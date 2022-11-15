ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team

Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
The Spun

LeBron James Has Message For Packers About Aaron Rodgers

LeBron James is offering up NFL takes during a special "The Shop" alternate stream broadcast of Thursday Night Football. Early in the third quarter, LeBron had some pointed words for the Green Bay Packers related to the resources they have used to help Aaron Rodgers in recent years. It seems...
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers, Packers in desperate mode facing Titans

Aaron Rodgers has won plenty of games throughout his career so it’s no surprise he’s been successful on Thursday nights, going 11-5. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers need another win this week against the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans to help them climb into the playoff race after a poor start. The Packers (4-6) snapped a five-game losing streak with an upset over the Dallas Cowboys. They’re back at Lambeau Field to take on the Titans (6-3).
The Detroit Free Press

Ford Field: Where Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns fans can dine

Welcome to Detroit, Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns fans. Sunday's matchup between the Bills and Browns is now taking place at Detroit's Ford Field. A lake effect massive snowstorm, including a phenomenon called "thundersnow," is expected to wallop western New York in the next few days, including the Buffalo area.  Several feet of snow are expected. So, the NFL moved Sunday's game. ...
CLEVELAND, OH

