Illinois State

facts219
1d ago

Can u pay my mortgage? Or lower my state taxes since I work and pay bills but don’t rely on public aid?

Terry G
1d ago

Illinois voters want this, love giving out money? They voted to keep the welfare flowing! Unless you work for living. If you work and pay your bills nothing for you… but you get the privilege to pay deadbeats bills along with yours? Go Democrats!!!

Jackie
1d ago

I'll never understand the reasoning for petty, personalized name calling. if you dont like someone fine, but to shame someone for their weight or the way they look is just immature and petty.

qrockonline.com

Illinois Disbursed More Than $1B In Emergency Rental Assistance

Illinois officials are revealing that more than one-billion-dollars in Emergency Rental Assistance has been disbursed to renters and landlords since 2020. The funding was provided by Congress to the state of Illinois. Assistance for those facing immediate eviction is still available through the Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum

A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Groups call on Pritzker administration to suspend Damen Silos sale

CHICAGO - Some environmental and community groups are calling on the Pritzker administration to suspend the sale of the Damen Silos. The 23.4-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the State of Illinois has owned since 1928. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois or you wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of three amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if your haven't already because all of them are highly praised by local people.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois lawmaker files amendment to SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Advocates for the SAFE-T Act rallied in the capitol on Wednesday. The controversial criminal justice law was a major talking point during the election. Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett filed an amendment on behalf of the state’s attorney association that would clarify. Politicians on both sides agree that clarifications need to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

Why are people moving out of Illinois?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the housing shortage in Illinois and what are the reasons people are leaving the state. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Former IL Gov. Pat Quinn to announce political plans

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After weeks of speculation, former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn will soon unveil his plans for the 2023 election cycle. Quinn, who led the state from 2009 to 2015, is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in Chicago. Before he became governor, Quinn held the Illinois Lt. Governor, state treasurer and Cook County Board of Appeals commissioner positions.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report

A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
CHICAGO, IL
C. Heslop

Another Program For Illinois Residents To Get Money Per Month

Residents are loving the programs where the state gives them a set amount of cash per month. They do not get told want to do with the money, which is helpful since everything is expensive these days. Given the positive feedback, officials plan to create more of these programs. Illinois locals in a specific county will see several more of these initiatives pop in there area. The programs will give selected residents hundreds per month for at least six months to two years.Officials say it will operate in phases to help different groups of people.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlsam.com

Southern IL Wants Out – Is it Possible?

John discusses the movement in Southern Illinois to split away from the Northern part of the state (which includes Chicago.) The “New Illinois” movement would like to “create a new state” rather than “secede.” There are many obstacles in the Constitution and National Law. John discusses the article from the Center Square on the ins and outs of the movement.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four beautiful places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
ILLINOIS STATE
