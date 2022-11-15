Read full article on original website
Judge rejects former White House press secretary Jen Psaki's effort to quash subpoena
A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media. Psaki filed a motion in federal court in...
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden’s student debt relief program
CNN — The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration’s student debt relief program. “The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary’s action...
'1619 Project' creator claims Gov. Youngkin blocking CRT in schools to 'protect feelings of White children'
"1619 Project" creator Nikole Hannah-Jones told MSNBC that Gov. Youngkin, R-Va., is trying to block true history by outlawing Critical Race Theory in public schools.
