ATHENS, Ohio – The No. 8/10 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) beat Ohio (0-3) by an 86-56 margin on Thursday night at the Convocation Center. Ohio State used its defensive game to frustrate Ohio early, forcing 11 Bobcat turnovers in the first quarter alone to build an 18-8 lead after 10 minutes. The Buckeyes continued to build on their lead with 25 points in each of the second and third quarters to cruise to the 30-point win.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO