBUS, Ohio. – The Buckeye men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams had a strong opening day at the Ohio State Fall Invitational, with both teams leading. The women have 711 points and the men have 746 points; both Buckeye teams have a 30-plus point lead on the second place teams.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Head to Arkansas for 2nd Round of NCAA Tournament
NCAA Tournament 2nd Round — Ohio State at #9 Arkansas. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State has advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament is ready to take on No. 3 seed Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark., on Friday night. The match will kick at 7:30 p.m. ET and it will be streamed live on ESPN+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Ready For Ohio State Fall Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will host the Ohio State Fall Invitational at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion this Thursday, Nov. 17-Saturday, Nov. 19. Meet Info. Prelims will begin at 9:30 a.m. each morning, with finals beginning each day at 5:30 p.m. Each...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Tucker Signs Top-15 Prospect Bryce Nakashima
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State director of tennis Ty Tucker has announced the signing of Top 15 recruit Bryce Nakashima to a national letter of intent. A San Diego, Calif, native, Nakashima had a great 2022, reaching the doubles finals at a pair of professional events and was a main draw participant at the US Open juniors. He won the doubles title at the 15K event in Cancun in March and finished runner-up at the 15K in Lakewood, Calif., in July ahead of his run at the US Open juniors.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Gaziev, Chaplin, Axon Earn Weekly Big Ten Awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second time this season, the Buckeyes have swept the men’s swimming and diving Big Ten weekly awards. Ruslan Gaziev has been named the Swimmer of the Week, Clayton Chaplin earned Diver of the Week honors and Alex Axon was selected as the Freshman of the Week.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🎥 Rohlik, Singleton and McWard Preview Series vs. Notre Dame
This week, the No. 12/13-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team returns to Columbus for a two-game series vs. No. 20 Notre Dame. The teams will meet at 7 p.m. iday and 5 p.m. Saturday in Value City Arena in Columbus. Both contests will be streamed through Big Ten Plus. Ohio State Radio will carry the action and live stats will be available.
