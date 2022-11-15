Read full article on original website
Undergraduate Student Government passes resolution for Ohio State to divest from fossil fuelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Short North landmark Hubbard Bar and Grille offers modern atmosphere in historic buildingThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bondThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes in Philadelphia for Elite Invite
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State fencing program will be in action Saturday at the Elite Invitational, hosted by UPenn at the Tse Center in Philadelphia. 8:30 a.m. – Ohio State vs. North Carolina (scrimmage) 9:45 a.m. – Ohio State vs. Princeton. 11 a.m. – Ohio State...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 12/13 Buckeyes Set for Matchup vs. No. 20 Notre Dame
Gameday Links (video, radio, stats) Video Previews (ROHLIK, LOHREI AND THIESING) The No. 12/13-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team returns to Columbus for a two-game series vs. No. 20 Notre Dame this weekend. The teams will meet at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday in Value City Arena...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Claims Battle of Ohio, 86-56
ATHENS, Ohio – The No. 8/10 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) beat Ohio (0-3) by an 86-56 margin on Thursday night at the Convocation Center. Ohio State used its defensive game to frustrate Ohio early, forcing 11 Bobcat turnovers in the first quarter alone to build an 18-8 lead after 10 minutes. The Buckeyes continued to build on their lead with 25 points in each of the second and third quarters to cruise to the 30-point win.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Local Five-Star Brandon Carpico Signs with Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State director of tennis Ty Tucker has received a national letter of intent from local five-star prospect Brandon Carpico. The nearby Gahanna Lincoln High School standout will join the program next fall. “Brandon is a Buckeye through and through,” said Tucker. “His style of play...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 4 Buckeyes Move to 2-0, Down Columbia 33-6
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 4 Ohio State (2-0) started the weekend with a 33-6 win over Columbia (0-1) at the Covelli Center (Att: 3,271) before traveling to take on No. 17 North Carolina Sunday (noon/ESPN+). How it Happened. 125 | No. 11 Malik Heinselman (OSU) def. Nick Babin (COL)...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Buckeyes Move On in NCAA Tournament
Ohio State scored a pair of first half goals and added another in the second to shutout Wake Forest, 3-0, Thursday in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Check out all three goals and photos from the postseason road win. #GoBucks.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Moves On with 3-0 Win at Wake Forest in NCAA Opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State (11-3-5) scored just over a minute into the game and added another 15 minutes later to take a 2-0 lead and then finished off Wake Forest (14-6) with another score in the second half to win 3-0 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🎥 Rohlik, Singleton and McWard Preview Series vs. Notre Dame
This week, the No. 12/13-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team returns to Columbus for a two-game series vs. No. 20 Notre Dame. The teams will meet at 7 p.m. iday and 5 p.m. Saturday in Value City Arena in Columbus. Both contests will be streamed through Big Ten Plus. Ohio State Radio will carry the action and live stats will be available.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Head to Arkansas for 2nd Round of NCAA Tournament
NCAA Tournament 2nd Round — Ohio State at #9 Arkansas. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State has advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament is ready to take on No. 3 seed Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark., on Friday night. The match will kick at 7:30 p.m. ET and it will be streamed live on ESPN+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Tucker Signs Top-15 Prospect Bryce Nakashima
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State director of tennis Ty Tucker has announced the signing of Top 15 recruit Bryce Nakashima to a national letter of intent. A San Diego, Calif, native, Nakashima had a great 2022, reaching the doubles finals at a pair of professional events and was a main draw participant at the US Open juniors. He won the doubles title at the 15K event in Cancun in March and finished runner-up at the 15K in Lakewood, Calif., in July ahead of his run at the US Open juniors.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Ready For Ohio State Fall Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will host the Ohio State Fall Invitational at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion this Thursday, Nov. 17-Saturday, Nov. 19. Meet Info. Prelims will begin at 9:30 a.m. each morning, with finals beginning each day at 5:30 p.m. Each...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State In First Place After Day One Of Fall Invite
COLUMBUS, Ohio. – The Buckeye men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams had a strong opening day at the Ohio State Fall Invitational, with both teams leading. The women have 711 points and the men have 746 points; both Buckeye teams have a 30-plus point lead on the second place teams.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 5 Ohio State Travels to Maryland, Hosts Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 5 Ohio State women’s volleyball team (19-5, 15-1 B1G) visits Maryland (14-14, 5-11 B1G) on Friday evening for a 7 p.m. match before hosting Indiana (13-15, 6-10 B1G) on Sunday for a 1 p.m. matinee. Both matches will be broadcast on B1G+. Sunday’s...
